General Statistics Office
The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.
28/03/2020
Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.
20/02/2020
Vietnam will optimise external resources to spur national economy as the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus on foreign investment flows into the country is visible, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
14/02/2020
Growth of Vietnam’s industrial sector is likely to slow down in the first quarter of 2020 due to negative impacts from the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
29/01/2020
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in January hit a record high, up 1.23 percent over the previous month and 6.43 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
03/01/2020
The manufacturing and processing industry drove economic growth in 2019 with production volume increasing 11.29 per cent over the previous year.
03/01/2020
The Vietnamese workforce reached 55.8 million last year, and increase of 417,100 compared to 2018, reported the General Statistics Office.
02/01/2020
Retail sales of goods and services reached VND4.94 quadrillion (US$214.8 billion) in 2019, representing a rise of 11.8 per cent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
02/01/2020
31/12/2019
A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of over US$74.7 billion were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous year.
30/12/2019
The country’s trade surplus reached a record high of US$9.9 billion in 2019, the General Statistics Office’s monthly report has revealed.
28/12/2019
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 7.02 percent in 2019, marking the second straight year the economic growth rate topping 7 percent since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
28/12/2019
Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.
21/11/2019
This years inflation is controllable at 3.3-3.9 per cent, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said while chairing a meeting early this week regarding the recent surge in pork prices, an essential foodstuff.
31/10/2019
Exports by domestic businesses have increased at a faster pace than that by foreign invested ones between January and October, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
03/10/2019
Vietnam posted an economic growth of 6.98% in the first nine months of this year. Experts said the result gives momentum for the economy to achieve its yearly target of 6.8 percent.
08/08/2019
With limited resources, this is now time for Vietnam to consider placing importance on high-quality capital in order to elevate its labor qualification, technology and protect the environment.
11/07/2019
The first edition of the White Book on Vietnamese Businesses was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 10.