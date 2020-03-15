Hai Phong
Hai Phong has asked the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to suspend flights from Bangkok (Thailand) to the city's Cat Bi International Airport in service of the local prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.
23/02/2020
Dong Mon village in Hai Phong city is known as the cradle of Ca Tru (ceremonial) singing in Vietnam’s northern coastal region.
20/02/2020
The UK Royal Navy’s survey vessel HMS Enterprise arrived at Tan Vu port in the northern city of Hai Phong on February 19, beginning a week-long visit to Vietnam.
20/02/2020
The Hai Phong Culture and Sports Department has sent a document to Hai Phong City People's Committee asking for permission to conduct urgent excavations at the site where 13 stakes were unearthed.
20/01/2020
Following the recent warm weather conditions, peach trees throughout Dong Du village in the northern city of Hai Phong have begun to bloom, promising to bring a bumper harvest season to local peach growers.
10/01/2020
Agencies in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong have filled in three excavation holes in Cao Quy field, Lien Khe Commune, Thuy Nguyen District, where dozens of 13th century stakes were unearthed in November 2019.
02/01/2020
Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.
20/12/2019
Archaeologists have detected many wooden stakes in the northern city port of Haiphong which are thought to be related to the historic battle of Bach Dang in 1288.
12/12/2019
Authorities in northern Hai Phong City have discovered 253 projects which showed signs of land law violations.
07/12/2019
The People's Council in Hai Phong City has approved a resolution to offer free education for children from pre-school to high school level.
04/12/2019
Every year, between the 9th and 10th months of the lunar year, farmers in the northern city of Haiphong earn big money from harvesting sandworms.
21/11/2019
Danger is everywhere even when you think you are keeping a watchful eye.
19/10/2019
Foreign firms usually apply the ‘China+1’ model, which means that they build a facility in China and then look for a new destination to become an intermediary location or to serve as a target for expansion and relocation in the future.
14/10/2019
In the first nine months of 2019, the district welcomed 2.5 million tourists, a year-on-year rise of 12 percent, including 626,600 foreigners.
04/10/2019
Nearly VND7 trillion (US$300.8 million) will be invested on building two international container terminals in the northern city of Hai Phong’s Lach Huyen Port next year.
04/10/2019
Hai Phong authorities have demanded the police investigate and handle criminal gangs who allegedly destroyed houses on military land and threatened residents.
02/10/2019
Vietnam’s first asphalt road containing recycled plastics is being constructed at the Deep C Industrial Complex in the northern port city of Hai Phong with technological consultancy from Dow Vietnam.
11/08/2019
Located 45 km east of Hai Phong port city, Cat Ba boasts a typical ecological system in Vietnam, including tropical rain forests, limestone islands, mangrove forests, coral reefs and sea grass.