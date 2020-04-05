germany
tin tức về germany mới nhất
icon
Groups of Vietnamese nationals living in Germany have joined hands to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in their host country by sewing face masks for local residents and medical workers.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
20/01/2020
Vietnamese communities all over the world held separate gatherings on January 18 to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.
icon FEATURE
06/01/2020
Vietnam's pharmaceutical market has a lot of potential coming from the demographics, rising income and priority policies of the government.
icon BUSINESS
03/01/2020
With Vietnam’s strategy to increase the quality of foreign investment in the digital age, German businesses are eyeing green and high-tech projects in the country.
icon POLITICS
08/12/2019
The two countries will stress a focus on security policy for the action plan in the next two years.
icon POLITICS
06/12/2019
Germany backs the promotion of Vietnam-EU relations as well as the early ratification of the EVFTA and the EVIPA has said State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/11/2019
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the German Embassy in Vietnam will hold a concert featuring German pianist Corinna Simon on Sunday, November 24.
icon POLITICS
20/11/2019
Germany and Vietnam decided to expand the co-operation in future-oriented fields such as vocational training, energy, and environment.
icon PHOTOS
24/09/2019
Vietnam and Germany set up diplomatic relations on September 23, 1975. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in October 2011. Germany has become Vietnam’s top trade partner in the EU.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
18/09/2019
A group of Vietnamese expats living in the state of Nordrhein-Westfalen in the west of Germany have taken part in jubilant celebrations to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival with a full range of activities.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
03/08/2019
A chamber music programme was organised by the Dao Minh Quang Foundation in Berlin to boost cultural and music exchanges and help audiences understand more about Vietnamese chamber music.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
03/08/2019
Vietnamese beer along with traditional dishes and craft products have been on display at the 23rd International Berlin Beer Festival which began on August 2 in the capital of Germany.
icon SOCIETY
05/07/2019
A blaze broke out at a 5,000m2 warehouse of the Dong Xuan Centre – a Vietnamese market in Berlin, Germany – on July 4, with smoke seen at a distance of several kilometres away.
icon BUSINESS
28/06/2019
Fifty-five percent of German businesses, when asked, have said they want to increase investment capital in Vietnam, higher than the rate for Southeast Asia (44 percent).
icon POLITICS
15/06/2019
Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. General Nguyen Chi Vinh, who led a Vietnamese high-ranking military delegation to pay a working visit to Germany from June 10-15, has held talks with Germany’s Defense State Secretary Peter Tauber.
icon FEATURE
01/06/2019
The International Business Times recently had an article about Vietnamese origin billionaire Mai Vu Minh.