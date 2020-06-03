Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 5/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

05/06/2020 16:18:41 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Ha Long

tin tức về Ha Long mới nhất

Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operatorsicon
TRAVEL1 giờ trước0

Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators

Authorities in Ha Long City said they would investigate and punish local tour operators for cheating tourists even though the tourists had withdrawn the complaint, saying that they had reached an agreement.

 
Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long

Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long

icon03/06/20200
Quang Ninh to host national circus festival in late May

Quang Ninh to host national circus festival in late May

icon23/05/20200
Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninhicon

Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh

TRAVEL
13/05/2020

A wide range of activities will be organised to promote local tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh this summer, with a grand gala in Ha Long city this weekend being the opening event.

Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violationsicon

Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violations

SOCIETY
08/04/2020

Security forces operating in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province have intensified their efforts to deal with any violations of social distancing measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19icon

Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19

VIDEO
31/03/2020

Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.

Tourism setback in Ha Long after visitors test positive for Covid-19icon

Tourism setback in Ha Long after visitors test positive for Covid-19

TRAVEL
09/03/2020

Five places where the four foreign tourists who were tested positive to coronavirus and their taxi drivers stayed have been blocked since March 8.

Hundreds of tour boats in Ha Long Bay left idleicon

Hundreds of tour boats in Ha Long Bay left idle

TRAVEL
22/02/2020

More than 230 tour boats at Tuan Chau Port in Ha Long Bay have been left idle due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritageicon

Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritage

VIDEO
19/02/2020

Rising next to Ha Long Bay, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.

Quang Ninh speeds up MICE tourism developmenticon

Quang Ninh speeds up MICE tourism development

TRAVEL
09/12/2019

MICE is a tourism model that combines meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. 

Preserving and promoting values of Ha Long Bay heritageicon

Preserving and promoting values of Ha Long Bay heritage

TRAVEL
08/12/2019

In addition to investment for preservation of Ha Long Bay heritage, Ha Long City in Quang Ninh Province has applied IT into the management of tourism services, bringing convenience to visitors.

Ha Long to build tunnel along Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal roadicon

Ha Long to build tunnel along Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

Authorities in Quang Ninh Province have decided to make a tunnel through a mountain on Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road.

Russian military band to premier in Vietnam in Decembericon

Russian military band to premier in Vietnam in December

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/11/2019

The Exemplary Band of the National Guard Forces of the Russian Federation will make their debut in Vietnam in early December, with performances in Hanoi and Ha Long from December 5 to 10.

Halong Bay marathon is back this Sundayicon

Halong Bay marathon is back this Sunday

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019

The Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2019 will be held this Sunday at the home of the World’s Natural Heritage Site recognised by UNESCO, Ha Long Bay, in Quang Ninh Province.

A ‘Ha Long Bay among vast jungles’icon

A ‘Ha Long Bay among vast jungles’

TRAVEL
21/11/2019

Many famous destinations, such as Thung Nai in Hoa Binh province, Trang An scenic landscape complex in Ninh Binh and Ta Dung Lake in Dak Nong province, are known as ‘Ha Long Bay on land’.

Quang Ninh hopes to turn circus festival into a tourism producticon

Quang Ninh hopes to turn circus festival into a tourism product

TRAVEL
16/11/2019

Considered one of three key tourism localities in Vietnam’s north, joining Hanoi and Hai Phong, Quang Ninh has strongly invested in tourism development, one of the key pillars of the local economy.

Destinations should not be missed in Quang Ninhicon

Destinations should not be missed in Quang Ninh

TRAVEL
13/11/2019

Quang Ninh province is not only the home to Ha Long Bay - a World Natural Wonder - but many other tourist destinations, including new ones.

Quang Ninh to host World Circus Festivalicon

Quang Ninh to host World Circus Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/11/2019

The 2019 World Circus Festival, themed ‘New chapter for a wonder’, will be held in Ha Long City, in the northern province of Quang Ninh, from November 11-17.

Ha Long to host World Circus Festival 2019 in Novembericon

Ha Long to host World Circus Festival 2019 in November

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2019

The first event of its kind, the World Circus Festival 2019 is due to get underway in Ha Long city from November 11- 17.

Discovering scenic coastal road in Ha Longicon

Discovering scenic coastal road in Ha Long

TRAVEL
19/09/2019

The coastal road located in the centre of Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh showcases breathtaking scenery for visitors who can enjoy the scenic views of world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long bay.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 