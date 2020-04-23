Ha Giang
Of the ethnic groups who live in Ha Giang province, the Giay are clustered mainly in Tat Nga hamlet, Meo Vac district. Recent socio-economic development has made their life easier but has not changed their traditional culture.
23/04/2020
The whole of Dong Van township in the district of the same name in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been locked down since 9am on April 22, as an urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measure.
04/03/2020
One person was killed in Ha Giang while 14 others were injured in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces as of 16:00 on March 3, according to the central steering committee for natural disaster prevention.
17/01/2020
Tet (Lunar New Year) is an important time of year for every Vietnamese person worldwide, but it's that little bit more special for Lu Van Phong and his family this year.
08/01/2020
Areas throughout the north of the country, including the capital Hanoi, are bracing themselves for a cold snap which is forecast to arrive from January 11, according to forecasts made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
07/01/2020
A booking spurt on Hostelworld places mountainous province Ha Giang in northern Vietnam among the 20 hottest travel destinations next year.
31/12/2019
The Giay ethnic group live mainly in the northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Lai Chau, and Cao Bang.
14/12/2019
Ha Giang province is home to 22 ethnic minorities. Due to the rugged terrain and harsh climate, local people's lives are still extremely difficult.
10/12/2019
Former Party Secretary of Ha Giang Trieu Tai Vinh could be subject to disciplinary action following the exam fraud uncovered there in 2018, when his daughter’s scores were illegally enhanced in the 2018 national high school examination.
07/12/2019
At the foot of Lung Cu National Flag Tower, the country’s north pole in Lung Cu Commune, Dong Van District, there is a miraculous village, which is often depicted in legends.
03/12/2019
Ha Giang is the home of 22 ethnic groups with many unique traditional cultural values. Due to the rugged terrain and harsh climate, local people were sometimes in hunger.
27/11/2019
For the locals in the northern mountainous of Cao Bang and Ha Giang, the buckwheat seeds also serve as an additional food supplement between two seasons and its weeds and leaves could be used as medicine.
15/11/2019
Police in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have launched legal proceedings against two officials from Sìn Hồ District’s Department of Education and Training on embezzlement charges.
11/11/2019
Various cultural activities will be organised at Dong Van Town’s Stadium in the northern province of Ha Giang between November 15 and 16 as part of the 5th buckwheat flower festival.
07/11/2019
Located atop Dong Van Stone plateau in Ha Giang province, the Hanh Phuc winding road proves to be an attractive destination for adventurous travelers looking to experience the area’s breathtaking landscapes.
05/11/2019
Vuong Chinh Duc is honored as the king of the Mong or Meo ethnic minority group in Ha Giang province. His house is the largest structure in the locality and boasts a special architectural style.
26/10/2019
Ha Giang Province People’s Court sentenced five people for allegedly cheating on the 2018 national high school exams at a first instance trial on Friday.
26/10/2019
Ha Giang is beautiful at any time of year, with endless scenery to entertain and inspire visitors. While some travel far and wide across the province, for many the Lung Cu flagpole is one milestone not to be missed.