Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 27/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/03/2020 00:06:20 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Ha Long Bay

tin tức về Ha Long Bay mới nhất

Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spreadicon
TRAVEL13/03/20200

Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spread

The central coastal province of Phu Yen has become the latest locality to suspend sightseeing activities at local relic sites and landscapes, starting from March 13, a move driven by the complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.

 
COVID-19: Quang Ninh suspends tours of bays, relic sites

COVID-19: Quang Ninh suspends tours of bays, relic sites

icon12/03/20200
Developing tourism while protecting the environment is difficult task for Vietnam

Developing tourism while protecting the environment is difficult task for Vietnam

icon10/03/20200
Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritageicon

Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritage

VIDEO
19/02/2020

Rising next to Ha Long Bay, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.

Reuse and reduction are solutions to plastic waste: scientistsicon

Reuse and reduction are solutions to plastic waste: scientists

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

Treating plastic waste, including ocean plastic waste, is a burning issue for Vietnam.

Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritageicon

Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritage

TRAVEL
10/02/2020

Rising next to Ha Long Bay, which has twice been included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.

Ninh Binh's time to shineicon

Ninh Binh's time to shine

TRAVEL
25/01/2020

The magnificent province of Ninh Binh, home to winding water flows among beautiful karsts, rice fields and lotus swamps, the natural studio for the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island is now back in the national spotlight.

Ceremony to honour Ha Long Bay's double UNESCO recognitionicon

Ceremony to honour Ha Long Bay's double UNESCO recognition

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020

A ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ha Long Bay being recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO for a second time will take place at Sun Carnival Plaza Square, Ha Long on January 12.

Cooking contest held to honour Vietnamese gastronomyicon

Cooking contest held to honour Vietnamese gastronomy

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/12/2019

A cooking contest is taking place on Wednesday at Muong Thanh Luxury Quang Ninh Hotel, near Ha Long Bay, with the theme Quintessence of Vietnamese Kitchens.

Bamboo Airways takes delivery of first Boeing 787-9 Dreamline in Hanoiicon

Bamboo Airways takes delivery of first Boeing 787-9 Dreamline in Hanoi

BUSINESS
22/12/2019

Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways took delivery of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, its first wide-body aircraft, at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, on December 22.

Proposals for tourism services for Ha Long Bay meets oppositionicon

Proposals for tourism services for Ha Long Bay meets opposition

TRAVEL
21/12/2019

The proposal to open more services including mountain trekking in Ha Long Bay has faced much opposition due to overcapacity.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on December 9 – 15icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 9 – 15

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Na Hang Lake a smaller version of Ha Long Bayicon

Na Hang Lake a smaller version of Ha Long Bay

PHOTOS
03/12/2019

Marvelous rock structures jut out of Na Hang Lake in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, looking like the more famous Ha Long Bay.

European travel agencies explore tourism destinations in Hanoiicon

European travel agencies explore tourism destinations in Hanoi

TRAVEL
13/11/2019

A tourism promotion event was held in Hanoi on November 12 with the participation of 30 travel agencies from ten European countries.

Ha Long mangrove forests disappear as urbanization speeds upicon

Ha Long mangrove forests disappear as urbanization speeds up

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/11/2019

Ha Long City residents are concerned as rapid urbanization in recent years has affected mangrove forests in the city.

Binh Lieu represents ideal destination for visitors during autumnicon

Binh Lieu represents ideal destination for visitors during autumn

TRAVEL
01/11/2019

Aside from popular tourist destinations such as Ha Long bay and Yen Tu, the mountainous district of Binh Lieu in Quang Ninh province has emerged as an ideal location for both domestic and foreign tourists to enjoy the autumn season.

Binh Lieu represents ideal destination for visitors during autumnicon

Binh Lieu represents ideal destination for visitors during autumn

TRAVEL
29/10/2019

Aside from popular tourist destinations such as Ha Long bay and Yen Tu, the mountainous district of Binh Lieu in the northern Quang Ninh province has emerged as an ideal location for both domestic and foreign tourists to enjoy the autumn season.

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's lifeicon

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's life

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3icon

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on October 14-20icon

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on October 14-20

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 