Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son
Vietnam’s diplomatic sector will carry forward its pioneering role in maintaining peace and stability and mobilising resources to spur national development and improve the country’s prestige and position, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said.
POLITICS
09/04/2021
Foreign Affairs Minister Bui Thanh Son has more than 30 years of experience working in the diplomatic sector, in various positions related to international relations research, foreign policy, international economics and negotiation.