gambling

tin tức về gambling mới nhất

10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gamblingicon
SOCIETY23/08/20200

10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling

Police in Vietnam’s Mong Cai city said on August 23 they have detained a group of 11 Chinese citizens accused of organizing online gambling. Ten of the detainees had illegally entered Vietnam.

 
Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business

Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business

icon13/08/20200
Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws

Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws

icon13/08/20200
Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ringicon

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring

SOCIETY
15/07/2020

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.

Three Chinese men illegally enter Vietnam for gamblingicon

Three Chinese men illegally enter Vietnam for gambling

SOCIETY
01/07/2020

Three Chinese men have been detained for illegally entering Vietnam on June 29 for gambling.

Information ministry's former chief inspector sentenced to 34 months in non-custodial rehabilitationicon

Information ministry's former chief inspector sentenced to 34 months in non-custodial rehabilitation

SOCIETY
15/03/2020

The People’s Court of Phu Tho has sentenced Dang Anh Tuan, former chief inspector of the Ministry of Information and Communications, to 34 months of non-custodial rehabilitation for his involvement in an online gambling ring.

Casinos face continuous losses in Vietnamicon

Casinos face continuous losses in Vietnam

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

The Royal International Corporation (RIC) which operates The Royal Casino Ha Long has just announced its financial report for 2019 with losses of over VND72 billion (US$3.2 million).

Police raid fails to nab mass shooting suspecticon

Police raid fails to nab mass shooting suspect

SOCIETY
01/02/2020

A man who allegedly gunned down and killed four people in HCM City remains at large nearly 36 hours after police carried out a raid to hunt him down.

Jail sentence given to gambling ring associated with 'social media influencer'icon

Jail sentence given to gambling ring associated with 'social media influencer'

SOCIETY
15/11/2019

The People’s Court in the northern province of Bac Ninh handed jail terms to Ngo Ba Kha (known as Kha Banh) and another five found guilty of gambling at a first instance trial on Wednesday.

Bac Ninh police break five Chinese-owned gambling densicon

Bac Ninh police break five Chinese-owned gambling dens

SOCIETY
31/10/2019

A total of 24 Chinese nationals have been arrested after police in northern Bac Ninh province raided a series of arcades that were allegedly transformed into gambling dens.

 
 
