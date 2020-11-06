greenhouse gas emissions
tin tức về greenhouse gas emissions mới nhất
Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/05/2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.
BUSINESS
29/01/2020
The ADB has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Tay Ninh.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/09/2019
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has advised real estate developers in HCM City to apply advanced technologies while constructing commercial buildings to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/07/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has approved a joint project with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to create a roadmap on greenhouse gas emission reduction in Vietnam.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/06/2019
With a population of over 7.7 million people along with 17 industrial parks, more than 1,300 trade villages, 5.3 million motorbikes and nearly 560,000 cars, Hanoi is suffering from negative impacts caused by climate change.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/05/2019
For lifetime Hanoian Thanh Van, days filled with fresh air and walks down the cool, tree-shaded streets of the capital are few and far between.