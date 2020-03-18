foreign ministry
tin tức về foreign ministry mới nhất
icon
The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.
icon POLITICS
15/03/2020
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 14 answered reporters’ queries about entry and exit policies for foreigners
icon POLITICS
29/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh granted an interview to local media to share his thoughts on Vietnam’s foreign affair activities in 2019 and 2020.
icon PHOTOS
16/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh took on the role of host during a New Year banquet held in Hanoi on January 14, with foreign ministry officials and representatives from foreign embassies in Vietnam taking part in the event.
icon POLITICS
04/11/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required relevant ministries and agencies to continue coordinating closely with the UK to identify victims in the Essex lorry case, in order to release official information on the case.
icon POLITICS
04/07/2019
Vietnam has consistently pursued the policy of respecting and guaranteeing the right to freedom of citizens to follow or not follow any religion and belief, stated the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.