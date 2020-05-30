foreign investment in vietnam
FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.
15/05/2020
Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.
28/04/2020
With the novel coronavirus pandemic and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike.
10/03/2020
The Politburo has issued Resolution No.50/NQ-TW on August 20, 2019, outlining directions to perfect institutions and policies to improve foreign investment efficiency and cooperation until 2030.
26/02/2020
Foreign investors still pay great attention to Vietnam albeit the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by Covid-19 which started to hit the world earlier this year.
05/12/2019
Festo, a German supplier of automation technology and technical education, plans to expand investment in Vietnam to take advantage of the increasing foreign investment and production in the country.
27/11/2019
While foreign investment inflows in the 11 months increased slightly, the number of enterprise delegations visiting increased by 30 per cent on-year.
13/11/2019
Experts are upbeat about the Vietnamese insurance industry’s health in the coming years, forecasting it would maintain an annual double digit growth rate.
12/11/2019
The National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Committee has pointed out the main obstacles to investment by foreign investors in Vietnam and the Government’s management of foreign-invested firms.
05/11/2019
Many foreign businesses have recently visited Viet Nam with the desire to invest or expand their investments in the country.
25/10/2019
Capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors up in first ten months while new projects and capital fall, MPI report shows.
24/10/2019
As the EU has strong expertise in fields of financial services and telecommunication, the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) would have strong impact on the future landscape of Vietnam’s finance – telecommunication markets, said an expert.
15/10/2019
Since the enactment of the Law on Foreign Investment in December 1987, one of the first achievements of ‘Doi Moi’, Vietnam has attracted FDI to its economy for over 30 years.
07/10/2019
Vietnam was ranked eighth among the top 20 best countries to invest in by US News & World Report, surpassing neighbours like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.
02/10/2019
Hong Kong (China) topped 109 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the first nine months of this year with total capital of $5.89 billion, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).
30/09/2019
The Vietnamese insurance market is heating up with many high-value bancassurance deals and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unveiled recently.
30/09/2019
Industrial zones (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) attracted 397 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with estimated registered capital of US$10.1 billion in the first nine months of this year.
16/09/2019
With a political bureau’s resolution on improving legal framework for FDI attraction until 2030 adopted recently, many insiders pin high hope on FDI attraction prospect of Vietnam.