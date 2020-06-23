foreign workers
Foreign tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and executives will be affected.
05/05/2020
The Vietnam Labor Management Boards based in the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) have reported that there is no updated information regarding the status of Vietnamese guest workers in either markets which have been infected with COVID-19.
01/04/2020
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.
30/03/2020
HCM City has announced that it will temporarily suspend the granting of new work permits to foreign workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories.
31/12/2019
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi will begin his visit to four Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia on January 5.
16/12/2019
Remittances to Vietnam are likely to further increase in 2019 because overseas Vietnamese people believe in the stability of the economy and see better investment opportunities, economist Nguyen Tri Hieu said.
02/12/2019
Foreign, as well as overseas Vietnamese doctors providing health check-up and treatment services in Vietnam, will be required to speak fluent Vietnamese, according to a draft amended law on medical examination and treatment.
16/11/2019
Among 219 foreigners getting the Specified Skilled Worker visas for people with vocational skills, 93 are Vietnamese, 33 Indonesians and 27 Filipinos, according to the Japanese Immigration Services Agency.