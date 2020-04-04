Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

10/04/2020 10:56:58 (GMT +7)

tag
 

hand sanitiser

tin tức về hand sanitiser mới nhất

UNFPA assists Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and controlicon
SOCIETY04/04/20200

UNFPA assists Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is providing Vietnam with hand sanitiser as support for the country in the fight against COVID-19.

 
Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled

icon19/03/20200
Coronavirus: Louis Vuitton owner to start making hand sanitiser

Coronavirus: Louis Vuitton owner to start making hand sanitiser

icon16/03/20200
Trade Ministry fines online sellers hiking prices of face masks and hand sanitisericon

Trade Ministry fines online sellers hiking prices of face masks and hand sanitiser

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Sellers hiking the prices of face masks and hand sanitiser on some e-commerce websites have been fined.

Coronavirus: Medical equipment manufacturers finedicon

Coronavirus: Medical equipment manufacturers fined

SOCIETY
18/02/2020

Authorities have fined 30 medical equipment manufacturers nearly VND65 million (US$2,800) for violating sales regulations for medical supplies used to fight the novel coronoavirus disease (COVID-19).

Hue lecturer makes free hand sanitiser to fight coronavirus outbreakicon

Hue lecturer makes free hand sanitiser to fight coronavirus outbreak

SOCIETY
07/02/2020

A lecturer in Hue City produces and provides hand wash for free for local people to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 