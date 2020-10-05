Full Moon Festival
tin tức về Full Moon Festival mới nhất
icon
To he is a popular, traditional toy for Vietnamese children and a symbol of Mid-Autumn Festival. These toy figurines are small but colourful and nice.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/09/2019
The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology will hold its annual Mid-Autumn Festival themed “Colors of Gia Lai Culture” on September 7 and 8 in the grounds of the museum.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/07/2019
A stunning illustration of the ancient city of Hoi An appeared on Google.com.vn on July 16 to mark the city’s Lantern Full Moon Festival.