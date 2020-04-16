H Hen Nie
tin tức về H Hen Nie mới nhất
A number of local celebrities have joined forces to pledge their support for the nation’s battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, gaining plenty of praise from people across the country.
07/02/2020
H'Hen Nie, Huong Giang, and Huyen My are among the Vietnamese beauties who successfully achieved strong results whilst competing in the Miss Grand Slam beauty competition launched by Global Beauties in recent years.
05/02/2020
H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, has participated in a tour over the course of four days and three nights to discover Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh.
30/10/2019
The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week 2019 kicked off in Hanoi on October 29 with a large number of beauty queens participating in the event.
22/08/2019
Hoang Thuy, Vietnam’s representative in the upcoming Miss Universe 2019 pageant, has been listed on the rankings of several prestigious global beauty websites ahead of the start of the pageant.
08/06/2019
The Miss Universe Vietnam pageant has been held three times and some of the beauty queens have gone on to achieve outstanding results in global pageants.
03/06/2019
An evening gown worn by H’Hen Nie during the Miss Universe 2018 semi-finals has topped a list of the Top 10 yellow evening gowns worn during the pageant’s 10 years, as announced by website Missosology.
28/05/2019
In the history of Miss Universe, Vietnam has sent 12 representatives to compete in Miss Universe pageants, with some of them leaving a positive impression on the judges and spectators.