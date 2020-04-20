foreign ministry spokesperson le thi thu hang
tin tức về foreign ministry spokesperson le thi thu hang mới nhất
The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.
20/04/2020
Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.
02/11/2019
After the UK police’s announcement on late November 1 that the victims in the Essex lorry case are thought to be Vietnamese, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said that this is a great humanitarian tragedy.
08/08/2019
China’s survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 had halted its geological survey activities in Vietnam’s UNCLOS-defined exclusive economic zone and southeastern continental shelf on August .
29/06/2019
Vietnam attaches importance to developing the comprehensive partnership with the US, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on June 28.