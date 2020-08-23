gambling
tin tức về gambling mới nhất
Police in Vietnam’s Mong Cai city said on August 23 they have detained a group of 11 Chinese citizens accused of organizing online gambling. Ten of the detainees had illegally entered Vietnam.
SOCIETY
15/07/2020
Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.
SOCIETY
01/07/2020
Three Chinese men have been detained for illegally entering Vietnam on June 29 for gambling.
SOCIETY
15/03/2020
The People’s Court of Phu Tho has sentenced Dang Anh Tuan, former chief inspector of the Ministry of Information and Communications, to 34 months of non-custodial rehabilitation for his involvement in an online gambling ring.
BUSINESS
24/02/2020
The Royal International Corporation (RIC) which operates The Royal Casino Ha Long has just announced its financial report for 2019 with losses of over VND72 billion (US$3.2 million).
SOCIETY
01/02/2020
A man who allegedly gunned down and killed four people in HCM City remains at large nearly 36 hours after police carried out a raid to hunt him down.
SOCIETY
15/11/2019
The People’s Court in the northern province of Bac Ninh handed jail terms to Ngo Ba Kha (known as Kha Banh) and another five found guilty of gambling at a first instance trial on Wednesday.
SOCIETY
31/10/2019
A total of 24 Chinese nationals have been arrested after police in northern Bac Ninh province raided a series of arcades that were allegedly transformed into gambling dens.