foreign tourists

tin tức về foreign tourists mới nhất

Foreign tourist arrivals down 37.8 percent in first four monthsicon
TRAVEL1 giờ trước0

Foreign tourist arrivals down 37.8 percent in first four months

Only 3.7 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a year-on-year decline of 37.8 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

 
Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration

icon22/04/20200
British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance

icon13/04/20200
Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi Anicon

SOCIETY
12/04/2020

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

Ta Hien street desolated after suspension ordericon

PHOTOS
16/03/2020

Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Foreign tourists in Hanoi wander streets without face masksicon

PHOTOS
12/03/2020

Many foreign travelers visiting relic sites around Hanoi are not wearing face masks amid the increasingly complicated developments surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Korean and Thai tourists quarantined in Da Nangicon

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

Twenty-two foreigners, including 20 Korean and two Thai tourists, have been kept under quarantine at Da Nang’s Lung Disease Hospital since February 24.

Canadian tourist drowned in Quang Namicon

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

A Canadian tourist drowned while swimming at a beach in Quang Nam Province.

Coronavirus impact sends int’l tourist arrivals to Vietnam tumblingicon

TRAVEL
14/02/2020

Vietnam is forecast to welcome some 644,000 international tourists in the first quarter, falling by roughly 800,000 arrivals compared with the previous quarter before the outbreak, the General Statistics Office noted in a statement.

Khanh Hoa attractions reopened to visitorsicon

TRAVEL
10/02/2020

Ponagar Tower and Hon Chong tourist site in the southern central province of Khanh Hoa have been recommenced after being sterilised for coronavirus prevention.

HCMC hands out 100,000 free face masks to touristsicon

TRAVEL
03/02/2020

This is part of the municipal Department of Tourism’s plan to offer around 100,00 free face masks to tourists from January 2-10.

Hanoi’s tourism affected by nCoV epidemic during Teticon

TRAVEL
30/01/2020

The novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak caused certain negative impact on Hanoi’s tourism during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Foreign tourists to enjoy similar entrance fees to Vietnamese at relic sitesicon

TRAVEL
07/01/2020

Foreigners will pay just the same entrance fees as local visitors to relic sites in Vietnam starting from January 13 according to a new circular.

First foreign visitors of 2020 arrive in Hanoi &amp; HCM Cityicon

TRAVEL
02/01/2020

The first 13 foreign tourists arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the first day of 2020 on two flights landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Foreign tourists visits to Hanoi sharply riseicon

TRAVEL
26/12/2019

Hanoi is estimated to have attracted more than 7 million foreign tourists this year, up 17% on-year.

Expert urges for more flexible visa policy for Vietnam tourism takeofficon

TRAVEL
12/12/2019

A friendly visa policy is among major reasons to help boost the Vietnamese tourism development, said Kenneth Atkinson, vice president of Tourism Advisory Board (TAB).

Taxi driver returns wallet to foreign passengericon

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

A Mai Linh Taxi Company driver returned a wallet left in his car after a trip in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Da Nang continues to woo Chinese, S. Korean touristsicon

TRAVEL
03/12/2019

Da Nang plans to diversify its international tourism source markets next year but will still pay close attention to the Chinese and South Korean markets, sources said.

Foreign physicians working in Vietnam required to speak fluent Vietnamese: draft lawicon

SOCIETY
02/12/2019

Foreign, as well as overseas Vietnamese doctors providing health check-up and treatment services in Vietnam, will be required to speak fluent Vietnamese, according to a draft amended law on medical examination and treatment.

Foreign tourist’s edited photo about Vietnamese landscape raises controversyicon

TRAVEL
24/11/2019

An American tourist’s photoshop edit combining Danang’s Golden Bridge and terraced rice fields from Sapa has caused controversy on social media in Vietnam.

 
 
