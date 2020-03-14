Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Foreign capital to flow into non-life insurers on hopes of State divestment
BUSINESS14/03/20200

State divestment is expected to lure foreign investors into and lift Vietnam’s non-life insurance market.

 
Tailwinds expected via foreign-funded activities

icon13/03/20200
Foreign investors withdraw $147.7m in 20 days

icon10/03/20200
VN-Index hits rock bottom in past 18 years

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) took a nosedive to close at 835.49 points on March 9, recording the worst slump since 2002.

Foreign investors net buy VN shares after 5-month offloads

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

Foreign investors bought more Vietnamese stocks than they sold in January, snapping a month-long streak as net buyers after offloading shares in the last five months of 2019.

Foreign investors buy net $2 million on UPCoM in January

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

Foreign investors in January bought a total net value of VND46 billion (nearly US$2 million) worth of shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).

Vietnam's fintechs increasingly attractive to foreign investors

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

The Vietnamese finance market has seen many investment deals by foreign investors who have poured money into startups, showing the attractiveness of the new industry.

Trading liquidity key to market growth

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Trading liquidity is key to luring foreign capital into the Vietnamese stock market in 2020 when the local equity market is being weighed down by negative ratings and global developments.

Local pie of retailing is both sweet and bitter

BUSINESS
30/01/2020

As one of the most dynamic economies in the region, Vietnam's retail market is attractive for many foreign investors, but it can also be challenging at the same time.

Vietnam's MB Bank expands foreign ownership limit to 20.9%

BUSINESS
24/01/2020

The move would allow MB Bank to transfer 21.43 million in treasury shares to foreign investors.

Local realty market attractive to foreign investors

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

Vietnam is seen as one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive real estate markets for foreign investors, so local property developers can easily seek partners through merger and acquisition (M&A) deals.

Foreign investors pour big money into VN bonds

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

While foreign investors continue selling in the share market, they have been buying more than selling in the bond market since early 2019.

Scenarios for Vietnam's stock market in 2020

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

Vietnam will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the stock market establishment in 2020.

Fewer investors opened new trading accounts in 2019

BUSINESS
11/01/2020

The number of investors opening new accounts in 2019 fell from the previous year, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).

Foreign investors remain net sellers on Hanoi Stock Exchange in 2019

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

In 2019, foreign investors bought in shares worth VND3.7 trillion (US$159.67 million), but offloaded over US$4.4 trillion (US$189.88 million).

Foreign investors interested in Vietnamese stock market

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

Foreign investors have poured around 36.4 billion USD into the Vietnamese stock market by the end of 2019, a rise of 11.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the State Securities Commission (SSC).

FDI inflow makes new 10-year record in 2019

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

Total inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam amounted to 38.02 billion USD this year to December 20, a 10-year high, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Foreign investors sell more than buy in Vietnamese stock market

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

The Vietnamese stock market is very promising in the eyes of foreign investors. However, the barriers in liquidity and transaction fees have discouraged them.

LNG the fuel of the future

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

Foreign investors need a smoother passage before bringing much-needed LNG projects to life in Vietnam.

Foreign physicians working in Vietnam required to speak fluent Vietnamese: draft law

SOCIETY
02/12/2019

Foreign, as well as overseas Vietnamese doctors providing health check-up and treatment services in Vietnam, will be required to speak fluent Vietnamese, according to a draft amended law on medical examination and treatment.

 
 
