foreign travelers

tin tức về foreign travelers mới nhất

VN real estate, travel firms optimistic about tourism recovery after Covid-19 epidemicicon
TRAVEL13/03/20200

VN real estate, travel firms optimistic about tourism recovery after Covid-19 epidemic

Vietnam’s tourism industry was growing at lightening speed when it was hit by the Covid-19 epidemic.

 
International travelers from Europe, Africa still on the rise

International travelers from Europe, Africa still on the rise

icon05/03/20200
Vietnam vows to restructure tourism markets

Vietnam vows to restructure tourism markets

icon04/03/20200
Vietnam’s tourism loses Chinese, Korean travelersicon

Vietnam’s tourism loses Chinese, Korean travelers

TRAVEL
03/03/2020

The number of Chinese travelers to Vietnam has dropped to zero because of the measures on traffic restrictions in the Covid-19 epidemic. The loss of South Korean travelers is also visible.

F1 race part of new ‘Vietnam is still safe’ tourism campaignicon

F1 race part of new ‘Vietnam is still safe’ tourism campaign

TRAVEL
27/02/2020

The 2020 F1 race, to be organized for the first time in Vietnam this April, will be the highlight of the tourism promotion campaign amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Thousands of Russian tourists continue to visit Vietnam on chartered flightsicon

Thousands of Russian tourists continue to visit Vietnam on chartered flights

TRAVEL
26/02/2020

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa province is still receiving thousands of Russian travelers each day.

Vietnam’s tourism industry may lose $7 billion because of coronavirus outbreakicon

Vietnam’s tourism industry may lose $7 billion because of coronavirus outbreak

TRAVEL
13/02/2020

The number of foreign investors may decrease by 3.7-4.7 million, and the number of domestic travelers by 10.9-15.3 million.

Vietnam’s tourism suffers from coronavirusicon

Vietnam’s tourism suffers from coronavirus

TRAVEL
06/02/2020

At some travel firms, a new reception counter has been set up to receive clients who are cancelling tours and want a money refund.

Ngu Hanh Son welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors over Teticon

Ngu Hanh Son welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors over Tet

TRAVEL
28/01/2020

Situated in the central coastal city of Da Nang, the Management Board of the Ngu Hanh Son Tourist Area have stated that they received roughly 40,000 tourists during the first days of Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.

Why foreign tourists hesitate to spend big in Vietnam?icon

Why foreign tourists hesitate to spend big in Vietnam?

TRAVEL
13/12/2019

The revenue generated from inbound tourism has not been commensurate to the tourism potential.

Travel firms fear visa policy will discourage foreign travelersicon

Travel firms fear visa policy will discourage foreign travelers

TRAVEL
06/12/2019

Vietnam’s competitiveness in the tourism sector has improved significantly, but many travellers are unhappy about the visa policy.

Businesses struggle to light up night-time economy in Vietnamicon

Businesses struggle to light up night-time economy in Vietnam

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

Many retail models and entertainment services in large cities have not been successful when trying to develop a night economy.

In photos: Pickpocket gang targets foreign travelers in Vietnamicon

In photos: Pickpocket gang targets foreign travelers in Vietnam

SOCIETY
06/11/2019

A group of pickpockets operating at tourist destinations throughout Vietnam have been increasingly targeting foreign travelers, negatively affecting the image of the country as a tourism destination.

Da Nang promotes tourism to diverse sources to avoid relying on Chinese, Kiran marketsicon

Da Nang promotes tourism to diverse sources to avoid relying on Chinese, Kiran markets

TRAVEL
02/11/2019

Da Nang authorities are promoting tourism in many markets, including Thailand, Japan and Europe, in order to diversify sources of travelers and to not rely on Chinese and South Korean markets.

Vietnam to amend visa regulation to lure more foreign travelersicon

Vietnam to amend visa regulation to lure more foreign travelers

TRAVEL
05/09/2019

Foreign businesspeople and travelers will be able to easily enter Vietnam without having to wait too long under proposed new regulations.

Localities build night entertainment plansicon

Localities build night entertainment plans

BUSINESS
26/08/2019

In many cities and provinces, local authorities are moving ahead with plans to develop night entertainment services, such as walking streets and night markets to attract travelers and develop local economies.

Travel firms to be fined if travelers fleeicon

Travel firms to be fined if travelers flee

TRAVEL
21/08/2019

The new regulation that travel firms will be fined if illegal travelers flee has caused confusion.

Is it time to curb the number of tourists?icon

Is it time to curb the number of tourists?

TRAVEL
18/08/2019

The overcrowding at some tourism sites in recent years has raised a debate about whether Vietnam’s tourism has reached its critical point.

Hoi An advised to limit travelers to 5 million a yearicon

Hoi An advised to limit travelers to 5 million a year

TRAVEL
08/08/2019

Hoi An ancient town, a well-known destination for tourists, has been advised to receive no more than 5 million travelers each year so that the slogans ‘the most wonderful city’ or ‘for a cleaner Hoi An’ have real significance.

How should Vietnam develop its night-time economy?icon

How should Vietnam develop its night-time economy?

TRAVEL
02/08/2019

Economists and businesses all believe that developing the night-time economy will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.

 
 
