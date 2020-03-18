Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

 
Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days

Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days

Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations

Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations

Foreign ministry informs entry-exit policies for foreigners over COVID-19

Foreign ministry informs entry-exit policies for foreigners over COVID-19

15/03/2020

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 14 answered reporters’ queries about entry and exit policies for foreigners

Elevate VN's profile, fostering ties with all countries high on 2020 agenda: foreign minister

Elevate VN's profile, fostering ties with all countries high on 2020 agenda: foreign minister

29/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh granted an interview to local media to share his thoughts on Vietnam’s foreign affair activities in 2019 and 2020.

Diplomatic representatives hosted by Deputy PM at New Year banquet

Diplomatic representatives hosted by Deputy PM at New Year banquet

16/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh took on the role of host during a New Year banquet held in Hanoi on January 14, with foreign ministry officials and representatives from foreign embassies in Vietnam taking part in the event.

Vietnamese Deputy PM chairs meeting over Essex lorry deaths

Vietnamese Deputy PM chairs meeting over Essex lorry deaths

04/11/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required relevant ministries and agencies to continue coordinating closely with the UK to identify victims in the Essex lorry case, in order to release official information on the case.

Vietnam respects right to freedom of religion and belief: FM spokesperson

Vietnam respects right to freedom of religion and belief: FM spokesperson

04/07/2019

Vietnam has consistently pursued the policy of respecting and guaranteeing the right to freedom of citizens to follow or not follow any religion and belief, stated the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

 
 
