gdp growth

tin tức về gdp growth mới nhất

Bright spots emerge despite slowdown in economic growthicon
BUSINESS08/04/20200

Bright spots emerge despite slowdown in economic growth

In spite of Vietnam’s GDP growth during the first quarter of 2020 hitting its lowest figure since 2011 with 3.82%, a number of experts have come to the conclusion that this growth can still be considered strong

 
GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official

icon02/04/20200
Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB

icon31/03/20200
Dream of powerful and prosperous Vietnam will come true: Deputy PMicon

Dream of powerful and prosperous Vietnam will come true: Deputy PM

POLITICS
26/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his belief in the bright future of Vietnam in an interview with VNA on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 25.

Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2019icon

Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2019

SOCIETY
25/01/2020

1.Vietnam among countries with highest GDP growth rate in region

Southeast Asia’s GDP growth to remain at 4.5 percent in 2020icon

Southeast Asia’s GDP growth to remain at 4.5 percent in 2020

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

Economic growth across Southeast Asia will slow to 4.5 per cent in 2019 and remain unchanged in 2020, amidst high risks of a re-escalation in trade tensions.

VN-Index forecast to keep upward trendicon

VN-Index forecast to keep upward trend

BUSINESS
04/11/2019

The VN-Index is expected to enter an uptrend towards a new resistance zone after successfully penetrating the psychological resistance mark of 1,000 points, analysts said.

Why foreign investors are flocking to Vietnamicon

Why foreign investors are flocking to Vietnam

BUSINESS
26/10/2019

Whichever way you look at them, Vietnam’s Key Performance Indicators tell a compelling investment story.

Strong growth, but rising bottleneck risks forecast for Vietnamicon

Strong growth, but rising bottleneck risks forecast for Vietnam

BUSINESS
22/10/2019

Fitch Solutions has revised up its real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.9 per cent in 2019, from 6.5 per cent previously.

Expert warns of impact of Vietnam’s slowing industrial activities on GDP growthicon

Expert warns of impact of Vietnam’s slowing industrial activities on GDP growth

BUSINESS
15/10/2019

Vietnam's headline PMI from Markit’s survey and month-on-month IPI indicated slowing industrial activities in September, potentially causing negative impacts on GDP growth in the remaining months of the year.

VinaCapital to open ETF100 fund this yearicon

VinaCapital to open ETF100 fund this year

BUSINESS
13/10/2019

Vietnam is expected to attract more investors as its economy is developing at a stable rate, with GDP growth of 7 per cent.

Vietnam’s outlook positive for investment attractionicon

Vietnam’s outlook positive for investment attraction

BUSINESS
12/10/2019

Vietnam is expected to attract more investors as its economy is developing at a stable rate, with GDP growth of 7 percent.

Vietnamese government determined to fulfil set goals: PMicon

Vietnamese government determined to fulfil set goals: PM

POLITICS
01/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc underscored the determination to accomplish all goals set for 2019, striving for a GDP growth of 6.8 percent and reining in inflation under 4 percent at the Government’s monthly meeting held in Hanoi on May 31.

 
 
