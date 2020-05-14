Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
FTAs

tin tức về FTAs mới nhất

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam's open economy
BUSINESS14/05/20200

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy

Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

 
Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA

Local fertiliser industry to benefit from EVFTA

23/04/2020
Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation

Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation

18/04/2020
What are the prospects for rice exports in 2020?

What are the prospects for rice exports in 2020?

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

Vietnamese rice exports in 2020 are expected to be more prosperous thanks to a series of free trade agreements (FTAs) coming into force, after plummeting in both export volume and value in 2019.

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

FEATURE
27/02/2020

With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market. 

Vietnam says to ratify EVFTA in May

Vietnam says to ratify EVFTA in May

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

The EVFTA will be ratified in May and take effect in July this year if everything fares well, said Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

The path to $500 billion import/export turnover

The path to $500 billion import/export turnover

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Just within five years, from 2015 to 2019, Vietnam’s import/export turnover reached $2.106 trillion, which was higher than the total import/export turnover of the 15 years before.

Evaluating first year of CPTPP in action

Evaluating first year of CPTPP in action

FEATURE
09/02/2020

The landmark Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has been in force for more than a year now, influencing the trade activities of member economies. 

Launching a fruitful and bright decade

Launching a fruitful and bright decade

FEATURE
04/02/2020

The year 2020 is expected to bring about both opportunities and challenges for Vietnam to soar higher. 

Vietnam's exports set to gain momentum from FTAs

Vietnam’s exports set to gain momentum from FTAs

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

As an array of new-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTA) start to take effect in early this year, Vietnam’s export commodities can enjoy competitive advantages as a result of the removal of tariff barriers.

State revenue unlikely to fall despite numerous FTAs

State revenue unlikely to fall despite numerous FTAs

BUSINESS
15/12/2019

Reduced revenue from cutting taxes on imported goods in accordance with various FTAs Vietnam had signed was unlikely to affect State revenue, said the finance ministry in a conference held on December 12 in Hanoi.

Economic institutional reform still has many shortcomings

Economic institutional reform still has many shortcomings

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

Vietnam has gained certain achievements in completing the market mechanism, and adjusting the corresponding role of the State in the economy.

Vietnam forgoes US$536.83 million tax under FTA commitments

Vietnam forgoes US$536.83 million tax under FTA commitments

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

The contribution of import duty to customs revenue has been declining over the past few years, from 21.85% in 2017 to 17.4% in 2018 and 16.7% in 2019.

What does a $9 billion trade surplus mean for Vietnam?

What does a $9 billion trade surplus mean for Vietnam?

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The $9 billion trade surplus helps improve the foreign currency supply and consolidate the current account, but the amount is not entirely praiseworthy in the context of trade war.

FTAs encourage food imports, investments in Vietnam

FTAs encourage food imports, investments in Vietnam

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Free trade agreements (FTAs) had created opportunities for food imports and foreign investment in the domestic food industry, according to experts.

Joining so many FTAs makes no sense: expert

Joining so many FTAs makes no sense: expert

BUSINESS
24/11/2019

Vietnam has signed many free trade agreements (FTAs) since 2010 but its participation in so many FTAs makes no sense, noted Tran Toan Thang from the National Center for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast.

Vietnamese goods enjoy market share in 200 countries worldwide

Vietnamese goods enjoy market share in 200 countries worldwide

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Vietnam’s exports have enjoyed significant expansion in terms of market scale and commodity structure, thereby making an outstanding contribution to the growth of the country’s export turnover.

CPTPP creates opportunities for Vietnam's fine art and handicraft exports

CPTPP creates opportunities for Vietnam's fine art and handicraft exports

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has opened up opportunities for Vietnam’s fine arts and handicraft products to make inroads into the 11 markets that have signed up to the trade pact.

VN steel manufacturers face difficulties as prices drop and inventories rise

VN steel manufacturers face difficulties as prices drop and inventories rise

BUSINESS
04/11/2019

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in the first nine months of 2019, domestic steel output reached 18.83 million tons, an increase of 6.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

FTAs to help Vietnamese farm produce access new markets

FTAs to help Vietnamese farm produce access new markets

BUSINESS
13/10/2019

Participation in new generation FTAs opens new cooperation opportunities for businesses in Viet Nam’s agricultural sector, but challenges remain.

 
 
