 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam
#Tin bão số 9 Molave mới nhất
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

26/11/2020 19:15:40 (GMT +7)

tag
 

forest protection

tin tức về forest protection mới nhất

More efforts needed for forest protection: experticon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT07/11/20200

More efforts needed for forest protection: expert

Vietnam has abundant forest resources, but there are many ongoing problems relating to forest protection. Trieu Van Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Forest Science Technology Association, talks to Viettimes about the issue.

 
Lawmakers concerned over forest losses in light of central floods

Lawmakers concerned over forest losses in light of central floods

icon04/11/20200
Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people

Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people

icon28/07/20200
Progress made in protecting nation's forestsicon

Progress made in protecting nation's forests

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/05/2020

Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks on the forestry sector’s achievements.

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest levelicon

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/04/2020

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

Vietnam's forest management sector to improve forest protectionicon

Vietnam's forest management sector to improve forest protection

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019

It is forecast that climate change will increase the risk of forest fires next year, therefore concerned organisations should be vigilant and prepare for fire prevention and control.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 