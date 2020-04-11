Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

14/04/2020 09:22:08 (GMT +7)

tag
 

forest fire

tin tức về forest fire mới nhất

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three yearsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT11/04/20200

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years

Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.

 
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level

icon08/04/20200
Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires

icon18/03/20200
Hot weather brings high risk of forest fire in An Giang Provinceicon

Hot weather brings high risk of forest fire in An Giang Province

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

Forests in the southern province of An Giang are at high risk of fires due to the dry season and prolonged hot weather, local forest rangers have warned.

Man sentenced 7 years in prison for careless trash burning causing forest fireicon

Man sentenced 7 years in prison for careless trash burning causing forest fire

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

The People’s Court in Nghi Xuan district, the North Central province of Ha Tinh yesterday sentenced a 46 year old local man to seven years' imprisonment for breaking regulations on fire prevention and fighting on November 29.

Forest fire surveillance cameras installed in Thanh Hoaicon

Forest fire surveillance cameras installed in Thanh Hoa

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019

Surveillance cameras are being placed in forests in the northern central province of Thanh Hoá to monitor forest fires.

Forest fire destroys 200ha of forest in Phu Yenicon

Forest fire destroys 200ha of forest in Phu Yen

SOCIETY
27/08/2019

A forest fire destroyed nearly 200ha of forest over the weekend in central Phu Yen Province’s Phu Hoa District, Law Protection online newspaper reported.

Fire continues to spread in central Vietnamicon

Fire continues to spread in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
01/07/2019

Wildfire in Ha Tinh Province in central Vietnam broke out again at 10 pm on June 30.

Fires ravage forests in central region in prolonged heat waveicon

Fires ravage forests in central region in prolonged heat wave

SOCIETY
30/06/2019

Hundreds of households have been evacuated after fires broke out at forests in some central provinces.

Forest fire put out in Dien Bienicon

Forest fire put out in Dien Bien

SOCIETY
15/05/2019

A forest fire broke out in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien’s Noong Luong Commune on Tuesday, threatening hundreds of people living nearby.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 