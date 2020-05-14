Foreign Investment Agency
Singapore rose to become the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 with 5.07 billion USD, accounting for 41 percent of the total.
25/03/2020
Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last...
19/03/2020
Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.
28/11/2019
Vietnamese firms poured 460 million USD into 177 projects abroad in the first 11 months, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
19/11/2019
Total outbound Vietnamese investment reached 431.7 million USD in the first nine months of this year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
29/10/2019
Vietnam attracted US$29.11 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of 2019, up 4.3 per cent over the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency said on Monday.
18/10/2019
News and World Report of the US has ranked Vietnam eighth among 29 best economies to invest in, and first among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the list.