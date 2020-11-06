Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
greenhouse gas emissions

tin tức về greenhouse gas emissions mới nhất

Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissionsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT06/11/20200

Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

 
icon05/11/20200
icon27/06/20200
Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/05/2020

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.

ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninh

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

The ADB has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Tay Ninh.

HCM City urged to reduce GHG emissions from buildings

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/09/2019

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has advised real estate developers in HCM City to apply advanced technologies while constructing commercial buildings to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Japan supports Vietnam to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/07/2019

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has approved a joint project with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to create a roadmap on greenhouse gas emission reduction in Vietnam.

Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/06/2019

With a population of over 7.7 million people along with 17 industrial parks, more than 1,300 trade villages, 5.3 million motorbikes and nearly 560,000 cars, Hanoi is suffering from negative impacts caused by climate change.

Hanoi chokes on filthy air

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/05/2019

For lifetime Hanoian Thanh Van, days filled with fresh air and walks down the cool, tree-shaded streets of the capital are few and far between.

 
 
