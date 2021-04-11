good people
tin tức về good people mới nhất
icon
A man in Thua Thien-Hue province and benefactors not only buy coffins for the poor but has also built a ceremony for stillborn babies.
icon SOCIETY
04/03/2021
A man from the northern province of Ninh Binh has spent the last 10 years collecting old bicycles, repairing them and giving them to those less fortunate.
icon SOCIETY
07/12/2019
A man and his children in Hanoi have donated VND1.8bn (USD77,800) to clean up a polluted lake in their village and built a small public park.