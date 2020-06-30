general education
tin tức về general education mới nhất
icon
Dr Nguyen Duc Thanh believes that the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted should be closed down or sold to private investors.
icon SOCIETY
11/12/2019
Vietnam is not listed in the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) ranking, though it had better overall results than previous years.
icon SOCIETY
31/10/2019
State-invested education remains the backbone of the national education system, though Vietnam has been calling for investment from different sectors for many years.
icon SOCIETY
06/09/2019
In Vietnam, students good at math and sciences are praised and considered excellent students. But those who excel at music or dance receive far fewer compliments.
icon SOCIETY
21/08/2019
There are numerous ‘international schools’, but state management agencies say all of them are not recognized as ‘international’.
icon SOCIETY
18/07/2019
Beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, the new general education program will be applied throughout the country. MOET has begun receiving applications for textbooks compiled by organizations and individuals.
icon SOCIETY
11/07/2019
Modern educators advise parents not to teach kids to read and write before they begin going to school.
icon SOCIETY
12/04/2019
National Assembly deputies are still arguing about the ‘one program, many sets of textbooks’ principle they approved five years ago.