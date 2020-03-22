forest
tin tức về forest mới nhất
icon
Rangers and patrol forces have removed and collected more than 1,000 snares in Le Thuy District’s Dong Chau forest.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020
More than 43,500ha of forest in the southern province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire due to prolonged hot weather, according to the provincial forest management, agricultural and rural development departments.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
09/02/2020
Expressing gratitude to the forests is an original tradition of the Co Tu in Tay Giang district, Quang Nam province.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019
Police in Vinh Phuc Province are investigating thousands of pine trees in Tam Dao National Park which have been exploited for resin for a long time.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019
The central province of Quang Binh is seeking ways to protect a rare highly threatened kind of langur.
icon VIDEO
27/09/2019
The forest ranger department of Quang Nam has been assigned to strictly protect 30ha of remaining natural forests in Nui Thanh district and crackdown on illegal poaching to save the endangered gray-shanked douc langur.