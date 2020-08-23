foreigners in vietnam
tin tức về foreigners in vietnam mới nhất
icon
The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.
icon SOCIETY
18/08/2020
Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.
icon SOCIETY
18/04/2020
Three foreigners, who had contracted the novel coronavirus, were released from hospital on April 18 after making a full recovery, taking the country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 201.
icon FEATURE
20/07/2019
Lang Biang plateau is considered as a centre and point of origin for many major families of Co Ho ethnic minority people, such as Pangting, Bonyo and Krajan, who spread to many areas to establish villages.