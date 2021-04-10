handicraft
Khai Thai Cooperative in Hanoi is the first Vietnamese business producing fibers from banana stalks. The products have gained favour from overseas markets.
10/02/2021
Weeks before the lunar New Year (Tet holiday), craftsmen of Thanh Ha pottery village were busy making buffalo statues – the mascot of the new lunar year to serve customers.
09/02/2021
Trays featuring food from the country’s three regions and various offerings for the Lunar New Year festival, known locally as Tet, have been vividly created using clay by an artisan in Ho Chi Minh City.
18/12/2020
More than 70 handicraft artisans who have made considerable contributions to preserving traditional handicrafts were awarded honourable titles at a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce held in Hanoi on Tuesday.
06/10/2020
Making handicrafts is a tough job even for able-bodied people, yet many exquisite and vivid handicrafts have been brought to the world by the hands of people with disabilities.
24/09/2020
A Vietnamese entrepreneur is promoting Vietnamese handicraft products by using traditional material like sedge, rattan, bamboo and wood to make environmentally-friendly bags.
13/09/2020
Nguyen Thi Ngoan, 27, was said to be “crazy” when she quit her job as a graphic designer to produce and make wooden fish.
20/06/2020
Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.
10/02/2020
A programme highlighting Vietnam’s unique culture is taking place in Saudi Arabia from February 3 to 15.
30/01/2020
Located in Vinh Phuc province, 45km north of Hanoi, Huong Canh retains its 300-year-old ceramic and pottery craft despite the influx of modernity.
18/12/2019
Authorities of the central city of Hoi An in Quang Nam Province have approved a project to restore and develop Kim Bong Carpentry Village.
09/12/2019
Having collected fabric scraps from local tailors in Van Phuc village, a locality renowned for silk weaving, members of the Vun Art Cooperative turn them into beautiful folk paintings, bags, etc.
21/07/2019
Water hyacinth is a popular plant in rural Vietnam. It easily grows on water and floats where the water runs and has flowers through four seasons.
04/06/2019
With her deft hands and passion for arts, Nguyen Nhat Minh Phuong has turned copper wires into unique fine art items. Moreover, by doing this, she can provide chances for people with disabilities in Vietnam.