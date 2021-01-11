Hai Duong
tin tức về Hai Duong mới nhất
Vietnam recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh on January 28 morning after two locally-infected cases were confirmed late January 27.
icon SOCIETY
11/01/2021
Holding an emergency medical kit, Nguyen Ngoc Tuy rushes to help traffic accident victims after receiving a report of an accident from local residents.
icon SOCIETY
02/11/2020
A market in the northern province of Hai Duong has become famous for selling rat meat which is a local specialty.
icon SOCIETY
29/10/2020
Discarded old tyres have been given a new lease of life at kids’ playgrounds in Hai Duong province.
icon SOCIETY
24/09/2020
Hundreds of workers at the Shop-Vac Vietnam Company in Hai Duong Province have stopped work over recent days to protest against delayed wages.
icon SOCIETY
15/08/2020
From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.
icon SOCIETY
14/08/2020
Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/05/2020
Citizens in northern Hai Duong Province have complained about the disposal of incinerator ash from a local waste treatment plant over the past 10 days, claiming it has caused a bad odour that brings potential health risks for those living nearby.
icon PHOTOS
20/05/2020
In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.
icon TRAVEL
20/01/2020
Some locations in northern Vietnam boast forests of maple trees whose leaves turn red in autumn.
icon PHOTOS
04/12/2019
Every year, between the 9th and 10th months of the lunar year, farmers in the northern city of Haiphong earn big money from harvesting sandworms.
icon BUSINESS
19/10/2019
Foreign firms usually apply the ‘China+1’ model, which means that they build a facility in China and then look for a new destination to become an intermediary location or to serve as a target for expansion and relocation in the future.
icon TRAVEL
16/10/2019
A garden in the northern province of Hai Duong Province has recently become a tourist attraction after it was chosen as a new home by many storks.
icon PHOTOS
18/09/2019
A requiem in tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation was held on Luc Dau river, the northern province of Hai Duong on September 16.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/09/2019
Many enterprises are trying the circular economy model to save input materials and strive for sustainable development, but progress is impeded by the lack of a leader.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/08/2019
Hanoi, HCMC and other big cities are using waste-to-electricity (WTE) technology to treat domestic waste and produce much-needed power.v
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/07/2019
Hai Duong Province has decided to suspend a project to build a waste treatment and power generation plant in Luong Dien Commune, Cam Giang District, according to the leader of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.
icon SOCIETY
22/05/2019
Hai Duong police have arrested a woman for trafficking in 30 bricks of heroin, the largest amount ever seized in the northern province.