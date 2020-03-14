foreign investors
tin tức về foreign investors mới nhất
icon
State divestment is expected to lure foreign investors into and lift Vietnam’s non-life insurance market.
icon BUSINESS
09/03/2020
The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) took a nosedive to close at 835.49 points on March 9, recording the worst slump since 2002.
icon BUSINESS
11/02/2020
Foreign investors bought more Vietnamese stocks than they sold in January, snapping a month-long streak as net buyers after offloading shares in the last five months of 2019.
icon BUSINESS
06/02/2020
Foreign investors in January bought a total net value of VND46 billion (nearly US$2 million) worth of shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).
icon BUSINESS
01/02/2020
The Vietnamese finance market has seen many investment deals by foreign investors who have poured money into startups, showing the attractiveness of the new industry.
icon BUSINESS
31/01/2020
Trading liquidity is key to luring foreign capital into the Vietnamese stock market in 2020 when the local equity market is being weighed down by negative ratings and global developments.
icon BUSINESS
30/01/2020
As one of the most dynamic economies in the region, Vietnam's retail market is attractive for many foreign investors, but it can also be challenging at the same time.
icon BUSINESS
24/01/2020
The move would allow MB Bank to transfer 21.43 million in treasury shares to foreign investors.
icon BUSINESS
19/01/2020
Vietnam is seen as one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive real estate markets for foreign investors, so local property developers can easily seek partners through merger and acquisition (M&A) deals.
icon BUSINESS
16/01/2020
While foreign investors continue selling in the share market, they have been buying more than selling in the bond market since early 2019.
icon BUSINESS
13/01/2020
Vietnam will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the stock market establishment in 2020.
icon BUSINESS
11/01/2020
The number of investors opening new accounts in 2019 fell from the previous year, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).
icon BUSINESS
10/01/2020
In 2019, foreign investors bought in shares worth VND3.7 trillion (US$159.67 million), but offloaded over US$4.4 trillion (US$189.88 million).
icon BUSINESS
08/01/2020
Foreign investors have poured around 36.4 billion USD into the Vietnamese stock market by the end of 2019, a rise of 11.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the State Securities Commission (SSC).
icon BUSINESS
26/12/2019
Total inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam amounted to 38.02 billion USD this year to December 20, a 10-year high, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
icon BUSINESS
18/12/2019
The Vietnamese stock market is very promising in the eyes of foreign investors. However, the barriers in liquidity and transaction fees have discouraged them.
icon BUSINESS
17/12/2019
Foreign investors need a smoother passage before bringing much-needed LNG projects to life in Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
02/12/2019
Foreign, as well as overseas Vietnamese doctors providing health check-up and treatment services in Vietnam, will be required to speak fluent Vietnamese, according to a draft amended law on medical examination and treatment.