Hai Duong

tin tức về Hai Duong mới nhất

82 Covid-19 cases reported in Hai Duong and Quang Ninhicon
SOCIETY0 giờ trước0

82 Covid-19 cases reported in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh

Vietnam recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh on January 28 morning after two locally-infected cases were confirmed late January 27.
 
Health ministry takes action following confirmation of two community COVID-19 cases

icon3 giờ trước0
Vietnamese woman tests positive for nCoV on arrival in Japan

icon21 giờ trước0
'Special doctors' save lives on National Highway 5icon

SOCIETY
11/01/2021
Holding an emergency medical kit, Nguyen Ngoc Tuy rushes to help traffic accident victims after receiving a report of an accident from local residents.
Rat meat dominates Hai Duong marketicon

SOCIETY
02/11/2020
A market in the northern province of Hai Duong has become famous for selling rat meat which is a local specialty.
From old tyres to kids’ funicon

SOCIETY
29/10/2020
Discarded old tyres have been given a new lease of life at kids’ playgrounds in Hai Duong province.
Workers protests as managers fled at Hai Duong companyicon

SOCIETY
24/09/2020
Hundreds of workers at the Shop-Vac Vietnam Company in Hai Duong Province have stopped work over recent days to protest against delayed wages.
Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancingicon

SOCIETY
15/08/2020
From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong cityicon

SOCIETY
14/08/2020
Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.  
Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ashicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/05/2020
Citizens in northern Hai Duong Province have complained about the disposal of incinerator ash from a local waste treatment plant over the past 10 days, claiming it has caused a bad odour that brings potential health risks for those living nearby.
Lychee farmers enjoy early harvesticon

PHOTOS
20/05/2020
In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.
Maple forests in Vietnamicon

TRAVEL
20/01/2020
Some locations in northern Vietnam boast forests of maple trees whose leaves turn red in autumn.  
Farmers earn big from sandwormsicon

PHOTOS
04/12/2019
Every year, between the 9th and 10th months of the lunar year, farmers in the northern city of Haiphong earn big money from harvesting sandworms.
Trade war heats up Vietnam’s realty marketicon

BUSINESS
19/10/2019
Foreign firms usually apply the ‘China+1’ model, which means that they build a facility in China and then look for a new destination to become an intermediary location or to serve as a target for expansion and relocation in the future.
Garden becomes tourist site as storks arrive in Hai Duongicon

TRAVEL
16/10/2019
A garden in the northern province of Hai Duong Province has recently become a tourist attraction after it was chosen as a new home by many storks.  
Requiem for peaceicon

PHOTOS
18/09/2019
A requiem in tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation was held on Luc Dau river, the northern province of Hai Duong on September 16.
Enterprises lack legal framework for circular economy modelicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/09/2019
Many enterprises are trying the circular economy model to save input materials and strive for sustainable development, but progress is impeded by the lack of a leader.
Big cities in Vietnam burn waste to generate electricityicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/08/2019
Hanoi, HCMC and other big cities are using waste-to-electricity (WTE) technology to treat domestic waste and produce much-needed power.v
Hai Duong suspends waste treatment plant projecticon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/07/2019
Hai Duong Province has decided to suspend a project to build a waste treatment and power generation plant in Luong Dien Commune, Cam Giang District, according to the leader of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.
Hai Duong police arrest woman for smuggling 10.5kg heroinicon

SOCIETY
22/05/2019
Hai Duong police have arrested a woman for trafficking in 30 bricks of heroin, the largest amount ever seized in the northern province.
 
 
