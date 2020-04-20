Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

 
Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson

Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea

Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
20/04/2020

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

Essex lorry deaths a great humanitarian tragedy: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

POLITICS
02/11/2019

After the UK police’s announcement on late November 1 that the victims in the Essex lorry case are thought to be Vietnamese, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said that this is a great humanitarian tragedy.

China’s vessels halt survey in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
08/08/2019

China’s survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 had halted its geological survey activities in Vietnam’s UNCLOS-defined exclusive economic zone and southeastern continental shelf on August .

Vietnam values comprehensive partnership with US: spokesperson

POLITICS
29/06/2019

Vietnam attaches importance to developing the comprehensive partnership with the US, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on June 28.

 
 
