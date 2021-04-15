 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Hơn 200 nhân viên Bệnh viện Bạch Mai nghỉ việc
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1
#Cô giáo tố bị 'trù dập' ở Quốc Oai, Hà Nội
#Tiền vệ Đỗ Hùng Dũng bị chấn thương nặng

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

22/04/2021 11:45:11 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son

tin tức về Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son mới nhất

Minister elaborates on priorities for Vietnam’s diplomatic sectoricon
POLITICS0 giờ trước0

Minister elaborates on priorities for Vietnam’s diplomatic sector

Vietnam’s diplomatic sector will carry forward its pioneering role in maintaining peace and stability and mobilising resources to spur national development and improve the country’s prestige and position, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said.
 
New FM holds online conversations with Australian, Malaysian, Philippine counterparts

New FM holds online conversations with Australian, Malaysian, Philippine counterparts

icon15/04/20210
Vietnam, Brunei agree on maintaining joint committee on cooperation

Vietnam, Brunei agree on maintaining joint committee on cooperation

icon14/04/20210
The newly elected Foreign Affairs Minister's 30-year journey as a diplomaticon

The newly elected Foreign Affairs Minister's 30-year journey as a diplomat

POLITICS
09/04/2021
Foreign Affairs Minister Bui Thanh Son has more than 30 years of experience working in the diplomatic sector, in various positions related to international relations research, foreign policy, international economics and negotiation.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 