Fox Sports Asia

tin tức về Fox Sports Asia mới nhất

Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sportsicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS1 giờ trước0

Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.

 
Van Quyet named among leading Asian midfielders

Van Quyet named among leading Asian midfielders

icon02/06/20200
Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders

Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders

icon25/05/20200
Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Threeicon

Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/05/2020

Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

Quang Hai listed among top players ahead of SEA Games 2019icon

Quang Hai listed among top players ahead of SEA Games 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019

FOX Sports Asia has named Vietnam’s captain and key midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai among the top six players who are set to shine at the 2019 SEA Games.

Fox Sports Asia scores Vietnam performance below averageicon

Fox Sports Asia scores Vietnam performance below average

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/09/2019

Fox Sports Asia has given the Vietnam national team a score of B-, below average, as it assessed how well each ASEAN team performed in the opening two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

 
 
