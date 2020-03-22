Hanoi FC
Prestigious sports website FOX Sports Vietnam has posted an article about the five goalkeepers to watch in the V.League 1 during the 2020 season, with names such as Van Cong,Thanh Thang, and Van Toan making the list.
28/02/2020
The date of the Super Cup tie between V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC and National Cup runners-up HCM City FC has been rearranged and will now take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in HCM City, with kick off set for 4:30pm on March 1.
07/02/2020
The organisers of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala have made the decision to delay the event amid the ongoing fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (nCoV).
03/02/2020
Hanoi FC is one of the best six teams in Southeast Asia, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
02/02/2020
Hanoi FC have been placed as the sixth best team in the Southeast Asian region, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
27/01/2020
Here’s a brief look at a number of talented Vietnamese footballers who were born in the Year of the Rat back in 1996.
08/01/2020
Vietnam’s maverick midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named as one of the top 20 Best Footballers of Asia in 2019, following a vote conducted by Chinese newspaper Titan Sports.
28/12/2019
The inaugural ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) 2020 is scheduled to take place from May to November, 2020, as announced by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).
07/11/2019
With Vietnamese football teams busy playing in various regional and international tournaments, here are some suggestions of well-known coffee shops located around Hanoi in which football fans can visit to catch up on the latest action.
01/11/2019
Nguyen Van Quyet scored one and made one to help Hanoi FC come from behind to beat Quang Nam and lift the National Cup.
26/09/2019
Having missed a lot of chances, Hanoi FC tied 2-2 with April 25 Sports Club (4.25 SC) of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zonal Final right on their Hang Day Stadium on September 25.
28/08/2019
Hanoi FC made history as the first ever ASEAN club to take part in the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Finals on August 27 in Ashgabat city, Turkmenistan.
22/08/2019
Following Hanoi FC’s first leg win over Altyn Asyr FC in the Inter-Zone Play-Off semifinals, Vietnam will overtake Malaysia in the AFC Club Competitions Rankings, according to Fox Sport Asia.
21/08/2019
Hanoi FC beat Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan 3-2 in the first leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Inter-Zone semi-finals at Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium on August 20 evening.
11/08/2019
V-League champions Hanoi FC are scheduled to face Altyn Asyr FK FC of Turkmenistan in the AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals with the fixture taking place across two legs on August 20 and August 27.
10/07/2019
According to the Deportes & Finanzas website, HAGL FC and Hanoi FC were among the world’s most viewed clubs on YouTube during June.
26/06/2019
Hanoi FC defeated Ceres Negros of the Philippines 2-1 in the second leg of the AFC Cup’s ASEAN Zonal semi-finals to book a place in the 2019 AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal Final with a 3-2 aggregate win.
22/06/2019
Doan Van Hau has made national headlines after signing a loan deal to play for FK Austria Wien next season.