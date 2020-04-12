France
The online commerce giant said its French distribution centres would close until at least 20 April.
12/03/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep has recently held a ceremony announcing the Government’s decision to appoint Nguyen Cong Tuoi Maurice Germain, a French citizen, as the Vietnamese Honorary Consul in Marseille.
23/02/2020
The French president's doubts come as the UK government is set to publish its demands.
16/02/2020
A Chinese tourist has died in France from the new coronavirus - the first fatality outside Asia.
09/02/2020
Vietnam’s cultural features and Lunar New Year Festival were promoted to overseas Vietnamese and international friends in France at a programme which has been held at the La Carrrière Cultural Centre in Saint Herblain City.
17/01/2020
A one-day event featuring Vietnamese customs for the Lunar New Year will be held on January 25 in Saint Herblain, France, by ART SPACE, a private centre run by Hoang Thu Trang.
16/01/2020
Vietnamese agencies have joined hands with a French partner on the research and production of vaccines against the African swine fever (ASF) and foot and mouth disease (FMD).
10/01/2020
Vietnam would import 100,000 tons of pork in the first quarter this year to stabilize the domestic market and lower pork prices, which have surged since the outbreak of African swine fever.
01/01/2020
New Year’s Eve saw people across the world celebrate the start of 2020 with countdown parties and spectacular firework displays which took place amid a vibrant atmosphere.
15/12/2019
The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.
13/11/2019
Vietnam's national U19 football team will take part in the Toulon Tournament, which is scheduled to get underway in France in the summer of 2020.
05/11/2019
The sixth Vietnam-France high-level economic dialogue took place in Paris on November 4.
16/10/2019
An event called "Vietnam Cuisine Day in France" will be held in France’s Perpignan city on October 17-18 by the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and the Vietnamese Embassy in France.
15/10/2019
Paris show includes contemporary treatment of woman France loved to hate in mangas, fashion and film
15/10/2019
Two women with ties to Islamist militants sentenced to at least 25 years for unsuccessful 2016 atttack
13/10/2019
Vietnamese language and culture have been officially included in the teaching programme of Paul-Valéry University, Montpellier 3 in France’s Occitanie region as part of cooperation between the university and the Vietnam National University – Hanoi.
07/10/2019
An estimated 42,000 protesters took to the streets of Paris on Sunday, peacefully demonstrating against a draft law allowing lesbians and single women to conceive children with medical assistance, police said.