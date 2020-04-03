Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
foreigners

tin tức về foreigners mới nhất

Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and gratefulicon
SOCIETY11 giờ trước0

Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful

Four Britons who have recovered from COVID-19 in central Vietnam have expressed their thanks to local authorities before heading home.

 
Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
icon03/04/20200

Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19

icon03/04/20200
Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22
icon21/03/20200

Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22

icon21/03/20200
Five universities granted Vietnamese language certificates for foreignersicon

Five universities granted Vietnamese language certificates for foreigners

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has just issued a Decision to assign five higher education institutions to train, evaluate and grant certificates on Vietnamese language to foreigners.

Foreigners savour tranquil scenery of villages in Mai Chauicon

Foreigners savour tranquil scenery of villages in Mai Chau

TRAVEL
12/02/2020

A number of the villages scattered throughout Mai Chau district in the northern province of Hoa Binh boast stunning natural landscapes which provides visitors with a great experience.

Investigation into homestay fire killing two foreigners in Kien Giangicon

Investigation into homestay fire killing two foreigners in Kien Giang

SOCIETY
31/12/2019

Police in the southern province of Kien Giang are investigating into a case in which two foreigners were killed in a local homestay fire.

Khanh Hoa warns about illegal sale of tourism property to foreignersicon

Khanh Hoa warns about illegal sale of tourism property to foreigners

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

 The Khanh Hoa Province Department of Construction has warned over the illegal sale of tourism properties to foreigners, asking project developers to comply with the established laws.

Vietnam prolongs visa waiver for 13 countriesicon

Vietnam prolongs visa waiver for 13 countries

SOCIETY
17/12/2019

The government has decided to continue visa exemption for citizens from eight countries until the end of 2022.

Visas options open up for overseas investorsicon

Visas options open up for overseas investors

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Non-nationals with differing investment scales in Vietnam will be granted different visas in the country, making it more favourable for authorised agencies to apply incentives to certain initiatives.

Vietnam parliament requests building law on expatsicon

Vietnam parliament requests building law on expats

POLITICS
13/11/2019

The number of expats in Vietnam rose from 72,172 in 2013 to 88,845 in 2018, the majority of whom are holding key positions, including manager, CEO and technician.

Police get tough on foreigners who violate traffic rulesicon

Police get tough on foreigners who violate traffic rules

SOCIETY
10/09/2019

The National Traffic Safety Committee has directed authorities in cities and provinces to strictly handle foreigners' traffic violations and ensure traffic safety on the roads.

Foreigners enjoy scenic views onboard double decker buses in Ha Longicon

Foreigners enjoy scenic views onboard double decker buses in Ha Long

TRAVEL
20/06/2019

Open top double-decker buses were officially put into operation in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 18, providing visitors with an exciting experience of touring the coastal city.

 
 
