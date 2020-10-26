Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violenceicon
SOCIETY10 giờ trước0

House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence

Nguyen Thi Nga (not her real name) got married when she was 21 years old.

 
Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment

Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment

icon26/10/20200
Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development

Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development

icon01/10/20200
Students speak up for gender equalityicon

Students speak up for gender equality

SOCIETY
22/07/2020

Nguyen Hoang Minh Thu, a 10th grade student from the southern city of Can Tho, won a competition entitled 'Generation Equality: The Future I Want' with the message: “We don’t speak for women or men’s rights, we speak for human rights”.

Realising women’s rights towards gender equalityicon

Realising women’s rights towards gender equality

SOCIETY
08/03/2020

Babeth Ngoc Han Lefur, Oxfam in Vietnam country director, talks about realising women's rights in Vietnam.

Ambassadors send Tet greetings, gender equality messages with female footballersicon

Ambassadors send Tet greetings, gender equality messages with female footballers

POLITICS
22/01/2020

Foreign ambassadors have extended their greetings ahead of Vietnamese traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in a video featuring the national women’s football team.

Vietnamese women increase their 'power' in business: reporticon

Vietnamese women increase their 'power' in business: report

BUSINESS
21/12/2019

The proportion of women-owned businesses has tended to increase over recent years, from about 21% in 2011 to 24% in 2018, according to a survey report by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Vietnam praised for fighting violence against women, childrenicon

Vietnam praised for fighting violence against women, children

SOCIETY
20/12/2019

Vietnam has made great achievements in promoting gender equality and fighting violence against women and children, an official from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has said.

Promoting gender equality, empowering women and girlsicon

Promoting gender equality, empowering women and girls

SOCIETY
15/12/2019

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy shared Vietnam's experience in strengthening the important role and participation of Vietnamese women in stages of peaceful processes, especially in the post-conflict reconstruction process. 

Catalysing change for gender equalityicon

Catalysing change for gender equality

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

Great strides have been taken to empower women and girls in the Asia-Pacific region since the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing adopted an ambitious global agenda to achieve gender equality twenty-five years ago.

Vietnam shortens gender gap in politics, economyicon

Vietnam shortens gender gap in politics, economy

SOCIETY
19/10/2019

Vietnam has recorded gender equality achievements in political and economic sectors since the Law on Gender Equality took effect.

Vice President attends 2019 Global Summit of Womenicon

Vice President attends 2019 Global Summit of Women

POLITICS
05/07/2019

Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has called on nations, organisations and enterprises to join hands in building a legal framework to ensure equality in terms of opportunities for women.

 
 
