Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.
20/02/2020
Forests in the southern province of An Giang are at high risk of fires due to the dry season and prolonged hot weather, local forest rangers have warned.
10/12/2019
The People’s Court in Nghi Xuan district, the North Central province of Ha Tinh yesterday sentenced a 46 year old local man to seven years' imprisonment for breaking regulations on fire prevention and fighting on November 29.
25/11/2019
Surveillance cameras are being placed in forests in the northern central province of Thanh Hoá to monitor forest fires.
27/08/2019
A forest fire destroyed nearly 200ha of forest over the weekend in central Phu Yen Province’s Phu Hoa District, Law Protection online newspaper reported.
01/07/2019
Wildfire in Ha Tinh Province in central Vietnam broke out again at 10 pm on June 30.
30/06/2019
Hundreds of households have been evacuated after fires broke out at forests in some central provinces.
15/05/2019
A forest fire broke out in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien’s Noong Luong Commune on Tuesday, threatening hundreds of people living nearby.