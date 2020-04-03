foreigners
tin tức về foreigners mới nhất
Four Britons who have recovered from COVID-19 in central Vietnam have expressed their thanks to local authorities before heading home.
SOCIETY
15/02/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has just issued a Decision to assign five higher education institutions to train, evaluate and grant certificates on Vietnamese language to foreigners.
TRAVEL
12/02/2020
A number of the villages scattered throughout Mai Chau district in the northern province of Hoa Binh boast stunning natural landscapes which provides visitors with a great experience.
SOCIETY
31/12/2019
Police in the southern province of Kien Giang are investigating into a case in which two foreigners were killed in a local homestay fire.
BUSINESS
26/12/2019
The Khanh Hoa Province Department of Construction has warned over the illegal sale of tourism properties to foreigners, asking project developers to comply with the established laws.
SOCIETY
17/12/2019
The government has decided to continue visa exemption for citizens from eight countries until the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
02/12/2019
Non-nationals with differing investment scales in Vietnam will be granted different visas in the country, making it more favourable for authorised agencies to apply incentives to certain initiatives.
POLITICS
13/11/2019
The number of expats in Vietnam rose from 72,172 in 2013 to 88,845 in 2018, the majority of whom are holding key positions, including manager, CEO and technician.
SOCIETY
10/09/2019
The National Traffic Safety Committee has directed authorities in cities and provinces to strictly handle foreigners' traffic violations and ensure traffic safety on the roads.
TRAVEL
20/06/2019
Open top double-decker buses were officially put into operation in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 18, providing visitors with an exciting experience of touring the coastal city.