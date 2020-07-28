gold prices
tin tức về gold prices mới nhất
Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.
25/03/2020
Gold prices went up in both global and local markets on March 24 when the gap of the prices between the two markets narrowed.
04/02/2020
This year’s God of Wealth Day (February 3) saw fewer gold buyers than previous years due to fears of new coronavirus (nCoV).
08/01/2020
Gold prices declined on Tuesday after touching a four-month high, but the uptrend is unlikely to stop.
22/06/2019
Local gold prices hit a two-year high on June 21 as the global market continued to heat up.