god of wealth day
tin tức về god of wealth day mới nhất
icon
Stalls selling grilled fish on Tan Ky - Tan Quy Street in HCM City have prepared tons of broiled snakehead fish for the God of Wealth Day (10th day of the lunar year), which falls on February 21 this year.
icon BUSINESS
20/02/2021
Gold demand is expected to surge on the God of Wealth Day on the 10th day of the Lunar New Year, which falls this year on February 21, as Vietnamese believe that would bring good luck and prosperity through the year.
icon BUSINESS
04/02/2020
This year’s God of Wealth Day (February 3) saw fewer gold buyers than previous years due to fears of new coronavirus (nCoV).
icon PHOTOS
03/02/2020
Gold shops throughout Hanoi saw queues of people line up in front of them from early in the morning on February 3 in order to buy gold on the God of Wealth Day, which falls on the 10th day of the first lunar month.
icon BUSINESS
03/02/2020
People in Hanoi have started to queue to buy gold on the God of Wealth Day since early morning on February 3 or 10th day of the Lunar New Year.
icon PHOTOS
02/02/2020
Gold shops throughout the nation have been putting a wide range of bespoke items on displayto take advantage of the increased demand among customers that occurs on the God of Wealth Day which will fall on February 3.
icon BUSINESS
02/02/2020
Jewellery shops and companies have stockpiled large numbers of “lucky” gold products to meet the surging demand on the God of Wealth Day on the 10th day of the new lunar year, which falls on February 3.