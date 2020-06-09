Ha Tinh
tin tức về Ha Tinh mới nhất
The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).
icon POLITICS
08/04/2020
The Ministry of National Defence has sent medical experts to Laos to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.
icon SOCIETY
07/04/2020
Several parishes in Ha Tinh Province held public masses last weekend despite the Government’s ban on large gatherings and travel restrictions to contain COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
04/03/2020
Police in central Ha Tinh Province are looking into an oil leak on the Lam River, which has caused serious pollution. An investigation is underway to find the culprit behind the incident.
icon TRAVEL
25/02/2020
The central province of Ha Tinh is home to a special cemetery which is the final resting place for more than 100 whales.
icon SOCIETY
03/02/2020
A group of Chinese workers have been isolated at a hotel in Ha Tinh Province when returning to work at the Formosa Ha Tinh Company after the Tet Holiday.
icon SOCIETY
05/01/2020
Authorities in the central province of Ha Tinh are co-operating with the owner of a Thai sunken cargo ship to recover nearly 180 tonnes of oil from the ship.
icon SOCIETY
02/01/2020
Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/12/2019
A bear was found caged on the back seat of a taxi en route to the central province of Ha Tinh on Wednesday.
icon SOCIETY
29/11/2019
The Port Authority of Ha Tinh Province has announced the rescue of 18 Thai crewmembers after their cargo ship encountered difficulties outside of Vung Ang-Son Duong Port in Ky Anh Township.
icon SOCIETY
19/11/2019
The Investigation Security Agency in the central province of Ha Tinh has announced the prosecution of a man for illegally sending Vietnamese guest workers abroad.
icon SOCIETY
02/11/2019
Police in the central province of Ha Tinh have just arrested two local men possibly involved in the deaths of 39 people in a lorry in the UK last week.
icon SOCIETY
17/10/2019
Floods following downpours, along with gale and lightning, killed four and caused heavy losses in many central localities from October 14 to 16, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
icon SOCIETY
17/10/2019
Flooding has killed one and inundated more than 5,000 houses in the central province of Nghe An.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019
A stone wall dating back to the fourth century in the central province of Ha Tinh is set to be restored thanks to a VND2 billion (US$86,100) project.
icon BUSINESS
15/10/2019
An illegally-built VND1.1 trillion ($47.8 million) beer plant has been found in the central province of Ha Tinh.
icon SOCIETY
09/10/2019
One passenger was killed and four others seriously injured when a sleeper bus overturned in central Hà Tinh Province’s Son Trung Commune.
icon SOCIETY
24/09/2019
Police in Ha Tinh Province have busted an online football betting ring with total transactions easily reaching up to VND3 trillion (US$130.4 million).