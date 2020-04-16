Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
H Hen Nie

tin tức về H Hen Nie mới nhất

Beauty queens come together to donate to COVID-19 fighticon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS16/04/20200

Beauty queens come together to donate to COVID-19 fight

A number of local celebrities have joined forces to pledge their support for the nation’s battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, gaining plenty of praise from people across the country.

 
Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19

Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19

icon28/03/20200
American actress Liza Koshy, H’Hen Nie promote girls' education in Vietnam

American actress Liza Koshy, H’Hen Nie promote girls' education in Vietnam

icon23/03/20200
Achievements of Vietnamese beauties in Miss Grand Slam through yearsicon

Achievements of Vietnamese beauties in Miss Grand Slam through years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020

H'Hen Nie, Huong Giang, and Huyen My are among the Vietnamese beauties who successfully achieved strong results whilst competing in the Miss Grand Slam beauty competition launched by Global Beauties in recent years.

Miss Universe beauty takes part in epic Son Doong Cave touricon

Miss Universe beauty takes part in epic Son Doong Cave tour

PHOTOS
05/02/2020

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, has participated in a tour over the course of four days and three nights to discover Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh.

Vietnam International Fashion Week 2019 opens in Hanoiicon

Vietnam International Fashion Week 2019 opens in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/10/2019

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week 2019 kicked off in Hanoi on October 29 with a large number of beauty queens participating in the event.

Hoang Thuy listed on several global beauty rankings ahead of Miss Universe 2019icon

Hoang Thuy listed on several global beauty rankings ahead of Miss Universe 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/08/2019

Hoang Thuy, Vietnam’s representative in the upcoming Miss Universe 2019 pageant, has been listed on the rankings of several prestigious global beauty websites ahead of the start of the pageant.

Achievements of Miss Universe Vietnam in global pageant through yearsicon

Achievements of Miss Universe Vietnam in global pageant through years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/06/2019

The Miss Universe Vietnam pageant has been held three times and some of the beauty queens have gone on to achieve outstanding results in global pageants.

Yellow evening gown worn by H’Hen Nie wins Miss Universe awardicon

Yellow evening gown worn by H’Hen Nie wins Miss Universe award

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/06/2019

An evening gown worn by H’Hen Nie during the Miss Universe 2018 semi-finals has topped a list of the Top 10 yellow evening gowns worn during the pageant’s 10 years, as announced by website Missosology.

History of Vietnam’s representatives at Miss Universe pageants through yearsicon

History of Vietnam’s representatives at Miss Universe pageants through years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/05/2019

In the history of Miss Universe, Vietnam has sent 12 representatives to compete in Miss Universe pageants, with some of them leaving a positive impression on the judges and spectators.

 
 
