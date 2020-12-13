 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Ông Nguyễn Đức Chung bị khai trừ Đảng
#Miền Trung và một năm gồng mình hứng chịu sạt lở
#Công an TP Cần Thơ bắt ông Trương Châu Hữu Danh
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam
#Diego Maradona qua đời
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/12/2020 01:01:56 (GMT +7)

tag
 

handicrafts

tin tức về handicrafts mới nhất

Old craft trade given a new lifticon
SOCIETY13 giờ trước0

Old craft trade given a new lift

Born and bred in Van Phuc Village in Hanoi’s outskirts Thanh Tri District -- a traditional craft village once famous for bamboo weaving – Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong was taught basic weaving skills when she was just four years old.
 
Tiny bags a doll’s best friend

Tiny bags a doll’s best friend

icon13/12/20200
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries

icon27/09/20200
Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion marketicon

Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market

BUSINESS
02/08/2020
 The EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) is expected to bring more opportunities to Vietnam’s enterprises to export products to the EU. However, it will be not easy for handicraft producers to obtain bigger market share there.
Artist releases new collection inspired by kissesicon

Artist releases new collection inspired by kisses

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019
A collection of 20 linen dresses painted with an image of a kissing couple is on display in Hanoi by Austrian-Vietnamese painter Duong Thu Phuong.
First Vietnam Market in Malaysia to open in March 2020icon

First Vietnam Market in Malaysia to open in March 2020

BUSINESS
10/11/2019
The first Vietnam Market in Malaysia with 200 pavilions is scheduled to open in March 2020.
The last iron forger keeps the furnace’s flame burning on Hanoi’s old streeticon

The last iron forger keeps the furnace’s flame burning on Hanoi’s old street

YOUR VIETNAM
25/09/2019
In the memories of many Hanoians’ generation, Lo Ren street in Hoan Kiem District houses many forging furnaces.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 