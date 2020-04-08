gdp growth
tin tức về gdp growth mới nhất
icon
In spite of Vietnam’s GDP growth during the first quarter of 2020 hitting its lowest figure since 2011 with 3.82%, a number of experts have come to the conclusion that this growth can still be considered strong
icon POLITICS
26/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his belief in the bright future of Vietnam in an interview with VNA on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 25.
icon SOCIETY
25/01/2020
1.Vietnam among countries with highest GDP growth rate in region
icon BUSINESS
09/12/2019
Economic growth across Southeast Asia will slow to 4.5 per cent in 2019 and remain unchanged in 2020, amidst high risks of a re-escalation in trade tensions.
icon BUSINESS
04/11/2019
The VN-Index is expected to enter an uptrend towards a new resistance zone after successfully penetrating the psychological resistance mark of 1,000 points, analysts said.
icon BUSINESS
26/10/2019
Whichever way you look at them, Vietnam’s Key Performance Indicators tell a compelling investment story.
icon BUSINESS
22/10/2019
Fitch Solutions has revised up its real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.9 per cent in 2019, from 6.5 per cent previously.
icon BUSINESS
15/10/2019
Vietnam's headline PMI from Markit’s survey and month-on-month IPI indicated slowing industrial activities in September, potentially causing negative impacts on GDP growth in the remaining months of the year.
icon BUSINESS
13/10/2019
Vietnam is expected to attract more investors as its economy is developing at a stable rate, with GDP growth of 7 per cent.
icon BUSINESS
12/10/2019
Vietnam is expected to attract more investors as its economy is developing at a stable rate, with GDP growth of 7 percent.
icon POLITICS
01/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc underscored the determination to accomplish all goals set for 2019, striving for a GDP growth of 6.8 percent and reining in inflation under 4 percent at the Government’s monthly meeting held in Hanoi on May 31.