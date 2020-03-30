Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
General Statistics Office

tin tức về General Statistics Office mới nhất

Business survey to begin on April 1

The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.

 
Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19

Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter

28/03/2020

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Vietnam braces for economic effects of COVID-19

20/02/2020

Vietnam will optimise external resources to spur national economy as the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus on foreign investment flows into the country is visible, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

VN industrial sector’s growth likely to slow down due to COVID-19

14/02/2020

Growth of Vietnam’s industrial sector is likely to slow down in the first quarter of 2020 due to negative impacts from the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

CPI in January hits record high in recent 7 years

29/01/2020

Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in January hit a record high, up 1.23 percent over the previous month and 6.43 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam manufacturing, processing industry drives economic growth

03/01/2020

The manufacturing and processing industry drove economic growth in 2019 with production volume increasing 11.29 per cent over the previous year.

Vietnam sees positive labour growth in 2019

03/01/2020

The Vietnamese workforce reached 55.8 million last year, and increase of 417,100 compared to 2018, reported the General Statistics Office.

VN retail sales hit four-year high

02/01/2020

Retail sales of goods and services reached VND4.94 quadrillion (US$214.8 billion) in 2019, representing a rise of 11.8 per cent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Retail sales in Vietnam hit four-year high

02/01/2020

Retail sales of goods and services in Vietnam reached VND4.94 quadrillion (US$214.8 billion) in 2019, representing a rise of 11.8 percent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Number of new businesses in Vietnam hits record

31/12/2019

A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of over US$74.7 billion were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous year.

Vietnam’s 2019 trade surplus hits four-year record

30/12/2019

The country’s trade surplus reached a record high of US$9.9 billion in 2019, the General Statistics Office’s monthly report has revealed.

Vietnam’s GDP expands 7.02 percent in 2019

28/12/2019

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 7.02 percent in 2019, marking the second straight year the economic growth rate topping 7 percent since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam welcomes record number of foreign visitors in 2019

28/12/2019

Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.

Vietnam's inflation controllable despite soaring pork prices

21/11/2019

This years inflation is controllable at 3.3-3.9 per cent, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said while chairing a meeting early this week regarding the recent surge in pork prices, an essential foodstuff.

Domestic firms outpace foreign invested peers in exports growth

31/10/2019

Exports by domestic businesses have increased at a faster pace than that by foreign invested ones between January and October, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Quarter 3 sees bright economic picture for Vietnam

03/10/2019

Vietnam posted an economic growth of 6.98% in the first nine months of this year. Experts said the result gives momentum for the economy to achieve its yearly target of 6.8 percent.

Vietnam faces bumpy road to be attractive destination for hi-tech investors

08/08/2019

With limited resources, this is now time for Vietnam to consider placing importance on high-quality capital in order to elevate its labor qualification, technology and protect the environment.

White Book on Vietnamese Businesses 2019 launched

11/07/2019

The first edition of the White Book on Vietnamese Businesses was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 10.

 
 
