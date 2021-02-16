 
Vietnamese economy accelerates thanks to recovering manufacturing: Asia Perspectiveicon
VIETNAM & WORLD8 giờ trước0

Vietnamese economy accelerates thanks to recovering manufacturing: Asia Perspective

The US independent management consultancy Asia Perspective has published a report on the Vietnamese economy, which highlighted that in the fourth quarter of 2020, Vietnam posted rapid growth thanks to the recovery of manufacturing.
 
FTA - Driving force for growth in 2021

FTA - Driving force for growth in 2021

icon16/02/20210
UKVFTA – the 'boulevard' connecting Vietnam - UK

UKVFTA – the 'boulevard' connecting Vietnam - UK

icon14/02/20210
EVFTA to come into effect in a monthicon

EVFTA to come into effect in a month

BUSINESS
02/07/2020
The EVFTA will abolish 65 per cent of the duties on EU exports to its developing partner, with the remainder phased out over a 10-year period.
Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTAicon

Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA

BUSINESS
22/05/2020
Economic cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is about to turn a new page in history as the Vietnamese National Assembly is moving very close to ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPPicon

Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP

BUSINESS
28/03/2020
Vietnam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Vietnam could receive fresh FDI inflow amid COVID-19 epidemicicon

Vietnam could receive fresh FDI inflow amid COVID-19 epidemic

BUSINESS
10/03/2020
The nation is expected to represent a safe choice for foreign investors in their capital shifting plans in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic which is currently spreading globally.
RoK to clarify vision for closer ties with ASEANicon

RoK to clarify vision for closer ties with ASEAN

POLITICS
21/11/2019
The Republic of Korea (RoK) plans to adopt a monumental statement on its future relations with Southeast Asian countries during an upcoming summit in Busan, Cheong Wa Dae announced November 20.
EU ready to resume trade talks with Thailandicon

EU ready to resume trade talks with Thailand

BUSINESS
17/10/2019
The European Union (EU) on October 15 announced a plan to resume free trade agreement with Thailand, which has been suspended since 2014.
Vietnam attends RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting in Chinaicon

Vietnam attends RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting in China

POLITICS
05/08/2019
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 8th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Intersessional Ministerial Meeting which took place in Beijing, China, on Saturday.
 
 
