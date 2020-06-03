Ha Long
tin tức về Ha Long mới nhất
icon
Authorities in Ha Long City said they would investigate and punish local tour operators for cheating tourists even though the tourists had withdrawn the complaint, saying that they had reached an agreement.
icon TRAVEL
13/05/2020
A wide range of activities will be organised to promote local tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh this summer, with a grand gala in Ha Long city this weekend being the opening event.
icon SOCIETY
08/04/2020
Security forces operating in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province have intensified their efforts to deal with any violations of social distancing measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon VIDEO
31/03/2020
Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.
icon TRAVEL
09/03/2020
Five places where the four foreign tourists who were tested positive to coronavirus and their taxi drivers stayed have been blocked since March 8.
icon TRAVEL
22/02/2020
More than 230 tour boats at Tuan Chau Port in Ha Long Bay have been left idle due to the coronavirus outbreak.
icon VIDEO
19/02/2020
Rising next to Ha Long Bay, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.
icon TRAVEL
09/12/2019
MICE is a tourism model that combines meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.
icon TRAVEL
08/12/2019
In addition to investment for preservation of Ha Long Bay heritage, Ha Long City in Quang Ninh Province has applied IT into the management of tourism services, bringing convenience to visitors.
icon SOCIETY
29/11/2019
Authorities in Quang Ninh Province have decided to make a tunnel through a mountain on Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/11/2019
The Exemplary Band of the National Guard Forces of the Russian Federation will make their debut in Vietnam in early December, with performances in Hanoi and Ha Long from December 5 to 10.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019
The Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2019 will be held this Sunday at the home of the World’s Natural Heritage Site recognised by UNESCO, Ha Long Bay, in Quang Ninh Province.
icon TRAVEL
21/11/2019
Many famous destinations, such as Thung Nai in Hoa Binh province, Trang An scenic landscape complex in Ninh Binh and Ta Dung Lake in Dak Nong province, are known as ‘Ha Long Bay on land’.
icon TRAVEL
16/11/2019
Considered one of three key tourism localities in Vietnam’s north, joining Hanoi and Hai Phong, Quang Ninh has strongly invested in tourism development, one of the key pillars of the local economy.
icon TRAVEL
13/11/2019
Quang Ninh province is not only the home to Ha Long Bay - a World Natural Wonder - but many other tourist destinations, including new ones.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/11/2019
The 2019 World Circus Festival, themed ‘New chapter for a wonder’, will be held in Ha Long City, in the northern province of Quang Ninh, from November 11-17.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2019
The first event of its kind, the World Circus Festival 2019 is due to get underway in Ha Long city from November 11- 17.
icon TRAVEL
19/09/2019
The coastal road located in the centre of Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh showcases breathtaking scenery for visitors who can enjoy the scenic views of world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long bay.