HAGL FC
tin tức về HAGL FC mới nhất
Nam Dinh FC have become the first team of the ongoing V.League 1 season to receive a punishment after an incident involving their fans throwing bottles of water onto the pitch during a fixture against Viettel FC on June 5.
08/04/2020
Renowned footballing website Goal.com has chosen four young Vietnamese talents as stars of the future, with their picks including Hanoi FC pair Tien Long and Van Tung, Cong Den of Pho Hien FC, and Thanh Khoi of HAGL FC.
01/04/2020
Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) chairman Doan Nguyen Duc told domestic media the focus of the whole country should be on beating the COVID-19 pandemic, not sport.
27/01/2020
Here’s a brief look at a number of talented Vietnamese footballers who were born in the Year of the Rat back in 1996.
24/12/2019
Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is expected to return to Vietnam later this month after failing to secure a long-term contract at a Belgian football club.
10/07/2019
According to the Deportes & Finanzas website, HAGL FC and Hanoi FC were among the world’s most viewed clubs on YouTube during June.
02/07/2019
Vietnamese midfielder Xuan Truong has the highest estimated transfer value from the HAGL FC squad, according to Transfermarkt’s website.
18/06/2019
After 13 rounds of matches being played in the V-League 2019 season so far, a number of notable figures have been revealed.