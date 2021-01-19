GDP growth rate
tin tức về GDP growth rate mới nhất
The uncertainties of the global economy, the new Covid-19 mutation, and risks from lawsuits and trade remedies will have an impact on Vietnam’s economy in 2021, experts say.
25/05/2020
Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) believes that the highest probability for Vietnam's economy is a V-shaped recovery.
29/02/2020
There are always opportunities in misfortunes, according to Huynh Minh Tuan, brokerage director of Mirae Asset Vietnam.
11/02/2020
A looser monetary policy should be instituted to support economic growth in the wake of global volatilities, especially the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), experts suggested.
06/02/2020
2020 will be a tough year for Vietnam’s businesses
30/01/2020
As one of the most dynamic economies in the region, Vietnam's retail market is attractive for many foreign investors, but it can also be challenging at the same time.
28/01/2020
As one of the fastest-growing economies, Vietnam still needs to reduce regulatory burdens and promote economic integration to achieve the country’s sustainable development goals through 2030.
27/01/2020
International media outlets have highlighted Vietnam’s thriving economy which is among the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia in 2019 amid the global economic slowdown.
26/01/2020
Vietnam has made solid efforts to be more enabling and responsive to businesses that form a firm pillar for strong economic growth.
26/01/2020
09/01/2020
The VN Index may bounce back and reach the 1,000 point threshold again in 2020, or it may come closer to its peak in 2018 thanks to good macroeconomic conditions, foreign capital flow and reasonable valuations.
31/12/2019
One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.
29/12/2019
Vietnam's night-time economic activities lack diversity and are small in scale, with a focus on food and night markets, or small pedestrian streets.
28/12/2019
A teleconference between the Government and localities is scheduled to take place on December 30 and 31 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
15/12/2019
The industrial production index went down in November with the decline of both mining and manufacturing industries. This is a big surprise in the context of stable global and domestic demand.
14/12/2019
Vietnam has gained certain achievements in completing the market mechanism, and adjusting the corresponding role of the State in the economy.
13/12/2019
Vietnam’s resources are scarce and are not being used efficiently, experts say.
09/12/2019
“We think that in 2020-2022, Vietnam may face negative impact from the trade war instead of short-term positive impact, ” said Tran Toan Thang from the Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF).