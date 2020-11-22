Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
G20 Summit

tin tức về G20 Summit mới nhất

Prime Minister addresses virtual G20 Leaders' Summiticon
POLITICS22/11/20200

Prime Minister addresses virtual G20 Leaders' Summit

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual G20 Summit that is underway from November 21-22.

 
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends virtual G20 Summit

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends virtual G20 Summit

icon22/11/20200
PM to attend online G20 Summit, APEC Summit

PM to attend online G20 Summit, APEC Summit

icon20/11/20200
Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19icon

Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19

POLITICS
14/04/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc granted an interview on the outcomes of the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Vietnamese, Japanese Prime Ministers hold talksicon

Vietnamese, Japanese Prime Ministers hold talks

POLITICS
01/07/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 1 as part of his attendance at the G20 Summit and visit to Japan.

PM Phuc speaks with Japanese businesses about training IT workersicon

PM Phuc speaks with Japanese businesses about training IT workers

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/07/2019

Efforts to develop an information technology (IT) workforce were highlighted during a dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of leading Japanese technology groups in Japan on Friday.

PM talks to Japanese media on Japan visit, G20 Summit attendanceicon

PM talks to Japanese media on Japan visit, G20 Summit attendance

POLITICS
28/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has granted an interview to Japanese media on the occasion of his Japan visit and participation in the 14th G20 Summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from June 27 to July 1.

Vietnamese PM to attend G20 Summit and visit Japanicon

Vietnamese PM to attend G20 Summit and visit Japan

POLITICS
27/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation in a visit to Japan from today to July 1, during which he will attend G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to attend G20 Summit, visit Japanicon

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to attend G20 Summit, visit Japan

POLITICS
21/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the G20 Summit and pay a visit to Japan from June 27 to July 1.

 
 
