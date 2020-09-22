Ha Nam
Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.
10/02/2020
Thousands of pilgrims visit Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex in northern Ha Nam Province, the country's largest to pray for peace and luck.
12/01/2020
With the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, drawing near, wild peach trees can be seen on sale on almost every corner of Hanoi in order to serve the increasing demand ahead of the festive period.
08/01/2020
29/05/2019
President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and his entourage made a trip to the northern province of Ha Nam on May 29 as part of their on-going official visit to Vietnam.
18/04/2019
African swine fever has wreaked havoc in northern Ha Nam Province with all six cities and districts reportedly having detected the outbreak.