free trade agreements
Even as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which will take effect from August 1, 2020, promises to bring about tremendous opportunities for businesses and consumers of both sides,
23/04/2020
Free trade agreements (FTA), including the latest one signed between Viet Nam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertiliser sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.
20/04/2020
With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.
31/03/2020
While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).
16/03/2020
Vietnam is enjoying strong growth in both rice export volume and value, and more export chances are still ahead as some FTAs have come into force and consumers around the globe are boosting purchase to ensure food security.
10/02/2020
Vietnam’s garment-textile sector is expected to make breakthroughs in 2020 thanks to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
30/01/2020
With a growing middle class and high GDP growth, Vietnam has become an ideal market for foreign fruit exporters, experts have said.
23/01/2020
To take advantage of free trade agreements and expand exports, meeting rules of origin is crucial for the garment and textile sector, industry insiders have said.
05/01/2020
International free trade agreements have opened up unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese steelmakers with the industry forecast to see robust growth.
15/12/2019
Reduced revenue from cutting taxes on imported goods in accordance with various FTAs Vietnam had signed was unlikely to affect State revenue, said the finance ministry in a conference held on December 12 in Hanoi.
13/12/2019
Vietnam’s foreign trade turnover is likely to surpass 500 billion USD in 2019, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a press conference in Hanoi on December 12.
06/12/2019
With a record trade surplus of 9.12 billion USD over the first 11 months and year-on-year export growth of 7.8 percent, experts believe that 2019 will be the fourth straight year Vietnam will post a trade surplus.
04/12/2019
New-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are expected to help Viet Nam become more competitive if the country reduces trading costs and improves its business environment, experts said on Tuesday at a conference in HCM City.
24/11/2019
Vietnam has signed many free trade agreements (FTAs) since 2010 but its participation in so many FTAs makes no sense, noted Tran Toan Thang from the National Center for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast.