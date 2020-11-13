ha giang travel
tin tức về ha giang travel mới nhất
Lung Cu Commune in Dong Van District, Ha Giang, is a unique venue travelers should not miss on a trip to the mountainous province in northern Vietnam.
07/06/2020
When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province.
03/03/2020
Not only known for buckwheat flower or yellow canola flower, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang is blessed with the beauty of peach blossoms whenever February comes around.
27/11/2019
For the locals in the northern mountainous of Cao Bang and Ha Giang, the buckwheat seeds also serve as an additional food supplement between two seasons and its weeds and leaves could be used as medicine.
02/05/2019
Khau Vai Love Market is a unique cultural practice of locals in Khau Vai commune in Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.
13/04/2019
The powerful natural allure of Hanh Phuc (happiness) road in Ha Giang has entranced visiting foreign tourists.
12/04/2019
Tay Con Linh is a mountain range in the west of Ha Giang, spread over the districts of Hoang Su Phi and Vi Xuyen, the “domain” of Shan Tuyet Tay Con Linh tea, one of the most valuable local tea types and a treasure trove of healing properties.