The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is providing Vietnam with hand sanitiser as support for the country in the fight against COVID-19.
24/02/2020
Sellers hiking the prices of face masks and hand sanitiser on some e-commerce websites have been fined.
18/02/2020
Authorities have fined 30 medical equipment manufacturers nearly VND65 million (US$2,800) for violating sales regulations for medical supplies used to fight the novel coronoavirus disease (COVID-19).
07/02/2020
A lecturer in Hue City produces and provides hand wash for free for local people to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus.