Hang Ma street
With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.
12/01/2020
Shoppers have been flocking to Hang Ma street in central Hanoi as they seek to purchase decorative items to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.
05/12/2019
Located in the heart of the capital’s Old Quarter, Hang Ma street is enjoying a flurry of trade as various shops sell different types of decorations in anticipation for the upcoming festive period over Christmas.
03/12/2019
As Christmas nears, colourful decorations have already been sold at various shops and stores along Hang Ma Street in Hanoi.
12/09/2019
As the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming near, the streets of Hanoi are filled with vibrant lanterns with different colors and shapes.
22/08/2019
With the mid-Autumn festival just around the corner, Hang Ma street in Hanoi has been lit-up by colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to enjoy the festive atmosphere when wandering around the area.
20/08/2019
