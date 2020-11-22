G20 Summit
tin tức về G20 Summit mới nhất
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual G20 Summit that is underway from November 21-22.
POLITICS
14/04/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc granted an interview on the outcomes of the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
POLITICS
01/07/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 1 as part of his attendance at the G20 Summit and visit to Japan.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/07/2019
Efforts to develop an information technology (IT) workforce were highlighted during a dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of leading Japanese technology groups in Japan on Friday.
POLITICS
28/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has granted an interview to Japanese media on the occasion of his Japan visit and participation in the 14th G20 Summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from June 27 to July 1.
POLITICS
27/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation in a visit to Japan from today to July 1, during which he will attend G20 Summit.
POLITICS
21/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the G20 Summit and pay a visit to Japan from June 27 to July 1.