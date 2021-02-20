 
Saigon's broiled snakehead fish street busy on the God of Wealth Dayicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Saigon's broiled snakehead fish street busy on the God of Wealth Day

Stalls selling grilled fish on Tan Ky - Tan Quy Street in HCM City have prepared tons of broiled snakehead fish for the God of Wealth Day (10th day of the lunar year), which falls on February 21 this year.  
 
People flock to buy gold on the God of Wealth Day

People flock to buy gold on the God of Wealth Day

icon1 giờ trước0
Unique products for the God of Wealth Day

Unique products for the God of Wealth Day

icon20/02/20210
Gold companies brace for rush on God of Wealth Dayicon

Gold companies brace for rush on God of Wealth Day

BUSINESS
20/02/2021
Gold demand is expected to surge on the God of Wealth Day on the 10th day of the Lunar New Year, which falls this year on February 21, as Vietnamese believe that would bring good luck and prosperity through the year.
Fewer buy gold on God of Wealth Day due to virus fearsicon

Fewer buy gold on God of Wealth Day due to virus fears

BUSINESS
04/02/2020
This year’s God of Wealth Day (February 3) saw fewer gold buyers than previous years due to fears of new coronavirus (nCoV).
People queue to purchase gold on God of Wealth Dayicon

People queue to purchase gold on God of Wealth Day

PHOTOS
03/02/2020
Gold shops throughout Hanoi saw queues of people line up in front of them from early in the morning on February 3 in order to buy gold on the God of Wealth Day, which falls on the 10th day of the first lunar month.
Hanoians queue outside gold shops on God of Wealth Dayicon

Hanoians queue outside gold shops on God of Wealth Day

BUSINESS
03/02/2020
People in Hanoi have started to queue to buy gold on the God of Wealth Day since early morning on February 3 or 10th day of the Lunar New Year.
God of Wealth Day marked by sale of unique gold productsicon

God of Wealth Day marked by sale of unique gold products

PHOTOS
02/02/2020
Gold shops throughout the nation have been putting a wide range of bespoke items on displayto take advantage of the increased demand among customers that occurs on the God of Wealth Day which will fall on February 3.
Gold shops prepare for God of Wealth Day rushicon

Gold shops prepare for God of Wealth Day rush

BUSINESS
02/02/2020
Jewellery shops and companies have stockpiled large numbers of “lucky” gold products to meet the surging demand on the God of Wealth Day on the 10th day of the new lunar year, which falls on February 3.  
 
 
