foreign investment in vietnam

tin tức về foreign investment in vietnam mới nhất

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESS

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

 
Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?

14 giờ trước
More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam

More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam

30/05/2020
Keys to nation's investment optimism

Keys to nation’s investment optimism

FEATURE
15/05/2020

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL

More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL

BUSINESS
28/04/2020

With the novel coronavirus pandemic and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike.

The change of thinking and action in foreign investment cooperation

The change of thinking and action in foreign investment cooperation

FEATURE
10/03/2020

The Politburo has issued Resolution No.50/NQ-TW on August 20, 2019, outlining directions to perfect institutions and policies to improve foreign investment efficiency and cooperation until 2030.

Foreign investors still eye Vietnam amid Covid-19 outbreak

Foreign investors still eye Vietnam amid Covid-19 outbreak

VIDEO
26/02/2020

Foreign investors still pay great attention to Vietnam albeit the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by Covid-19 which started to hit the world earlier this year.

Germany automation firm Festo to expand investment in Vietnam

Germany automation firm Festo to expand investment in Vietnam

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Festo, a German supplier of automation technology and technical education, plans to expand investment in Vietnam to take advantage of the increasing foreign investment and production in the country.

Foreign investment inflows reach $31.79 billion in eleven months

Foreign investment inflows reach $31.79 billion in eleven months

BUSINESS
27/11/2019

While foreign investment inflows in the 11 months increased slightly, the number of enterprise delegations visiting increased by 30 per cent on-year.

Foreign investors eye Vietnamese promising insurance market

Foreign investors eye Vietnamese promising insurance market

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Experts are upbeat about the Vietnamese insurance industry’s health in the coming years, forecasting it would maintain an annual double digit growth rate.

VN's legislators highlight hindrances to foreign investors, State management agencies

VN's legislators highlight hindrances to foreign investors, State management agencies

POLITICS
12/11/2019

The National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Committee has pointed out the main obstacles to investment by foreign investors in Vietnam and the Government’s management of foreign-invested firms.

More foreign companies expand investment in Vietnam

More foreign companies expand investment in Vietnam

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

Many foreign businesses have recently visited Viet Nam with the desire to invest or expand their investments in the country.

Vietnam's ten-month FDI capital contributions at $10.8 billion

Vietnam's ten-month FDI capital contributions at $10.8 billion

BUSINESS
25/10/2019

Capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors up in first ten months while new projects and capital fall, MPI report shows.

European banks eligible to own up to 49% stake in two Vietnamese peers

European banks eligible to own up to 49% stake in two Vietnamese peers

BUSINESS
24/10/2019

As the EU has strong expertise in fields of financial services and telecommunication, the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) would have strong impact on the future landscape of Vietnam’s finance – telecommunication markets, said an expert.

Will FDI adversely affect Vietnamese businesses?

Will FDI adversely affect Vietnamese businesses?

FEATURE
15/10/2019

Since the enactment of the Law on Foreign Investment in December 1987, one of the first achievements of ‘Doi Moi’, Vietnam has attracted FDI to its economy for over 30 years. 

Why Vietnam ranks eighth among top 20 countries to invest in

Why Vietnam ranks eighth among top 20 countries to invest in

FEATURE
07/10/2019

Vietnam was ranked eighth among the top 20 best countries to invest in by US News & World Report, surpassing neighbours like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Hong Kong becomes largest investor of Vietnam in nine months

Hong Kong becomes largest investor of Vietnam in nine months

BUSINESS
02/10/2019

Hong Kong (China) topped 109 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the first nine months of this year with total capital of $5.89 billion, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam's insurance sector catches foreign attention

Vietnam’s insurance sector catches foreign attention

BUSINESS
30/09/2019

The Vietnamese insurance market is heating up with many high-value bancassurance deals and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unveiled recently.

Vietnamese IPs and Ezs attract $10b FDI in nine months

Vietnamese IPs and Ezs attract $10b FDI in nine months

BUSINESS
30/09/2019

Industrial zones (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) attracted 397 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with estimated registered capital of US$10.1 billion in the first nine months of this year.

Resolution expected to boost FDI attraction to Vietnam

Resolution expected to boost FDI attraction to Vietnam

VIDEO
16/09/2019

With a political bureau’s resolution on improving legal framework for FDI attraction until 2030 adopted recently, many insiders pin high hope on FDI attraction prospect of Vietnam.

 
 
