 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1
#Cô giáo tố bị 'trù dập' ở Quốc Oai, Hà Nội
#Tiền vệ Đỗ Hùng Dũng bị chấn thương nặng
#Đối thoại Hoa Kỳ - Trung Quốc
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

14/04/2021 12:45:14 (GMT +7)

tag
 

handicraft

tin tức về handicraft mới nhất

Vietnamese banana fibers reach out to world marketicon
SOCIETY10/04/20210

Vietnamese banana fibers reach out to world market

Khai Thai Cooperative in Hanoi is the first Vietnamese business producing fibers from banana stalks. The products have gained favour from overseas markets.
 
Unique flower brooches

Unique flower brooches

icon09/04/20210
Journey to restore crowns of Nguyen emperors

Journey to restore crowns of Nguyen emperors

icon17/03/20210
Making buffalo statues at 500-year-old pottery village in Hoi Anicon

Making buffalo statues at 500-year-old pottery village in Hoi An

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2021
Weeks before the lunar New Year (Tet holiday), craftsmen of Thanh Ha pottery village were busy making buffalo statues – the mascot of the new lunar year to serve customers.
Unique Tet trays showcase national delicacies made from clayicon

Unique Tet trays showcase national delicacies made from clay

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/02/2021
Trays featuring food from the country’s three regions and various offerings for the Lunar New Year festival, known locally as Tet, have been vividly created using clay by an artisan in Ho Chi Minh City.
Handicraft artisans get honourable titlesicon

Handicraft artisans get honourable titles

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2020
More than 70 handicraft artisans who have made considerable contributions to preserving traditional handicrafts were awarded honourable titles at a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce held in Hanoi on Tuesday.
Disabled workers creating miraclesicon

Disabled workers creating miracles

SOCIETY
06/10/2020
Making handicrafts is a tough job even for able-bodied people, yet many exquisite and vivid handicrafts have been brought to the world by the hands of people with disabilities.
Young man pours passion into eco-friendly bagsicon

Young man pours passion into eco-friendly bags

SOCIETY
24/09/2020
A Vietnamese entrepreneur is promoting Vietnamese handicraft products by using traditional material like sedge, rattan, bamboo and wood to make environmentally-friendly bags.
Former graphic designer quits job to pursue her passion: making wooden fishicon

Former graphic designer quits job to pursue her passion: making wooden fish

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/09/2020
Nguyen Thi Ngoan, 27, was said to be “crazy” when she quit her job as a graphic designer to produce and make wooden fish.
Bat Trang pottery villageicon

Bat Trang pottery village

PHOTOS
20/06/2020
Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.
Vietnamese culture promoted in Saudi Arabiaicon

Vietnamese culture promoted in Saudi Arabia

VIETNAM & WORLD
10/02/2020
A programme highlighting Vietnam’s unique culture is taking place in Saudi Arabia from February 3 to 15.
Unique pottery art of Huong Canhicon

Unique pottery art of Huong Canh

VIDEO
30/01/2020
Located in Vinh Phuc province, 45km north of Hanoi, Huong Canh retains its 300-year-old ceramic and pottery craft despite the influx of modernity.
Hoi An to restore carpentry villageicon

Hoi An to restore carpentry village

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019
Authorities of the central city of Hoi An in Quang Nam Province have approved a project to restore and develop Kim Bong Carpentry Village.
From fabric scraps to beautiful folk paintingsicon

From fabric scraps to beautiful folk paintings

VIDEO
09/12/2019
Having collected fabric scraps from local tailors in Van Phuc village, a locality renowned for silk weaving, members of the Vun Art Cooperative turn them into beautiful folk paintings, bags, etc.
Making use of water hyacinthicon

Making use of water hyacinth

SOCIETY
21/07/2019
Water hyacinth is a popular plant in rural Vietnam. It easily grows on water and floats where the water runs and has flowers through four seasons.
Pioneer in making items from copper wiresicon

Pioneer in making items from copper wires

PHOTOS
04/06/2019
With her deft hands and passion for arts, Nguyen Nhat Minh Phuong has turned copper wires into unique fine art items. Moreover, by doing this, she can provide chances for people with disabilities in Vietnam.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 