The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.
02/04/2020
Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.
02/03/2020
Vietnam, with its young demographic, growing incomes and large population, is considered a hugely promising market for retailers.
28/02/2020
Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic, investment promotion activities of localities and enterprises have been delayed, possibly impacting Vietnam’s efforts to attract foreign funding.
24/02/2020
A survey by Corporate Investment and Mergers & Acquisitions Center also showed that one of the obstacles to M&A deals in Vietnam is the time consuming approval process.
20/02/2020
Vietnam's clean water supply industry continues to catch the eye of local and foreign investors, which is good news for all.
19/02/2020
As a major foreign investment hub, China is hit hard by the new strain of coronavirus, now known as Covid-19, but this also provides an opportunity for other countries to accelerate efforts to attract new foreign investment.
07/01/2020
While the number of ads about property sales increased by 40 percent in 2019, the number of ads about house and room leasing increased by 50 percent. The rent also increased sharply by 30-35 percent.
03/01/2020
The market was quiet most of the time in 2019 though it witnessed many transactions in some segments in the first months of the year.
31/12/2019
One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.
15/12/2019
The revision of the size of Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2011-2017 is in line with international practices and serves as a foundation for the country's development path in the next 10 years, an official has said.
04/12/2019
The merger and acquisition market in banking industry in the first half of this year has received new signal when Korean bank became a major shareholders of BIDV in early November with a record M&A deal worth US$890 million.
03/12/2019
Customs departments are keeping a close watch on investment shifts from foreign countries, especially China, into Vietnam to prevent product origin fraud and illegal transshipments.
02/12/2019
Non-nationals with differing investment scales in Vietnam will be granted different visas in the country, making it more favourable for authorised agencies to apply incentives to certain initiatives.
02/12/2019
Free trade agreements (FTAs) had created opportunities for food imports and foreign investment in the domestic food industry, according to experts.
29/11/2019
South Korean investments in Vietnam will focus on developing industrial urban infrastructure, green and smart cities, shopping centers, hotel complexes, urban agriculture and high-tech applications.
24/11/2019
Foreign investment in Vietnam through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the real estate sector between January and October 2019 rocketed 235% from a year earlier to a record high value of US$1.75 billion, data showed.
24/11/2019
Limited land and labor resources, increasing wages and a lack of local suppliers in Vietnam could make the cost/benefit equation less attractive for FD) firms in the foreseeable future, HSBC said in its latest Asia Frontier Insights report.