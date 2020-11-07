forest protection
tin tức về forest protection mới nhất
Vietnam has abundant forest resources, but there are many ongoing problems relating to forest protection. Trieu Van Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Forest Science Technology Association, talks to Viettimes about the issue.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/05/2020
Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks on the forestry sector’s achievements.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/04/2020
More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019
It is forecast that climate change will increase the risk of forest fires next year, therefore concerned organisations should be vigilant and prepare for fire prevention and control.