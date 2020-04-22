foreign tourists
foreign tourists
Only 3.7 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a year-on-year decline of 37.8 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
SOCIETY
12/04/2020
A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.
PHOTOS
16/03/2020
Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.
PHOTOS
12/03/2020
Many foreign travelers visiting relic sites around Hanoi are not wearing face masks amid the increasingly complicated developments surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
SOCIETY
26/02/2020
Twenty-two foreigners, including 20 Korean and two Thai tourists, have been kept under quarantine at Da Nang’s Lung Disease Hospital since February 24.
SOCIETY
14/02/2020
A Canadian tourist drowned while swimming at a beach in Quang Nam Province.
TRAVEL
14/02/2020
Vietnam is forecast to welcome some 644,000 international tourists in the first quarter, falling by roughly 800,000 arrivals compared with the previous quarter before the outbreak, the General Statistics Office noted in a statement.
TRAVEL
10/02/2020
Ponagar Tower and Hon Chong tourist site in the southern central province of Khanh Hoa have been recommenced after being sterilised for coronavirus prevention.
TRAVEL
03/02/2020
This is part of the municipal Department of Tourism’s plan to offer around 100,00 free face masks to tourists from January 2-10.
TRAVEL
30/01/2020
The novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak caused certain negative impact on Hanoi’s tourism during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
TRAVEL
07/01/2020
Foreigners will pay just the same entrance fees as local visitors to relic sites in Vietnam starting from January 13 according to a new circular.
TRAVEL
02/01/2020
The first 13 foreign tourists arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the first day of 2020 on two flights landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
TRAVEL
26/12/2019
Hanoi is estimated to have attracted more than 7 million foreign tourists this year, up 17% on-year.
TRAVEL
12/12/2019
A friendly visa policy is among major reasons to help boost the Vietnamese tourism development, said Kenneth Atkinson, vice president of Tourism Advisory Board (TAB).
SOCIETY
12/12/2019
A Mai Linh Taxi Company driver returned a wallet left in his car after a trip in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
TRAVEL
03/12/2019
Da Nang plans to diversify its international tourism source markets next year but will still pay close attention to the Chinese and South Korean markets, sources said.
SOCIETY
02/12/2019
Foreign, as well as overseas Vietnamese doctors providing health check-up and treatment services in Vietnam, will be required to speak fluent Vietnamese, according to a draft amended law on medical examination and treatment.
TRAVEL
24/11/2019
An American tourist’s photoshop edit combining Danang’s Golden Bridge and terraced rice fields from Sapa has caused controversy on social media in Vietnam.