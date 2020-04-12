Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
France

tin tức về France mới nhất

Coronavirus: Amazon shuts French warehouses after court rulingicon
BUSINESS10 giờ trước0

The online commerce giant said its French distribution centres would close until at least 20 April.

 
Visits promote Vietnam- France relations

icon12/04/20200
Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise

icon08/04/20200
Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Marseille, Franceicon

POLITICS
12/03/2020

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep has recently held a ceremony announcing the Government’s decision to appoint Nguyen Cong Tuoi Maurice Germain, a French citizen, as the Vietnamese Honorary Consul in Marseille.

Brexit: Emmanuel Macron 'not sure' of UK-EU trade deal by end of yearicon

POLITICS
23/02/2020

The French president's doubts come as the UK government is set to publish its demands.

Coronavirus: First death confirmed in Europeicon

SOCIETY
16/02/2020

A Chinese tourist has died in France from the new coronavirus - the first fatality outside Asia.

Vietnam’s cultural quintessence promoted in Franceicon

VIETNAM & WORLD
09/02/2020

Vietnam’s cultural features and Lunar New Year Festival were promoted to overseas Vietnamese and international friends in France at a programme which has been held at the La Carrrière Cultural Centre in Saint Herblain City.

Vietnamese culture to be introduced in tiny French townicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/01/2020

A one-day event featuring Vietnamese customs for the Lunar New Year will be held on January 25 in Saint Herblain, France, by ART SPACE, a private centre run by Hoang Thu Trang.

Vietnam, France partner in producing vaccines against livestock diseasesicon

SOCIETY
16/01/2020

Vietnamese agencies have joined hands with a French partner on the research and production of vaccines against the African swine fever (ASF) and foot and mouth disease (FMD).

Vietnam to imports 100,000 tons of pork in Q1 to offset shortageicon

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

Vietnam would import 100,000 tons of pork in the first quarter this year to stabilize the domestic market and lower pork prices, which have surged since the outbreak of African swine fever.

Jubilant scenes as revelers around the world celebrate the New Yearicon

PHOTOS
01/01/2020

New Year’s Eve saw people across the world celebrate the start of 2020 with countdown parties and spectacular firework displays which took place amid a vibrant atmosphere.

HCM City International Music Festival opensicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/12/2019

The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.

Vietnam to send U19 team to Toulon Tournament in Franceicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/11/2019

Vietnam's national U19 football team will take part in the Toulon Tournament, which is scheduled to get underway in France in the summer of 2020.

Vietnam, France holds sixth high-level economic dialogueicon

POLITICS
05/11/2019

The sixth Vietnam-France high-level economic dialogue took place in Paris on November 4.

Vietnamese cuisine to be introduced in Franceicon

VIETNAM & WORLD
16/10/2019

An event called "Vietnam Cuisine Day in France" will be held in France’s Perpignan city on October 17-18 by the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and the Vietnamese Embassy in France.

Paris exhibition celebrates life of Marie-Antoinetteicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019

Paris show includes contemporary treatment of woman France loved to hate in mangas, fashion and film

Notre Dame car bombing: all-female jihadist cell jailed for failed cathedral attackicon

SOCIETY
15/10/2019

Two women with ties to Islamist militants sentenced to at least 25 years for unsuccessful 2016 atttack

'Everyone passes the buck': despite #MeToo, fashion has a way to goicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019

Industry insiders say progress has been made but problem of sexual abuse has not gone away

Vietnamese language, culture taught in French universityicon

VIETNAM & WORLD
13/10/2019

Vietnamese language and culture have been officially included in the teaching programme of Paul-Valéry University, Montpellier 3 in France’s Occitanie region as part of cooperation between the university and the Vietnam National University – Hanoi.

Thousands peacefully protest French IVF law, avoiding repeat of 2013 violenceicon

SOCIETY
07/10/2019

An estimated 42,000 protesters took to the streets of Paris on Sunday, peacefully demonstrating against a draft law allowing lesbians and single women to conceive children with medical assistance, police said.

 
 
