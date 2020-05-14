Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Foreign Investment Agency

tin tức về Foreign Investment Agency mới nhất

Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-Aprilicon
14/05/2020

Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April

Singapore rose to become the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 with 5.07 billion USD, accounting for 41 percent of the total.

 
Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months

01/05/2020
Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months

Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months

27/04/2020
Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1icon

Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1

BUSINESS
25/03/2020

Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last...

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospectsicon

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects

BUSINESS
19/03/2020

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

Vietnamese firms invest $460 million abroad in 11 monthsicon

Vietnamese firms invest $460 million abroad in 11 months

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

Vietnamese firms poured 460 million USD into 177 projects abroad in the first 11 months, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Vietnamese firms step up outbound investmenticon

Vietnamese firms step up outbound investment

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Total outbound Vietnamese investment reached 431.7 million USD in the first nine months of this year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Vietnam’s FDI inflow up in 10 monthsicon

Vietnam’s FDI inflow up in 10 months

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

Vietnam attracted US$29.11 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of 2019, up 4.3 per cent over the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency said on Monday.

Vietnam - bright spot in FDI attraction in ASEANicon

Vietnam - bright spot in FDI attraction in ASEAN

BUSINESS
18/10/2019

News and World Report of the US has ranked Vietnam eighth among 29 best economies to invest in, and first among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the list.

 
 
