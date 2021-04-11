 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1
#Cô giáo tố bị 'trù dập' ở Quốc Oai, Hà Nội
#Tiền vệ Đỗ Hùng Dũng bị chấn thương nặng
#Đối thoại Hoa Kỳ - Trung Quốc
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/04/2021 08:57:34 (GMT +7)

tag
 

good people

tin tức về good people mới nhất

Man builds cemetery for stillborn babiesicon
SOCIETY0 giờ trước0

Man builds cemetery for stillborn babies

A man in Thua Thien-Hue province and benefactors not only buy coffins for the poor but has also built a ceremony for stillborn babies.
 
82-year-old woman retires from running bridge toll-collection in Thai Nguyen

82-year-old woman retires from running bridge toll-collection in Thai Nguyen

icon11/04/20210
Sai Gon’s ‘knights' offer aid to people in distress

Sai Gon’s ‘knights' offer aid to people in distress

icon07/04/20210
Revamped bicycles change lives of disadvantaged studentsicon

Revamped bicycles change lives of disadvantaged students

SOCIETY
04/03/2021
A man from the northern province of Ninh Binh has spent the last 10 years collecting old bicycles, repairing them and giving them to those less fortunate.
Local man cleans up village polluted lakeicon

Local man cleans up village polluted lake

SOCIETY
07/12/2019
A man and his children in Hanoi have donated VND1.8bn (USD77,800) to clean up a polluted lake in their village and built a small public park.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 