Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 2/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

02/06/2020 16:14:21 (GMT +7)

tag
 

foreign investment

tin tức về foreign investment mới nhất

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recoveryicon
BUSINESS8 giờ trước0

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

 
Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April

Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April

icon14/05/20200
VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment

VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment

icon12/05/20200
Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projectsicon

Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects

BUSINESS
02/04/2020

Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.

Foreign retailers hurry to cash in on Vietnamese marketicon

Foreign retailers hurry to cash in on Vietnamese market

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Vietnam, with its young demographic, growing incomes and large population, is considered a hugely promising market for retailers.

Funding attraction events look to get back on trackicon

Funding attraction events look to get back on track

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic, investment  promotion activities of localities and enterprises have been delayed, possibly impacting Vietnam’s efforts to attract foreign funding.

Fine-tuned policies needed to unleash foreign investment in Vietnam’s M&amp;A marketicon

Fine-tuned policies needed to unleash foreign investment in Vietnam’s M&A market

FEATURE
24/02/2020

A survey by Corporate Investment and Mergers & Acquisitions Center also showed that one of the obstacles to M&A deals in Vietnam is the time consuming approval process.

Funds pouring in for clean water supplyicon

Funds pouring in for clean water supply

FEATURE
20/02/2020

Vietnam's clean water supply industry continues to catch the eye of local and foreign investors, which is good news for all.

FDI in Vietnam expected to surge after the epidemicicon

FDI in Vietnam expected to surge after the epidemic

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

 As a major foreign investment hub, China is hit hard by the new strain of coronavirus, now known as Covid-19, but this also provides an opportunity for other countries to accelerate efforts to attract new foreign investment.

Buying houses for lease to lead investment trends in 2020icon

Buying houses for lease to lead investment trends in 2020

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

While the number of ads about property sales increased by 40 percent in 2019, the number of ads about house and room leasing increased by 50 percent. The rent also increased sharply by 30-35 percent.

Vietnam real estate market faced difficult year in 2019icon

Vietnam real estate market faced difficult year in 2019

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

The market was quiet most of the time in 2019 though it witnessed many transactions in some segments in the first months of the year.

Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019icon

Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.

Vietnam revises GDP in line with international practicesicon

Vietnam revises GDP in line with international practices

BUSINESS
15/12/2019

The revision of the size of Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2011-2017 is in line with international practices and serves as a foundation for the country's development path in the next 10 years, an official has said.

Vietnam's banking industry waits for big M&amp;A dealsicon

Vietnam's banking industry waits for big M&A deals

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The merger and acquisition market in banking industry in the first half of this year has received new signal when Korean bank became a major shareholders of BIDV in early November with a record M&A deal worth US$890 million.

Customs departments tighten supervision on foreign investmenticon

Customs departments tighten supervision on foreign investment

BUSINESS
03/12/2019

Customs departments are keeping a close watch on investment shifts from foreign countries, especially China, into Vietnam to prevent product origin fraud and illegal transshipments.

Visas options open up for overseas investorsicon

Visas options open up for overseas investors

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Non-nationals with differing investment scales in Vietnam will be granted different visas in the country, making it more favourable for authorised agencies to apply incentives to certain initiatives.

FTAs encourage food imports, investments in Vietnamicon

FTAs encourage food imports, investments in Vietnam

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Free trade agreements (FTAs) had created opportunities for food imports and foreign investment in the domestic food industry, according to experts.

S. Korea to invest US$15.13 billion in Hanoiicon

S. Korea to invest US$15.13 billion in Hanoi

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

South Korean investments in Vietnam will focus on developing industrial urban infrastructure, green and smart cities, shopping centers, hotel complexes, urban agriculture and high-tech applications.

Foreign investment in realty M&amp;As surgesicon

Foreign investment in realty M&As surges

BUSINESS
24/11/2019

Foreign investment in Vietnam through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the real estate sector between January and October 2019 rocketed 235% from a year earlier to a record high value of US$1.75 billion, data showed.

HSBC economists report on Vietnam’s prospects during 10-day visiticon

HSBC economists report on Vietnam’s prospects during 10-day visit

BUSINESS
24/11/2019

Limited land and labor resources, increasing wages and a lack of local suppliers in Vietnam could make the cost/benefit equation less attractive for FD) firms in the foreseeable future, HSBC said in its latest Asia Frontier Insights report.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 