Nguyen Thi Nga (not her real name) got married when she was 21 years old.
SOCIETY
22/07/2020
Nguyen Hoang Minh Thu, a 10th grade student from the southern city of Can Tho, won a competition entitled 'Generation Equality: The Future I Want' with the message: “We don’t speak for women or men’s rights, we speak for human rights”.
SOCIETY
08/03/2020
Babeth Ngoc Han Lefur, Oxfam in Vietnam country director, talks about realising women's rights in Vietnam.
POLITICS
22/01/2020
Foreign ambassadors have extended their greetings ahead of Vietnamese traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in a video featuring the national women’s football team.
BUSINESS
21/12/2019
The proportion of women-owned businesses has tended to increase over recent years, from about 21% in 2011 to 24% in 2018, according to a survey report by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).
SOCIETY
20/12/2019
Vietnam has made great achievements in promoting gender equality and fighting violence against women and children, an official from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has said.
SOCIETY
15/12/2019
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy shared Vietnam's experience in strengthening the important role and participation of Vietnamese women in stages of peaceful processes, especially in the post-conflict reconstruction process.
SOCIETY
29/11/2019
Great strides have been taken to empower women and girls in the Asia-Pacific region since the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing adopted an ambitious global agenda to achieve gender equality twenty-five years ago.
SOCIETY
19/10/2019
Vietnam has recorded gender equality achievements in political and economic sectors since the Law on Gender Equality took effect.
POLITICS
05/07/2019
Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has called on nations, organisations and enterprises to join hands in building a legal framework to ensure equality in terms of opportunities for women.