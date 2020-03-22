Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:27:32 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Hanoi FC

tin tức về Hanoi FC mới nhất

V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 seasonicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS22/03/20200

V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season

Prestigious sports website FOX Sports Vietnam has posted an article about the five goalkeepers to watch in the V.League 1 during the 2020 season, with names such as Van Cong,Thanh Thang, and Van Toan making the list.

 
Star defender's injury a blow for club and VN football

Star defender's injury a blow for club and VN football

icon04/03/20200
Hanoi beat HCM City to lift National Super Cup

Hanoi beat HCM City to lift National Super Cup

icon02/03/20200
Super Cup scheduled to take place on March 1icon

Super Cup scheduled to take place on March 1

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020

The date of the Super Cup tie between V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC and National Cup runners-up HCM City FC has been rearranged and will now take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in HCM City, with kick off set for 4:30pm on March 1.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala postponed due to coronavirus fearsicon

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala postponed due to coronavirus fears

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020

The organisers of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala have made the decision to delay the event amid the ongoing fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (nCoV).

Hanoi named among best in the regionicon

Hanoi named among best in the region

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/02/2020

Hanoi FC is one of the best six teams in Southeast Asia, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Hanoi FC ranked as sixth strongest team in Southeast Asiaicon

Hanoi FC ranked as sixth strongest team in Southeast Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020

Hanoi FC have been placed as the sixth best team in the Southeast Asian region, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Vietnamese footballers born in Year of Raticon

Vietnamese footballers born in Year of Rat

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/01/2020

Here’s a brief look at a number of talented Vietnamese footballers who were born in the Year of the Rat back in 1996.

Quang Hai achieves spot in Top 20 Best Footballers in Asiaicon

Quang Hai achieves spot in Top 20 Best Footballers in Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/01/2020

Vietnam’s maverick midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named as one of the top 20 Best Footballers of Asia in 2019, following a vote conducted by Chinese newspaper Titan Sports.

Vietnamese teams to compete in ASEAN Club Championship 2020icon

Vietnamese teams to compete in ASEAN Club Championship 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/12/2019

The inaugural ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) 2020 is scheduled to take place from May to November, 2020, as announced by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Four famous coffee shops located in Hanoi perfect for football fansicon

Four famous coffee shops located in Hanoi perfect for football fans

TRAVEL
07/11/2019

With Vietnamese football teams busy playing in various regional and international tournaments, here are some suggestions of well-known coffee shops located around Hanoi in which football fans can visit to catch up on the latest action.

Hanoi finally win National Cup trophyicon

Hanoi finally win National Cup trophy

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/11/2019

Nguyen Van Quyet scored one and made one to help Hanoi FC come from behind to beat Quang Nam and lift the National Cup.

Hanoi FC tie with 4.25 SC in AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Final’s first legicon

Hanoi FC tie with 4.25 SC in AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Final’s first leg

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/09/2019

Having missed a lot of chances, Hanoi FC tied 2-2 with April 25 Sports Club (4.25 SC) of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zonal Final right on their Hang Day Stadium on September 25.

Hanoi seal berth at AFC Cup Inter-Zone finalsicon

Hanoi seal berth at AFC Cup Inter-Zone finals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/08/2019

Hanoi FC made history as the first ever ASEAN club to take part in the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Finals on August 27 in Ashgabat city, Turkmenistan.

Vietnam set to surpass Malaysia in AFC Club Rankingsicon

Vietnam set to surpass Malaysia in AFC Club Rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/08/2019

Following Hanoi FC’s first leg win over Altyn Asyr FC in the Inter-Zone Play-Off semifinals, Vietnam will overtake Malaysia in the AFC Club Competitions Rankings, according to Fox Sport Asia.

Quang Hai praised for Hanoi FC's victory in AFC Inter-Zone semi-finalsicon

Quang Hai praised for Hanoi FC's victory in AFC Inter-Zone semi-finals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/08/2019

Hanoi FC beat Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan 3-2 in the first leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Inter-Zone semi-finals at Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium on August 20 evening.

Hanoi FC to face Altyn Asyr FK FC in AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finalsicon

Hanoi FC to face Altyn Asyr FK FC in AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/08/2019

V-League champions Hanoi FC are scheduled to face Altyn Asyr FK FC of Turkmenistan in the AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals with the fixture taking place across two legs on August 20 and August 27.

HAGL FC and Hanoi FC among most watched clubs on YouTubeicon

HAGL FC and Hanoi FC among most watched clubs on YouTube

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/07/2019

According to the Deportes & Finanzas website, HAGL FC and Hanoi FC were among the world’s most viewed clubs on YouTube during June.

Hanoi FC enters final of AFC Cup’s ASEAN Zoneicon

Hanoi FC enters final of AFC Cup’s ASEAN Zone

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/06/2019

Hanoi FC defeated Ceres Negros of the Philippines 2-1 in the second leg of the AFC Cup’s ASEAN Zonal semi-finals to book a place in the 2019 AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal Final with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Doan Van Hau to make record move to Europeicon

Doan Van Hau to make record move to Europe

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/06/2019

Doan Van Hau has made national headlines after signing a loan deal to play for FK Austria Wien next season.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 