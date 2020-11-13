Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam
#Tin bão số 9 Molave mới nhất
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

20/11/2020 10:34:15 (GMT +7)

tag
 

ha giang travel

tin tức về ha giang travel mới nhất

An appealing mountainous communeicon
TRAVEL13/11/20200

An appealing mountainous commune

Lung Cu Commune in Dong Van District, Ha Giang, is a unique venue travelers should not miss on a trip to the mountainous province in northern Vietnam.

 
Coc Pai rural market – a unique tourism product in Ha Giang

Coc Pai rural market – a unique tourism product in Ha Giang

icon22/10/20200
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season

icon21/09/20200
A summer evening at “Pao’s House”icon

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”

PHOTOS
07/06/2020

When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province. 

Peach blossom bloom on karst plateauicon

Peach blossom bloom on karst plateau

PHOTOS
03/03/2020

Not only known for buckwheat flower or yellow canola flower, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang is blessed with the beauty of peach blossoms whenever February comes around.

Capturing enthralling pinky buckwheat flowers in Ha Giang this Novembericon

Capturing enthralling pinky buckwheat flowers in Ha Giang this November

TRAVEL
27/11/2019

For the locals in the northern mountainous of Cao Bang and Ha Giang, the buckwheat seeds also serve as an additional food supplement between two seasons and its weeds and leaves could be used as medicine.

Khau Vai Love Market in Ha Giangicon

Khau Vai Love Market in Ha Giang

PHOTOS
02/05/2019

Khau Vai Love Market is a unique cultural practice of locals in Khau Vai commune in Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.

Undulating bends of Hanh Phuc road mesmerise foreign touristsicon

Undulating bends of Hanh Phuc road mesmerise foreign tourists

PHOTOS
13/04/2019

The powerful natural allure of Hanh Phuc (happiness) road in Ha Giang has entranced visiting foreign tourists.

Enjoying tea in Tay Con Linh mountainicon

Enjoying tea in Tay Con Linh mountain

PHOTOS
12/04/2019

Tay Con Linh is a mountain range in the west of Ha Giang, spread over the districts of Hoang Su Phi and Vi Xuyen, the “domain” of Shan Tuyet Tay Con Linh tea, one of the most valuable local tea types and a treasure trove of healing properties.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 