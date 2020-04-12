foreign visitors
A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.
03/02/2020
Cau Bong Festival in Hoi An City’s Tra Que vegetable village has become an attractive event for visitors, including many foreigners.
26/01/2020
For Vietnamese people, Tet (Lunar New Year) festival is the most significant holiday of the year. Tet with traditional practices and interesting activities attracts huge attention of foreign friends.
17/01/2020
Hanoi still falls behind many major cities in the region and the world regarding foreign tourist arrivals, according to a survey of the municipal Department of Tourism which was revealed on January 16.
07/01/2020
Foreigners will pay just the same entrance fees as local visitors to relic sites in Vietnam starting from January 13 according to a new circular.
10/12/2019
Vietnam still lags in the region considerably with regards to its tourist service and air transport infrastructure.
02/12/2019
November saw a new record in foreign arrivals at 1.8 million, according to General Statistics Office (GSO).
20/11/2019
The number of foreign travellers to Vietnam may fall in 2020 if the country does not extend visa exemption for citizens of many countries, according to tourist officials.
29/06/2019
Close to 8.5 million foreigners visited Vietnam in the first half of this year, a rise of 7.5 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) on June 28.
16/06/2019
Provided with beautiful landscapes, long beaches and rich cultural and marine resources, Binh Dinh Province is expected to transform into a key destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.