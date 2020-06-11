Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 15/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

21/06/2020 00:42:46 (GMT +7)

tag
 

HAGL FC

tin tức về HAGL FC mới nhất

First punishment of V.League 1 2020 season handed outicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS11/06/20200

First punishment of V.League 1 2020 season handed out

Nam Dinh FC have become the first team of the ongoing V.League 1 season to receive a punishment after an incident involving their fans throwing bottles of water onto the pitch during a fixture against Viettel FC on June 5.

 
Asian media left greatly impressed by return of Vietnamese football

Asian media left greatly impressed by return of Vietnamese football

icon26/05/20200
Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup

Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup

icon26/05/20200
Prestigious sports website honours four Vietnamese U19 footballersicon

Prestigious sports website honours four Vietnamese U19 footballers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/04/2020

Renowned footballing website Goal.com has chosen four young Vietnamese talents as stars of the future, with their picks including Hanoi FC pair Tien Long and Van Tung, Cong Den of Pho Hien FC, and Thanh Khoi of HAGL FC.

Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sporticon

Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/04/2020

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) chairman Doan Nguyen Duc told domestic media the focus of the whole country should be on beating the COVID-19 pandemic, not sport.

Vietnamese footballers born in Year of Raticon

Vietnamese footballers born in Year of Rat

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/01/2020

Here’s a brief look at a number of talented Vietnamese footballers who were born in the Year of the Rat back in 1996.

Cong Phuong to return home after failure in Belgiumicon

Cong Phuong to return home after failure in Belgium

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/12/2019

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is expected to return to Vietnam later this month after failing to secure a long-term contract at a Belgian football club.

HAGL FC and Hanoi FC among most watched clubs on YouTubeicon

HAGL FC and Hanoi FC among most watched clubs on YouTube

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/07/2019

According to the Deportes & Finanzas website, HAGL FC and Hanoi FC were among the world’s most viewed clubs on YouTube during June.

Xuan Truong named as HAGL FC’s most valuable football playericon

Xuan Truong named as HAGL FC’s most valuable football player

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/07/2019

Vietnamese midfielder Xuan Truong has the highest estimated transfer value from the HAGL FC squad, according to Transfermarkt’s website.

Remarkable statistics revealed as V-League 2019 reaches halfway pointicon

Remarkable statistics revealed as V-League 2019 reaches halfway point

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/06/2019

After 13 rounds of matches being played in the V-League 2019 season so far, a number of notable figures have been revealed.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 