Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freezeicon
SOCIETY23/06/20200

Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze

Foreign tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and executives will be affected.

 
HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city

HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city

icon02/06/20200
HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers

HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers

icon30/05/20200
Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normalicon

Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal

SOCIETY
05/05/2020

The Vietnam Labor Management Boards based in the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) have reported that there is no updated information regarding the status of Vietnamese guest workers in either markets which have been infected with COVID-19.

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign expertsicon

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts

SOCIETY
01/04/2020

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

HCM City suspends granting new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit areasicon

HCM City suspends granting new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit areas

SOCIETY
30/03/2020

HCM City has announced that it will temporarily suspend the granting of new work permits to foreign workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories.

Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Vietnamicon

Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam

POLITICS
31/12/2019

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi will begin his visit to four Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia on January 5.

Remittances to Vietnam to further rise in 2019icon

Remittances to Vietnam to further rise in 2019

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Remittances to Vietnam are likely to further increase in 2019 because overseas Vietnamese people believe in the stability of the economy and see better investment opportunities, economist Nguyen Tri Hieu said.

Foreign physicians working in Vietnam required to speak fluent Vietnamese: draft lawicon

Foreign physicians working in Vietnam required to speak fluent Vietnamese: draft law

SOCIETY
02/12/2019

Foreign, as well as overseas Vietnamese doctors providing health check-up and treatment services in Vietnam, will be required to speak fluent Vietnamese, according to a draft amended law on medical examination and treatment.

Vietnam leads in number of Japanese new working visa holdersicon

Vietnam leads in number of Japanese new working visa holders

SOCIETY
16/11/2019

Among 219 foreigners getting the Specified Skilled Worker visas for people with vocational skills, 93 are Vietnamese, 33 Indonesians and 27 Filipinos, according to the Japanese Immigration Services Agency.

 
 
