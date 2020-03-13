foreign travelers
tin tức về foreign travelers mới nhất
icon
Vietnam’s tourism industry was growing at lightening speed when it was hit by the Covid-19 epidemic.
icon TRAVEL
03/03/2020
The number of Chinese travelers to Vietnam has dropped to zero because of the measures on traffic restrictions in the Covid-19 epidemic. The loss of South Korean travelers is also visible.
icon TRAVEL
27/02/2020
The 2020 F1 race, to be organized for the first time in Vietnam this April, will be the highlight of the tourism promotion campaign amid the coronavirus outbreak.
icon TRAVEL
26/02/2020
Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa province is still receiving thousands of Russian travelers each day.
icon TRAVEL
13/02/2020
The number of foreign investors may decrease by 3.7-4.7 million, and the number of domestic travelers by 10.9-15.3 million.
icon TRAVEL
06/02/2020
At some travel firms, a new reception counter has been set up to receive clients who are cancelling tours and want a money refund.
icon TRAVEL
28/01/2020
Situated in the central coastal city of Da Nang, the Management Board of the Ngu Hanh Son Tourist Area have stated that they received roughly 40,000 tourists during the first days of Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.
icon TRAVEL
13/12/2019
The revenue generated from inbound tourism has not been commensurate to the tourism potential.
icon TRAVEL
06/12/2019
Vietnam’s competitiveness in the tourism sector has improved significantly, but many travellers are unhappy about the visa policy.
icon BUSINESS
22/11/2019
Many retail models and entertainment services in large cities have not been successful when trying to develop a night economy.
icon SOCIETY
06/11/2019
A group of pickpockets operating at tourist destinations throughout Vietnam have been increasingly targeting foreign travelers, negatively affecting the image of the country as a tourism destination.
icon TRAVEL
02/11/2019
Da Nang authorities are promoting tourism in many markets, including Thailand, Japan and Europe, in order to diversify sources of travelers and to not rely on Chinese and South Korean markets.
icon TRAVEL
05/09/2019
Foreign businesspeople and travelers will be able to easily enter Vietnam without having to wait too long under proposed new regulations.
icon BUSINESS
26/08/2019
In many cities and provinces, local authorities are moving ahead with plans to develop night entertainment services, such as walking streets and night markets to attract travelers and develop local economies.
icon TRAVEL
21/08/2019
The new regulation that travel firms will be fined if illegal travelers flee has caused confusion.
icon TRAVEL
18/08/2019
The overcrowding at some tourism sites in recent years has raised a debate about whether Vietnam’s tourism has reached its critical point.
icon TRAVEL
08/08/2019
Hoi An ancient town, a well-known destination for tourists, has been advised to receive no more than 5 million travelers each year so that the slogans ‘the most wonderful city’ or ‘for a cleaner Hoi An’ have real significance.
icon TRAVEL
02/08/2019
Economists and businesses all believe that developing the night-time economy will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.