Ha Long Bay
tin tức về Ha Long Bay mới nhất
icon
The central coastal province of Phu Yen has become the latest locality to suspend sightseeing activities at local relic sites and landscapes, starting from March 13, a move driven by the complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.
icon VIDEO
19/02/2020
Rising next to Ha Long Bay, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.
icon TRAVEL
10/02/2020
Rising next to Ha Long Bay, which has twice been included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.
icon TRAVEL
25/01/2020
The magnificent province of Ninh Binh, home to winding water flows among beautiful karsts, rice fields and lotus swamps, the natural studio for the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island is now back in the national spotlight.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020
A ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ha Long Bay being recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO for a second time will take place at Sun Carnival Plaza Square, Ha Long on January 12.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/12/2019
A cooking contest is taking place on Wednesday at Muong Thanh Luxury Quang Ninh Hotel, near Ha Long Bay, with the theme Quintessence of Vietnamese Kitchens.
icon BUSINESS
22/12/2019
Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways took delivery of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, its first wide-body aircraft, at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, on December 22.
icon TRAVEL
21/12/2019
The proposal to open more services including mountain trekking in Ha Long Bay has faced much opposition due to overcapacity.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
icon PHOTOS
03/12/2019
Marvelous rock structures jut out of Na Hang Lake in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, looking like the more famous Ha Long Bay.
icon TRAVEL
13/11/2019
A tourism promotion event was held in Hanoi on November 12 with the participation of 30 travel agencies from ten European countries.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/11/2019
Ha Long City residents are concerned as rapid urbanization in recent years has affected mangrove forests in the city.
icon TRAVEL
01/11/2019
Aside from popular tourist destinations such as Ha Long bay and Yen Tu, the mountainous district of Binh Lieu in Quang Ninh province has emerged as an ideal location for both domestic and foreign tourists to enjoy the autumn season.
icon TRAVEL
29/10/2019
Aside from popular tourist destinations such as Ha Long bay and Yen Tu, the mountainous district of Binh Lieu in the northern Quang Ninh province has emerged as an ideal location for both domestic and foreign tourists to enjoy the autumn season.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019
Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.