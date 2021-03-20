 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa tông ô tô khiến bé trai tử vong
#Biểu tình căng thẳng ở Myanmar
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư
#Chính biến ở Myanmar

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

22/03/2021 01:38:33 (GMT +7)

tag
 

hanoi food

tin tức về hanoi food mới nhất

Cha Ca – A Dish Carrying the Culinary Essence of Hanoiicon
TRAVEL20/03/20210

Cha Ca – A Dish Carrying the Culinary Essence of Hanoi

Cha Ca has a dear place in the Hanoian’s heart not only because of its phenomenal taste, but also because it represents the historic past of Vietnam.
 
Banh Chuoi – The Nostalgic Food of Childhood

Banh Chuoi – The Nostalgic Food of Childhood

icon08/03/20210
Bun Oc – An Iconic Dish of Hanoi

Bun Oc – An Iconic Dish of Hanoi

icon22/02/20210
A look at Com cake – Hanoi’s favorite treaticon

A look at Com cake – Hanoi’s favorite treat

TRAVEL
22/12/2020
People often have fond memories when they see Com cake, as this is a must have in happy occasions, like weddings or Lunar New Year.
A dish typical of Hanoi’s delicate culinary styleicon

A dish typical of Hanoi’s delicate culinary style

TRAVEL
18/12/2020
Bun Thang, or Hanoi-style rice vermicelli soup, is a peculiar dish showing a delicate culinary style of Hanoians. This is a perfect combination of colors and flavors. 
What to eat with US$4.3 in downtown Hanoiicon

What to eat with US$4.3 in downtown Hanoi

TRAVEL
29/09/2020
Below is a list of quality restaurants offering food for less than VND100,000 (US$ 4.3) per person in the busiest central districts of the capital city of Hanoi. Prices may vary depending on restaurants.
Autumn must-try foods for visitors to Hanoiicon

Autumn must-try foods for visitors to Hanoi

TRAVEL
14/09/2020
When the autumn breezes blow, Hanoians often enjoy typical snacks that recall the flavors of childhood.
Vietnamese food: Shrimp cakeicon

Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake

VIDEO
01/06/2020
No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.  
Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fishicon

Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish

TRAVEL
17/04/2020
Might not be the oldest dish of Hanoi as it has only been around for over a hundred years, but “Chả Cá Lã Vọng” or “Chả Cá Hà Nội” is definitely the unique among the best known dishes of the capital city.
Hanoi traditional values feature in Old Quarter braised fishicon

Hanoi traditional values feature in Old Quarter braised fish

YOUR VIETNAM
04/12/2019
Rustic but delicious and delicate 'Old Quarter braised fish', which contains many distinct culinary culture features, has becoming more and more popular among costumers, making it a famous dish under the brand of ' Hanoi - 36 Old Streets”.
Hanoi: street foods test positive for carcinogensicon

Hanoi: street foods test positive for carcinogens

SOCIETY
09/11/2019
Hanoi's Food Hygiene and Safety Control Department has recently inspected 50 street food restaurants and taken food samples for testing, reported online newspaper vietnamplus.vn.
Cha ca features Hanoi flavoursicon

Cha ca features Hanoi flavours

TRAVEL
17/08/2019
Hanoi’s cuisine is known for its delicacy and elegance from the simplest dish. Cha ca (grilled fish), a simple but truly tasty dish, characterizes the essence of the capital city’s gastronomy.
Exploring a two-decade-old “Chao suon” cart vendor in Hanoi’s Old Quartericon

Exploring a two-decade-old “Chao suon” cart vendor in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

TRAVEL
10/08/2019
Even without a sign board, the street cart vendor has had nearly 20 years of serving an uncountable number of foreign and local foodies.
Nom bo khoicon

Nom bo kho

VIDEO
04/08/2019
Nom bo kho translates into English as simply dried beef salad, but there’s nothing simply about this Vietnamese appetiser. 
Hanoi named among world’s best food toursicon

Hanoi named among world’s best food tours

TRAVEL
25/07/2019
The UK’s Guardian Newspaper has included the capital city of Hanoi among the world’s top 20 food tours.  
CNN lists top five must-try dishes for foreigners to try in Hanoiicon

CNN lists top five must-try dishes for foreigners to try in Hanoi

VIDEO
12/06/2019
The Cable News Network (CNN) has recently recommended five must-try dishes for foreign visitors on the streets of Hanoi, besides bun cha and world-famous pho.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 