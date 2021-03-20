hanoi food
Cha Ca has a dear place in the Hanoian’s heart not only because of its phenomenal taste, but also because it represents the historic past of Vietnam.
22/12/2020
People often have fond memories when they see Com cake, as this is a must have in happy occasions, like weddings or Lunar New Year.
18/12/2020
Bun Thang, or Hanoi-style rice vermicelli soup, is a peculiar dish showing a delicate culinary style of Hanoians. This is a perfect combination of colors and flavors.
29/09/2020
Below is a list of quality restaurants offering food for less than VND100,000 (US$ 4.3) per person in the busiest central districts of the capital city of Hanoi. Prices may vary depending on restaurants.
14/09/2020
When the autumn breezes blow, Hanoians often enjoy typical snacks that recall the flavors of childhood.
01/06/2020
No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.
17/04/2020
Might not be the oldest dish of Hanoi as it has only been around for over a hundred years, but “Chả Cá Lã Vọng” or “Chả Cá Hà Nội” is definitely the unique among the best known dishes of the capital city.
04/12/2019
Rustic but delicious and delicate 'Old Quarter braised fish', which contains many distinct culinary culture features, has becoming more and more popular among costumers, making it a famous dish under the brand of ' Hanoi - 36 Old Streets”.
09/11/2019
Hanoi's Food Hygiene and Safety Control Department has recently inspected 50 street food restaurants and taken food samples for testing, reported online newspaper vietnamplus.vn.
17/08/2019
Hanoi’s cuisine is known for its delicacy and elegance from the simplest dish. Cha ca (grilled fish), a simple but truly tasty dish, characterizes the essence of the capital city’s gastronomy.
10/08/2019
Even without a sign board, the street cart vendor has had nearly 20 years of serving an uncountable number of foreign and local foodies.
04/08/2019
Nom bo kho translates into English as simply dried beef salad, but there’s nothing simply about this Vietnamese appetiser.
25/07/2019
The UK’s Guardian Newspaper has included the capital city of Hanoi among the world’s top 20 food tours.
12/06/2019
The Cable News Network (CNN) has recently recommended five must-try dishes for foreign visitors on the streets of Hanoi, besides bun cha and world-famous pho.