Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#'Lạm thu' đang xâm phạm những giá trị cốt lõi của giáo dục
#Hoa hậu Việt Nam 2020
#Biển Đông đón bão dồn dập trong tháng 10, 11
#Tài xế BMW bị chặn đường vì gây tai nạn rồi bỏ chạy
#Chủ thầu xây dựng ở Hà Nội bị ròng rọc thang máy thắt vào cổ tử vong
#Vụ nữ sinh Bến Tre bị xé áo dài, đánh hội đồng được xử lý thế nào?
#Nữ sinh cấp 2 mang thai, giáo dục giới tính để lọt nhóm nguy cơ cao nhất?

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

07/10/2020 00:31:33 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Full Moon Festival

tin tức về Full Moon Festival mới nhất

Tò he - A symbol of August Festivalicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS05/10/20200

Tò he - A symbol of August Festival

To he is a popular, traditional toy for Vietnamese children and a symbol of Mid-Autumn Festival. These toy figurines are small but colourful and nice. 

 
Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations

Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations

icon01/10/20200
Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes

Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes

icon27/09/20200
Vietnam Museum of Ethnology celebrating Mid-Autumn Festivalicon

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/09/2019

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology will hold its annual Mid-Autumn Festival themed “Colors of Gia Lai Culture” on September 7 and 8 in the grounds of the museum. 

Hoi An Lantern Full Moon Festival receives tribute on Google homepageicon

Hoi An Lantern Full Moon Festival receives tribute on Google homepage

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/07/2019

A stunning illustration of the ancient city of Hoi An appeared on Google.com.vn on July 16 to mark the city’s Lantern Full Moon Festival.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 