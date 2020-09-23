Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 23/09/2020

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.

 
Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival

20/09/2020
Votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’

27/08/2020
Shops on Hang Ma street enjoy pre-Tet boost in sales

Shops on Hang Ma street enjoy pre-Tet boost in sales

PHOTOS
12/01/2020

Shoppers have been flocking to Hang Ma street in central Hanoi as they seek to purchase decorative items to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.

Pre-Christmas hustle and bustle hits Hang Ma street

Pre-Christmas hustle and bustle hits Hang Ma street

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019

Located in the heart of the capital’s Old Quarter, Hang Ma street is enjoying a flurry of trade as various shops sell different types of decorations in anticipation for the upcoming festive period over Christmas.

Christmas atmosphere on Hang Ma Street

Christmas atmosphere on Hang Ma Street

PHOTOS
03/12/2019

As Christmas nears, colourful decorations have already been sold at various shops and stores along Hang Ma Street in Hanoi.

Mural street shines during Mid-Autumn Festival

Mural street shines during Mid-Autumn Festival

VIDEO
12/09/2019

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming near, the streets of Hanoi are filled with vibrant lanterns with different colors and shapes. 

Hang Ma street makes preparations ahead of mid-Autumn festival

Hang Ma street makes preparations ahead of mid-Autumn festival

PHOTOS
22/08/2019

With the mid-Autumn festival just around the corner, Hang Ma street in Hanoi has been lit-up by colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to enjoy the festive atmosphere when wandering around the area.

Hang Ma street makes preparations ahead of mid-Autumn festival

Hang Ma street makes preparations ahead of mid-Autumn festival

PHOTOS
20/08/2019

With the mid-Autumn festival just around the corner, Hang Ma street in Hanoi has been lit-up by colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to enjoy the festive atmosphere when wandering around the area.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
