Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snaresicon
Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snares

Rangers and patrol forces have removed and collected more than 1,000 snares in Le Thuy District’s Dong Chau forest.

 
Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages

An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest

An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest

Forests in Ca Mau at high risk of fireicon

Forests in Ca Mau at high risk of fire

More than 43,500ha of forest in the southern province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire due to prolonged hot weather, according to the provincial forest management, agricultural and rural development departments.

Co Tu ritual pays gratitude to foresticon

Co Tu ritual pays gratitude to forest

Expressing gratitude to the forests is an original tradition of the Co Tu in Tay Giang district, Quang Nam province.

Tam Dao National Park pine trees illegally exploitedicon

Tam Dao National Park pine trees illegally exploited

Police in Vinh Phuc Province are investigating thousands of pine trees in Tam Dao National Park which have been exploited for resin for a long time.

Quang Binh seeking ways to protect rare langursicon

Quang Binh seeking ways to protect rare langurs

The central province of Quang Binh is seeking ways to protect a rare highly threatened kind of langur.

Quang Nam works to improve endangered langurs’ habitaticon

Quang Nam works to improve endangered langurs’ habitat

The forest ranger department of Quang Nam has been assigned to strictly protect 30ha of remaining natural forests in Nui Thanh district and crackdown on illegal poaching to save the endangered gray-shanked douc langur.

 
 
