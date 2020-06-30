Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
SOCIETY

Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?

Dr Nguyen Duc Thanh believes that the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted should be closed down or sold to private investors.

 
In Vietnam, 'schools for the gifted' mean 'schools for the rich'?

In Vietnam, 'schools for the gifted' mean 'schools for the rich'?

30/06/2020
International competitions put pressure on VN students

International competitions put pressure on VN students

12/01/2020
Discrepancy in PISA test results leaves Vietnam out of PISA ranking

Discrepancy in PISA test results leaves Vietnam out of PISA ranking

SOCIETY
11/12/2019

Vietnam is not listed in the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) ranking, though it had better overall results than previous years.

Non-state education remains small part of VN national system

Non-state education remains small part of VN national system

SOCIETY
31/10/2019

State-invested education remains the backbone of the national education system, though Vietnam has been calling for investment from different sectors for many years.

Art education considered a 'spice' to the main meal

Art education considered a ‘spice’ to the main meal

SOCIETY
06/09/2019

In Vietnam, students good at math and sciences are praised and considered excellent students. But those who excel at music or dance receive far fewer compliments.

Self-proclaimed 'international schools' cause confusion among parents

Self-proclaimed ‘international schools’ cause confusion among parents

SOCIETY
21/08/2019

There are numerous ‘international schools’, but state management agencies say all of them are not recognized as ‘international’.

Vietnam prepares for new general education program

Vietnam prepares for new general education program

SOCIETY
18/07/2019

Beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, the new general education program will be applied throughout the country. MOET has begun receiving applications for textbooks compiled by organizations and individuals.

Children enter first grade, parents learn to read and write

Children enter first grade, parents learn to read and write

SOCIETY
11/07/2019

Modern educators advise parents not to teach kids to read and write before they begin going to school.

NA still debating 'one program, many sets of textbooks'

NA still debating ‘one program, many sets of textbooks’

SOCIETY
12/04/2019

 National Assembly deputies are still arguing about the ‘one program, many sets of textbooks’ principle they approved five years ago.

 
 
