 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TếtNguyênĐán#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Vụ án Nhật Cường và cựu Chủ tịch Hà Nội Nguyễn Đức Chung
#100 Ngày đầu của Tân Tổng thống Joe Biden
#Cơn biến động của đào rừng Tết Tân Sửu 2021
#Táo Quân 2021
#Toàn cảnh Cuộc khủng hoảng trên Đồi Capitol ở Mỹ
#Băng tuyết xuất hiện nhiều nơi ở miền Bắc
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

27/01/2021 20:08:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

GDP growth rate

tin tức về GDP growth rate mới nhất

Researchers warn of risks for Vietnam in 2021icon
BUSINESS19/01/20210

Researchers warn of risks for Vietnam in 2021

The uncertainties of the global economy, the new Covid-19 mutation, and risks from lawsuits and trade remedies will have an impact on Vietnam’s economy in 2021, experts say.
 
Overcoming pandemic shocks, maintaining high growth rate, Vietnam is the ‘next Asian miracle’

Overcoming pandemic shocks, maintaining high growth rate, Vietnam is the ‘next Asian miracle’

icon05/01/20210
Vietnam swims against current, creating ‘Asian miracle’

Vietnam swims against current, creating ‘Asian miracle’

icon28/12/20200
Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSIicon

Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI

BUSINESS
25/05/2020
Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) believes that the highest probability for Vietnam's economy is a V-shaped recovery.
Analysts see opportunities for Vietnam in coronavirus crisisicon

Analysts see opportunities for Vietnam in coronavirus crisis

BUSINESS
29/02/2020
There are always opportunities in misfortunes, according to Huynh Minh Tuan, brokerage director of Mirae Asset Vietnam.
Looser monetary policy needed to counter global volatilityicon

Looser monetary policy needed to counter global volatility

BUSINESS
11/02/2020
A looser monetary policy should be instituted to support economic growth in the wake of global volatilities, especially the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), experts suggested.
What do economists say about economic performance in 2020?icon

What do economists say about economic performance in 2020?

BUSINESS
06/02/2020
2020 will be a tough year for Vietnam’s businesses
Local pie of retailing is both sweet and bittericon

Local pie of retailing is both sweet and bitter

BUSINESS
30/01/2020
As one of the most dynamic economies in the region, Vietnam's retail market is attractive for many foreign investors, but it can also be challenging at the same time.
New decade of growth built on diligent and smart workicon

New decade of growth built on diligent and smart work

BUSINESS
28/01/2020
As one of the fastest-growing economies, Vietnam still needs to reduce regulatory burdens and promote economic integration to achieve the country’s sustainable development goals through 2030.
International media highlights Vietnam’s economic success in 2019icon

International media highlights Vietnam’s economic success in 2019

BUSINESS
27/01/2020
International media outlets have highlighted Vietnam’s thriving economy which is among the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia in 2019 amid the global economic slowdown.
Economic think tanks praise Vietnam’s responsive tacticsicon

Economic think tanks praise Vietnam’s responsive tactics

BUSINESS
26/01/2020
Vietnam has made solid efforts to be more enabling and responsive to businesses that form a firm pillar for strong economic growth. 
International media highlights Vietnam’s economic success in 2019icon

International media highlights Vietnam’s economic success in 2019

BUSINESS
26/01/2020
International media outlets have highlighted Vietnam’s thriving economy which is among the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia in 2019 amid the global economic slowdown.
How will investment funds and securities companies fare in 2020?icon

How will investment funds and securities companies fare in 2020?

BUSINESS
09/01/2020
The VN Index may bounce back and reach the 1,000 point threshold again in 2020, or it may come closer to its peak in 2018 thanks to good macroeconomic conditions, foreign capital flow and reasonable valuations.
Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019icon

Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019

BUSINESS
31/12/2019
One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.
Vietnam abandons night-time economic resources worth billions of dollarsicon

Vietnam abandons night-time economic resources worth billions of dollars

BUSINESS
29/12/2019
Vietnam's night-time economic activities lack diversity and are small in scale, with a focus on food and night markets, or small pedestrian streets.
Gov’t-to-localities teleconference slated for Dec. 30 – 31icon

Gov’t-to-localities teleconference slated for Dec. 30 – 31

POLITICS
28/12/2019
A teleconference between the Government and localities is scheduled to take place on December 30 and 31 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Vietnam's industrial production unexpectedly slipsicon

Vietnam's industrial production unexpectedly slips

BUSINESS
15/12/2019
The industrial production index went down in November with the decline of both mining and manufacturing industries. This is a big surprise in the context of stable global and domestic demand.
Economic institutional reform still has many shortcomingsicon

Economic institutional reform still has many shortcomings

BUSINESS
14/12/2019
Vietnam has gained certain achievements in completing the market mechanism, and adjusting the corresponding role of the State in the economy.
Vietnam needs to use resources more effectivelyicon

Vietnam needs to use resources more effectively

BUSINESS
13/12/2019
Vietnam’s resources are scarce and are not being used efficiently, experts say.
Vietnam may see negative impact from trade war in 2020: economistsicon

Vietnam may see negative impact from trade war in 2020: economists

BUSINESS
09/12/2019
“We think that in 2020-2022, Vietnam may face negative impact from the trade war instead of short-term positive impact, ” said Tran Toan Thang from the Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF).
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 