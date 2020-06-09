Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 15/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/06/2020 10:43:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Ha Tinh

tin tức về Ha Tinh mới nhất

Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power planticon
BUSINESS09/06/20200

Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant

The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).

 
Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged

Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged

icon04/06/20200
Three people in Ha Tinh die of electric shock

Three people in Ha Tinh die of electric shock

icon03/06/20200
Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19icon

Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19

POLITICS
08/04/2020

The Ministry of National Defence has sent medical experts to Laos to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Ha Tinh: Churches host masses despite regulations on COVID-19icon

Ha Tinh: Churches host masses despite regulations on COVID-19

SOCIETY
07/04/2020

Several parishes in Ha Tinh Province held public masses last weekend despite the Government’s ban on large gatherings and travel restrictions to contain COVID-19.

Police investigate oil leak in Ha Tinh’s Lam Rivericon

Police investigate oil leak in Ha Tinh’s Lam River

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

Police in central Ha Tinh Province are looking into an oil leak on the Lam River, which has caused serious pollution. An investigation is underway to find the culprit behind the incident.

Whale cemetery in central Vietnamicon

Whale cemetery in central Vietnam

TRAVEL
25/02/2020

The central province of Ha Tinh is home to a special cemetery which is the final resting place for more than 100 whales.  

Chinese workers isolated in Ha Tinh over virus fearsicon

Chinese workers isolated in Ha Tinh over virus fears

SOCIETY
03/02/2020

A group of Chinese workers have been isolated at a hotel in Ha Tinh Province when returning to work at the Formosa Ha Tinh Company after the Tet Holiday.

Oil to be recovered from sunken Thai ship in central Vietnamicon

Oil to be recovered from sunken Thai ship in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
05/01/2020

Authorities in the central province of Ha Tinh are co-operating with the owner of a Thai sunken cargo ship to recover nearly 180 tonnes of oil from the ship.

Over two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales seizedicon

Over two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales seized

SOCIETY
02/01/2020

Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.

Trafficked bear rescued en route to Ha Tinh Provinceicon

Trafficked bear rescued en route to Ha Tinh Province

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/12/2019

A bear was found caged on the back seat of a taxi en route to the central province of Ha Tinh on Wednesday.

Vietnamese authorities rescue 18 Thai crewmembersicon

Vietnamese authorities rescue 18 Thai crewmembers

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

The Port Authority of Ha Tinh Province has announced the rescue of 18 Thai crewmembers after their cargo ship encountered difficulties outside of Vung Ang-Son Duong Port in Ky Anh Township.

Man investigated for illegally sending people abroadicon

Man investigated for illegally sending people abroad

SOCIETY
19/11/2019

The Investigation Security Agency in the central province of Ha Tinh has announced the prosecution of a man for illegally sending Vietnamese guest workers abroad.

Two arrested in Ha Tinh for suspected involving in UK lorry deathsicon

Two arrested in Ha Tinh for suspected involving in UK lorry deaths

SOCIETY
02/11/2019

Police in the central province of Ha Tinh have just arrested two local men possibly involved in the deaths of 39 people in a lorry in the UK last week.

Flooding causes four deaths, heavy losses in central regionicon

Flooding causes four deaths, heavy losses in central region

SOCIETY
17/10/2019

Floods following downpours, along with gale and lightning, killed four and caused heavy losses in many central localities from October 14 to 16, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Lightning kills one, 5,000 homes flooded in Nghe Anicon

Lightning kills one, 5,000 homes flooded in Nghe An

SOCIETY
17/10/2019

Flooding has killed one and inundated more than 5,000 houses in the central province of Nghe An.

Ha Tinh: Ancient wall to undergo renovation projecticon

Ha Tinh: Ancient wall to undergo renovation project

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019

A stone wall dating back to the fourth century in the central province of Ha Tinh is set to be restored thanks to a VND2 billion (US$86,100) project.

$47.8-million beer plant illegally built in Ha Tinhicon

$47.8-million beer plant illegally built in Ha Tinh

BUSINESS
15/10/2019

An illegally-built VND1.1 trillion ($47.8 million) beer plant has been found in the central province of Ha Tinh.

One dead and four injured after sleeper bus overturnsicon

One dead and four injured after sleeper bus overturns

SOCIETY
09/10/2019

One passenger was killed and four others seriously injured when a sleeper bus overturned in central Hà Tinh Province’s Son Trung Commune.

Ha Tinh busts multi-million USD gambling ringicon

Ha Tinh busts multi-million USD gambling ring

SOCIETY
24/09/2019

Police in Ha Tinh Province have busted an online football betting ring with total transactions easily reaching up to VND3 trillion (US$130.4 million).

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 