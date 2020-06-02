Fox Sports Asia
tin tức về Fox Sports Asia mới nhất
icon
Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/05/2020
Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019
FOX Sports Asia has named Vietnam’s captain and key midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai among the top six players who are set to shine at the 2019 SEA Games.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/09/2019
Fox Sports Asia has given the Vietnam national team a score of B-, below average, as it assessed how well each ASEAN team performed in the opening two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.