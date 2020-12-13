handicrafts
Born and bred in Van Phuc Village in Hanoi’s outskirts Thanh Tri District -- a traditional craft village once famous for bamboo weaving – Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong was taught basic weaving skills when she was just four years old.
BUSINESS
02/08/2020
The EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) is expected to bring more opportunities to Vietnam’s enterprises to export products to the EU. However, it will be not easy for handicraft producers to obtain bigger market share there.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019
A collection of 20 linen dresses painted with an image of a kissing couple is on display in Hanoi by Austrian-Vietnamese painter Duong Thu Phuong.
BUSINESS
10/11/2019
The first Vietnam Market in Malaysia with 200 pavilions is scheduled to open in March 2020.
YOUR VIETNAM
25/09/2019
In the memories of many Hanoians’ generation, Lo Ren street in Hoan Kiem District houses many forging furnaces.