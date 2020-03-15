Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hai Phong

tin tức về Hai Phong mới nhất

Hai Phong proposes suspension of flights from Thailand to Cat Bi airport​icon
TRAVEL15/03/20200

Hai Phong proposes suspension of flights from Thailand to Cat Bi airport​

Hai Phong has asked the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to suspend flights from Bangkok (Thailand) to the city's Cat Bi International Airport in service of the local prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.

 
Islands temporarily suspend arrival of passengers for Covid-19 fear

Islands temporarily suspend arrival of passengers for Covid-19 fear

icon11/03/20200
Hai Phong looks for 25 foreigners in contact with 30th coronavirus case

Hai Phong looks for 25 foreigners in contact with 30th coronavirus case

icon10/03/20200
Northern village helps make unique folk singing thrive againicon

Northern village helps make unique folk singing thrive again

YOUR VIETNAM
23/02/2020

Dong Mon village in Hai Phong city is known as the cradle of Ca Tru (ceremonial) singing in Vietnam’s northern coastal region.

UK Royal Navy’s ship visits Hai Phongicon

UK Royal Navy’s ship visits Hai Phong

VIDEO
20/02/2020

The UK Royal Navy’s survey vessel HMS Enterprise arrived at Tan Vu port in the northern city of Hai Phong on February 19, beginning a week-long visit to Vietnam.

Hai Phong discovers 13 more stakes linked to naval battles in 13th centuryicon

Hai Phong discovers 13 more stakes linked to naval battles in 13th century

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020

The Hai Phong Culture and Sports Department has sent a document to Hai Phong City People's Committee asking for permission to conduct urgent excavations at the site where 13 stakes were unearthed.

Ancient peach growing village in Hai Phong prepares for Tet rushicon

Ancient peach growing village in Hai Phong prepares for Tet rush

PHOTOS
20/01/2020

Following the recent warm weather conditions, peach trees throughout Dong Du village in the northern city of Hai Phong have begun to bloom, promising to bring a bumper harvest season to local peach growers.

Hai Phong fills excavation holes to preserve ancient stakesicon

Hai Phong fills excavation holes to preserve ancient stakes

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/01/2020

Agencies in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong have filled in three excavation holes in Cao Quy field, Lien Khe Commune, Thuy Nguyen District, where dozens of 13th century stakes were unearthed in November 2019.

Over two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales seizedicon

Over two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales seized

SOCIETY
02/01/2020

Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.

Evidence of Battle of Bach Dang uncovered in Haiphongicon

Evidence of Battle of Bach Dang uncovered in Haiphong

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/12/2019

Archaeologists have detected many wooden stakes in the northern city port of Haiphong which are thought to be related to the historic battle of Bach Dang in 1288.

Hai Phong to review land violationsicon

Hai Phong to review land violations

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

Authorities in northern Hai Phong City have discovered 253 projects which showed signs of land law violations.

Hai Phong People Council approves free education planicon

Hai Phong People Council approves free education plan

SOCIETY
07/12/2019

The People's Council in Hai Phong City has approved a resolution to offer free education for children from pre-school to high school level.

Farmers earn big from sandwormsicon

Farmers earn big from sandworms

PHOTOS
04/12/2019

Every year, between the 9th and 10th months of the lunar year, farmers in the northern city of Haiphong earn big money from harvesting sandworms.

Keep your head on a swivelicon

Keep your head on a swivel

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

Danger is everywhere even when you think you are keeping a watchful eye.

Trade war heats up Vietnam’s realty marketicon

Trade war heats up Vietnam’s realty market

BUSINESS
19/10/2019

Foreign firms usually apply the ‘China+1’ model, which means that they build a facility in China and then look for a new destination to become an intermediary location or to serve as a target for expansion and relocation in the future.

Hai Phong draws visitors to Cat Ba islandicon

Hai Phong draws visitors to Cat Ba island

VIDEO
14/10/2019

In the first nine months of 2019, the district welcomed 2.5 million tourists, a year-on-year rise of 12 percent, including 626,600 foreigners.

Two international container terminals to be built in Hai Phongicon

Two international container terminals to be built in Hai Phong

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Nearly VND7 trillion (US$300.8 million) will be invested on building two international container terminals in the northern city of Hai Phong’s Lach Huyen Port next year.

Hai Phong orders police probe into gangsters' land thefticon

Hai Phong orders police probe into gangsters' land theft

SOCIETY
04/10/2019

Hai Phong authorities have demanded the police investigate and handle criminal gangs who allegedly destroyed houses on military land and threatened residents.

Vietnam’s first recycled plastic-made road being built in Hai Phongicon

Vietnam’s first recycled plastic-made road being built in Hai Phong

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/10/2019

Vietnam’s first asphalt road containing recycled plastics is being constructed at the Deep C Industrial Complex in the northern port city of Hai Phong with technological consultancy from Dow Vietnam.

Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnamicon

Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam

PHOTOS
11/08/2019

Located 45 km east of Hai Phong port city, Cat Ba boasts a typical ecological system in Vietnam, including tropical rain forests, limestone islands, mangrove forests, coral reefs and sea grass.

 
 
