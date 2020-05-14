FTAs
Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
BUSINESS
16/03/2020
Vietnamese rice exports in 2020 are expected to be more prosperous thanks to a series of free trade agreements (FTAs) coming into force, after plummeting in both export volume and value in 2019.
FEATURE
27/02/2020
With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market.
BUSINESS
13/02/2020
The EVFTA will be ratified in May and take effect in July this year if everything fares well, said Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.
BUSINESS
10/02/2020
Just within five years, from 2015 to 2019, Vietnam’s import/export turnover reached $2.106 trillion, which was higher than the total import/export turnover of the 15 years before.
FEATURE
09/02/2020
The landmark Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has been in force for more than a year now, influencing the trade activities of member economies.
FEATURE
04/02/2020
The year 2020 is expected to bring about both opportunities and challenges for Vietnam to soar higher.
BUSINESS
13/01/2020
As an array of new-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTA) start to take effect in early this year, Vietnam’s export commodities can enjoy competitive advantages as a result of the removal of tariff barriers.
BUSINESS
15/12/2019
Reduced revenue from cutting taxes on imported goods in accordance with various FTAs Vietnam had signed was unlikely to affect State revenue, said the finance ministry in a conference held on December 12 in Hanoi.
BUSINESS
14/12/2019
Vietnam has gained certain achievements in completing the market mechanism, and adjusting the corresponding role of the State in the economy.
BUSINESS
14/12/2019
The contribution of import duty to customs revenue has been declining over the past few years, from 21.85% in 2017 to 17.4% in 2018 and 16.7% in 2019.
BUSINESS
04/12/2019
The $9 billion trade surplus helps improve the foreign currency supply and consolidate the current account, but the amount is not entirely praiseworthy in the context of trade war.
BUSINESS
02/12/2019
Free trade agreements (FTAs) had created opportunities for food imports and foreign investment in the domestic food industry, according to experts.
BUSINESS
24/11/2019
Vietnam has signed many free trade agreements (FTAs) since 2010 but its participation in so many FTAs makes no sense, noted Tran Toan Thang from the National Center for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast.
BUSINESS
11/11/2019
Vietnam’s exports have enjoyed significant expansion in terms of market scale and commodity structure, thereby making an outstanding contribution to the growth of the country’s export turnover.
BUSINESS
11/11/2019
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has opened up opportunities for Vietnam’s fine arts and handicraft products to make inroads into the 11 markets that have signed up to the trade pact.
BUSINESS
04/11/2019
According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in the first nine months of 2019, domestic steel output reached 18.83 million tons, an increase of 6.7 percent compared with the same period last year.
BUSINESS
13/10/2019
Participation in new generation FTAs opens new cooperation opportunities for businesses in Viet Nam’s agricultural sector, but challenges remain.