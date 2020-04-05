Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctorsicon
VIETNAM & WORLD05/04/20200

Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors

Groups of Vietnamese nationals living in Germany have joined hands to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in their host country by sewing face masks for local residents and medical workers.

 
Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research

Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research

icon01/04/20200
Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

icon23/03/20200
Vietnamese people abroad gather for Teticon

Vietnamese people abroad gather for Tet

VIETNAM & WORLD
20/01/2020

Vietnamese communities all over the world held separate gatherings on January 18 to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.

Foreign investors continue to target Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industryicon

Foreign investors continue to target Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry

FEATURE
06/01/2020

Vietnam's pharmaceutical market has a lot of potential coming from the demographics, rising income and priority policies of the government.

Germany ready to support Vietnam’s digital sphereicon

Germany ready to support Vietnam’s digital sphere

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

With Vietnam’s strategy to increase the quality of foreign investment in the digital age, German businesses are eyeing green and high-tech projects in the country. 

Vietnam, Germany endorse action plan for 2020-2021, rule-based order highlightedicon

Vietnam, Germany endorse action plan for 2020-2021, rule-based order highlighted

POLITICS
08/12/2019

The two countries will stress a focus on security policy for the action plan in the next two years.

Germany supports early ratification of EVFTA, EVIPAicon

Germany supports early ratification of EVFTA, EVIPA

POLITICS
06/12/2019

Germany backs the promotion of Vietnam-EU relations as well as the early ratification of the EVFTA and the EVIPA has said State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis.

Germany pledges US$235 million in next two years for Vietnam's green growthicon

Germany pledges US$235 million in next two years for Vietnam's green growth

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/11/2019

The funding will focus on energy, environment, and vocational training in the next two years.

Concert marks 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wallicon

Concert marks 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/11/2019

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the German Embassy in Vietnam will hold a concert featuring German pianist Corinna Simon on Sunday, November 24.

Vietnamese-German negotiations on green growth end in successicon

Vietnamese-German negotiations on green growth end in success

POLITICS
20/11/2019

Germany and Vietnam decided to expand the co-operation in future-oriented fields such as vocational training, energy, and environment.

Vietnam, Germany mark 44th anniversary of diplomatic tiesicon

Vietnam, Germany mark 44th anniversary of diplomatic ties

PHOTOS
24/09/2019

Vietnam and Germany set up diplomatic relations on September 23, 1975. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in October 2011. Germany has become Vietnam’s top trade partner in the EU.

Vietnamese expatriates in Germany celebrate Mid-Autumn Festivalicon

Vietnamese expatriates in Germany celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

VIETNAM & WORLD
18/09/2019

A group of Vietnamese expats living in the state of Nordrhein-Westfalen in the west of Germany have taken part in jubilant celebrations to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival with a full range of activities.

Vietnam, Germany enhance music exchangeicon

Vietnam, Germany enhance music exchange

VIETNAM & WORLD
03/08/2019

A chamber music programme was organised by the Dao Minh Quang Foundation in Berlin to boost cultural and music exchanges and help audiences understand more about Vietnamese chamber music.

Vietnamese beer joins int’l beer festival in Berlinicon

Vietnamese beer joins int’l beer festival in Berlin

VIETNAM & WORLD
03/08/2019

Vietnamese beer along with traditional dishes and craft products have been on display at the 23rd International Berlin Beer Festival which began on August 2 in the capital of Germany.

Vietnamese market in Germany on fireicon

Vietnamese market in Germany on fire

SOCIETY
05/07/2019

A blaze broke out at a 5,000m2 warehouse of the Dong Xuan Centre – a Vietnamese market in Berlin, Germany – on July 4, with smoke seen at a distance of several kilometres away.

German firms intend to expand investment in Vietnamicon

German firms intend to expand investment in Vietnam

BUSINESS
28/06/2019

Fifty-five percent of German businesses, when asked, have said they want to increase investment capital in Vietnam, higher than the rate for Southeast Asia (44 percent).

Vietnam, Germany seek to expand defence tiesicon

Vietnam, Germany seek to expand defence ties

POLITICS
15/06/2019

Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. General Nguyen Chi Vinh, who led a Vietnamese high-ranking military delegation to pay a working visit to Germany from June 10-15, has held talks with Germany’s Defense State Secretary Peter Tauber.

International press hails Vietnam-origin billionaireicon

International press hails Vietnam-origin billionaire

FEATURE
01/06/2019

The International Business Times recently had an article about Vietnamese origin billionaire Mai Vu Minh.

 
 
