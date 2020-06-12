Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
free trade agreements

tin tức về free trade agreements mới nhất

EVFTA’s openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailersicon
BUSINESS12/06/20200

EVFTA’s openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailers

Even as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which will take effect from August 1, 2020, promises to bring about tremendous opportunities for businesses and consumers of both sides, 

 
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline

icon08/06/20200
Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity

Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity

icon29/05/20200
Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTAicon

Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA

BUSINESS
23/04/2020

Free trade agreements (FTA), including the latest one signed between Viet Nam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertiliser sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

Vietnam remains attractive destination to investorsicon

Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors

BUSINESS
20/04/2020

With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WBicon

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB

BUSINESS
31/03/2020

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

Rosy signs show bright prospect for rice exporticon

Rosy signs show bright prospect for rice export

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

Vietnam is enjoying strong growth in both rice export volume and value, and more export chances are still ahead as some FTAs have come into force and consumers around the globe are boosting purchase to ensure food security.

Vietnam’s garment-textile expects boom in 2020icon

Vietnam’s garment-textile expects boom in 2020

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Vietnam’s garment-textile sector is expected to make breakthroughs in 2020 thanks to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Fruit exporters eye Vietnamese marketicon

Fruit exporters eye Vietnamese market

BUSINESS
30/01/2020

With a growing middle class and high GDP growth, Vietnam has become an ideal market for foreign fruit exporters, experts have said.

Complying with origin rules critical for garment exportsicon

Complying with origin rules critical for garment exports

BUSINESS
23/01/2020

To take advantage of free trade agreements and expand exports, meeting rules of origin is crucial for the garment and textile sector, industry insiders have said.

Origin fraud hurts Vietnamese steel in the long runicon

Origin fraud hurts Vietnamese steel in the long run

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

International free trade agreements have opened up unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese steelmakers with the industry forecast to see robust growth.

State revenue unlikely to fall despite numerous FTAsicon

State revenue unlikely to fall despite numerous FTAs

BUSINESS
15/12/2019

Reduced revenue from cutting taxes on imported goods in accordance with various FTAs Vietnam had signed was unlikely to affect State revenue, said the finance ministry in a conference held on December 12 in Hanoi.

Vietnam’s foreign trade to exceed 500 billion USD in 2019icon

Vietnam’s foreign trade to exceed 500 billion USD in 2019

BUSINESS
13/12/2019

Vietnam’s foreign trade turnover is likely to surpass 500 billion USD in 2019, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a press conference in Hanoi on December 12.

Vietnam likely to post trade surplus for fourth straight yearicon

Vietnam likely to post trade surplus for fourth straight year

BUSINESS
06/12/2019

With a record trade surplus of 9.12 billion USD over the first 11 months and year-on-year export growth of 7.8 percent, experts believe that 2019 will be the fourth straight year Vietnam will post a trade surplus.

New FTAs put pressure on VN to reform business practicesicon

New FTAs put pressure on VN to reform business practices

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

New-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are expected to help Viet Nam become more competitive if the country reduces trading costs and improves its business environment, experts said on Tuesday at a conference in HCM City.

Joining so many FTAs makes no sense: experticon

Joining so many FTAs makes no sense: expert

BUSINESS
24/11/2019

Vietnam has signed many free trade agreements (FTAs) since 2010 but its participation in so many FTAs makes no sense, noted Tran Toan Thang from the National Center for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast.

 
 
