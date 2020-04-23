Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ha Giang

tin tức về Ha Giang mới nhất

Drum dance of the Giayicon
YOUR VIETNAM2 giờ trước0

Drum dance of the Giay

Of the ethnic groups who live in Ha Giang province, the Giay are clustered mainly in Tat Nga hamlet, Meo Vac district. Recent socio-economic development has made their life easier but has not changed their traditional culture.

 
Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted

Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted

icon23/04/20200
More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19

More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19

icon23/04/20200
Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spreadicon

Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread

SOCIETY
23/04/2020

The whole of Dong Van township in the district of the same name in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been locked down since 9am on April 22, as an urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measure.

Whirlwinds, hailstorms cause serious damage to northern Vietnamicon

Whirlwinds, hailstorms cause serious damage to northern Vietnam

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

One person was killed in Ha Giang while 14 others were injured in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces as of 16:00 on March 3, according to the central steering committee for natural disaster prevention.

Clearing the country of bombs, bit by biticon

Clearing the country of bombs, bit by bit

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

Tet (Lunar New Year) is an important time of year for every Vietnamese person worldwide, but it's that little bit more special for Lu Van Phong and his family this year.

Northern region braced for incoming cold spellicon

Northern region braced for incoming cold spell

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Areas throughout the north of the country, including the capital Hanoi, are bracing themselves for a cold snap which is forecast to arrive from January 11, according to forecasts made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Ha Giang peaks in top 20 dream destinationsicon

Ha Giang peaks in top 20 dream destinations

VIDEO
07/01/2020

A booking spurt on Hostelworld places mountainous province Ha Giang in northern Vietnam among the 20 hottest travel destinations next year.

New Year celebrations of Giay ethnic peopleicon

New Year celebrations of Giay ethnic people

YOUR VIETNAM
31/12/2019

The Giay ethnic group live mainly in the northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Lai Chau, and Cao Bang.

Human rights in remote areasicon

Human rights in remote areas

SOCIETY
14/12/2019

Ha Giang province is home to 22 ethnic minorities. Due to the rugged terrain and harsh climate, local people's lives are still extremely difficult.

Ex-Party chief of Ha Giang Province faces disciplinary action for exam fraudicon

Ex-Party chief of Ha Giang Province faces disciplinary action for exam fraud

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

Former Party Secretary of Ha Giang Trieu Tai Vinh could be subject to disciplinary action following the exam fraud uncovered there in 2018, when his daughter’s scores were illegally enhanced in the 2018 national high school examination.

Lost in Lo Lo Chai Villageicon

Lost in Lo Lo Chai Village

TRAVEL
07/12/2019

At the foot of Lung Cu National Flag Tower, the country’s north pole in Lung Cu Commune, Dong Van District, there is a miraculous village, which is often depicted in legends.

Efforts to ensure human rights seen from the border mountainous province of Ha Giangicon

Efforts to ensure human rights seen from the border mountainous province of Ha Giang

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Ha Giang is the home of 22 ethnic groups with many unique traditional cultural values. Due to the rugged terrain and harsh climate, local people were sometimes in hunger.

Capturing enthralling pinky buckwheat flowers in Ha Giang this Novembericon

Capturing enthralling pinky buckwheat flowers in Ha Giang this November

TRAVEL
27/11/2019

For the locals in the northern mountainous of Cao Bang and Ha Giang, the buckwheat seeds also serve as an additional food supplement between two seasons and its weeds and leaves could be used as medicine.

Lai Chau: Police launch legal proceedings against two officials on embezzlement chargesicon

Lai Chau: Police launch legal proceedings against two officials on embezzlement charges

SOCIETY
15/11/2019

Police in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have launched legal proceedings against two officials from Sìn Hồ District’s Department of Education and Training on embezzlement charges.

Buckwheat flower festival in Ha Giangicon

Buckwheat flower festival in Ha Giang

TRAVEL
11/11/2019

Various cultural activities will be organised at Dong Van Town’s Stadium in the northern province of Ha Giang between November 15 and 16 as part of the 5th buckwheat flower festival.

Discovering Hanh Phuc winding road in Ha Giangicon

Discovering Hanh Phuc winding road in Ha Giang

PHOTOS
07/11/2019

Located atop Dong Van Stone plateau in Ha Giang province, the Hanh Phuc winding road proves to be an attractive destination for adventurous travelers looking to experience the area’s breathtaking landscapes.

Mong King Palace forms part of Ha Giang's cultural treasureicon

Mong King Palace forms part of Ha Giang's cultural treasure

TRAVEL
05/11/2019

Vuong Chinh Duc is honored as the king of the Mong or Meo ethnic minority group in Ha Giang province. His house is the largest structure in the locality and boasts a special architectural style. 

Five charged in Ha Giang school exam scandalicon

Five charged in Ha Giang school exam scandal

SOCIETY
26/10/2019

Ha Giang Province People’s Court sentenced five people for allegedly cheating on the 2018 national high school exams at a first instance trial on Friday.

Lung Cu flagpole a sight to beholdicon

Lung Cu flagpole a sight to behold

TRAVEL
26/10/2019

Ha Giang is beautiful at any time of year, with endless scenery to entertain and inspire visitors. While some travel far and wide across the province, for many the Lung Cu flagpole is one milestone not to be missed.

 
 
