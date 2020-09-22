Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Ha Nam

tin tức về Ha Nam mới nhất

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committeeicon
POLITICS22/09/20200

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

 
Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers

Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers

icon25/07/20200
No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province

No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province

icon23/05/20200
VN's largest pagoda complex beckons spring pilgrimsicon

VN's largest pagoda complex beckons spring pilgrims

TRAVEL
10/02/2020

Thousands of pilgrims visit Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex in northern Ha Nam Province, the country's largest to pray for peace and luck.

Hanoi's streets flooded by wild peach blossoms as Tet approachesicon

Hanoi's streets flooded by wild peach blossoms as Tet approaches

PHOTOS
12/01/2020

With the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, drawing near, wild peach trees can be seen on sale on almost every corner of Hanoi in order to serve the increasing demand ahead of the festive period.

Hanoi's streets flooded by wild peach blossoms as Tet approachesicon

Hanoi's streets flooded by wild peach blossoms as Tet approaches

PHOTOS
08/01/2020

With the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, drawing near, wild peach trees can be seen on sale on almost every corner of Hanoi in order to serve the increasing demand ahead of the festive period.

Top Cambodian legislator visits Ha Nam provinceicon

Top Cambodian legislator visits Ha Nam province

POLITICS
29/05/2019

President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and his entourage made a trip to the northern province of Ha Nam on May 29 as part of their on-going official visit to Vietnam.

African swine fever wreaks havoc in Ha Nam Provinceicon

African swine fever wreaks havoc in Ha Nam Province

SOCIETY
18/04/2019

African swine fever has wreaked havoc in northern Ha Nam Province with all six cities and districts reportedly having detected the outbreak.

 
 
