gold prices

tin tức về gold prices mới nhất

Increase in M&A deals looks imminent in property sector
BUSINESS28/07/20200

Increase in M&A deals looks imminent in property sector

Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.

 
Gold prices hit all-time high

Gold prices hit all-time high

icon27/07/20200
Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael

icon09/07/20200
Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally

Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally

BUSINESS
25/03/2020

Gold prices went up in both global and local markets on March 24 when the gap of the prices between the two markets narrowed.

Fewer buy gold on God of Wealth Day due to virus fears

Fewer buy gold on God of Wealth Day due to virus fears

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

This year’s God of Wealth Day (February 3) saw fewer gold buyers than previous years due to fears of new coronavirus (nCoV).

Gold prices in Vietnam slide but further growth expected

Gold prices in Vietnam slide but further growth expected

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

Gold prices declined on Tuesday after touching a four-month high, but the uptrend is unlikely to stop.

Gold prices in Vietnam hit two-year high on global heat

Gold prices in Vietnam hit two-year high on global heat

BUSINESS
22/06/2019

Local gold prices hit a two-year high on June 21 as the global market continued to heat up.

 
 
