foreign visitors

tin tức về foreign visitors mới nhất

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi Anicon
SOCIETY12/04/20200

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

 
Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage

Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage

icon20/03/20200
Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks

Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks

icon18/03/20200
Hoi An vegetable festival attracts foreign visitorsicon

Hoi An vegetable festival attracts foreign visitors

PHOTOS
03/02/2020

Cau Bong Festival in Hoi An City’s Tra Que vegetable village has become an attractive event for visitors, including many foreigners.  

International friends enjoy Vietnamese Tet experienceicon

International friends enjoy Vietnamese Tet experience

PHOTOS
26/01/2020

For Vietnamese people, Tet (Lunar New Year) festival is the most significant holiday of the year. Tet with traditional practices and interesting activities attracts huge attention of foreign friends.

Hanoi falls behind many regional cities on foreign tourist attractionicon

Hanoi falls behind many regional cities on foreign tourist attraction

TRAVEL
17/01/2020

Hanoi still falls behind many major cities in the region and the world regarding foreign tourist arrivals, according to a survey of the municipal Department of Tourism which was revealed on January 16.

Foreign tourists to enjoy similar entrance fees to Vietnamese at relic sitesicon

Foreign tourists to enjoy similar entrance fees to Vietnamese at relic sites

TRAVEL
07/01/2020

Foreigners will pay just the same entrance fees as local visitors to relic sites in Vietnam starting from January 13 according to a new circular.

Better tourist experiences would lead to repeat visits: expertsicon

Better tourist experiences would lead to repeat visits: experts

TRAVEL
10/12/2019

Vietnam still lags in the region considerably with regards to its tourist service and air transport infrastructure.

November sees record foreign arrivals for Vietnamicon

November sees record foreign arrivals for Vietnam

TRAVEL
02/12/2019

November saw a new record in foreign arrivals at 1.8 million, according to General Statistics Office (GSO).

Visa exemptions set to expire for seven major tourism marketsicon

Visa exemptions set to expire for seven major tourism markets

TRAVEL
20/11/2019

The number of foreign travellers to Vietnam may fall in 2020 if the country does not extend visa exemption for citizens of many countries, according to tourist officials.

Close to 8.5 million foreigners visit Vietnam in first halficon

Close to 8.5 million foreigners visit Vietnam in first half

VIDEO
29/06/2019

Close to 8.5 million foreigners visited Vietnam in the first half of this year, a rise of 7.5 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) on June 28.

Vietnam's tourism sector must focus on infrastructure, regulatory changesicon

Vietnam's tourism sector must focus on infrastructure, regulatory changes

TRAVEL
16/06/2019

Provided with beautiful landscapes, long beaches and rich cultural and marine resources, Binh Dinh Province is expected to transform into a key destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.

 
 
