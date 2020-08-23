Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnamicon
SOCIETY0 giờ trước0

Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.

 
Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic

icon23/08/20200
Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19

icon22/08/20200
Foreigners join COVID-19 fighticon

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight

SOCIETY
18/08/2020

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Three more foreigners recover from COVID-19 in Vietnamicon

Three more foreigners recover from COVID-19 in Vietnam

SOCIETY
18/04/2020

Three foreigners, who had contracted the novel coronavirus, were released from hospital on April 18 after making a full recovery, taking the country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 201.

Foreigners’ predestined attachment to Lang Biang plateauicon

Foreigners’ predestined attachment to Lang Biang plateau

FEATURE
20/07/2019

Lang Biang plateau is considered as a centre and point of origin for many major families of Co Ho ethnic minority people, such as Pangting, Bonyo and Krajan, who spread to many areas to establish villages.

 
 
